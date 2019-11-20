Alibaba Guides Pricing on Hong Kong Listing Around HK$176

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is poised to raise about HK$88 billion ($11 billion) in its mega Hong Kong stock offering as it’s telling prospective investors it will likely price the shares at around HK$176 each, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The potential price represents a 2.9% discount to the last close of Alibaba’s American depository shares in New York, with each equal to 8 ordinary shares of the internet company. This Hong Kong share sale marks one of the largest globally this year and the biggest for the city since 2010.

The final price hasn’t been formally set and could still change, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the information is private. A representative for Alibaba declined to comment.

The mega share sale comes as Hong Kong’s economy has been hurt by months of increasingly violent protests and growing anti-China sentiment. Alibaba’s return will also please Chinese officials who’ve watched many of the country’s largest private corporations flock overseas for capital. With a Hong Kong listing in sight, Alibaba will challenge Tencent Holdings Ltd. for the title of the largest listed corporation in the city.

Alibaba is selling 500 million new shares, 12.5 million of which are set aside for individual investors, it said in a statement last week. The company has an over-allotment option to sell an additional 75 million shares. The pricing of the retail tranche is capped at HK$188 each -- an auspicious number in Chinese culture -- making it the most expensive first-time share sale in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is no stranger to Alibaba as the tech giant once listed its business-to-business platform in the city in 2007. Shares of Alibaba.com tripled at debut on overwhelmingly strong investor demand for technology companies. The enthusiasm didn’t last and the stock plunged later. Alibaba took the platform private in 2012 at HK$13.5 each, which was the IPO offer price five years ago.

In 2014, Alibaba listed its shares in New York in the biggest ever initial public offering. After losing some of China’s brightest technology stars, Hong Kong started looking into allowing dual-class shares. Last year, the city’s bourse introduced new rules to accommodate the structure. The efforts to lure Alibaba went all the way to the top of Hong Kong’s government, with Chief Executive Carrie Lam exhorting billionaire Jack Ma to consider a listing in the financial hub.

Alibaba will commence trading in Hong Kong on Nov. 26. Credit Suisse Group AG and China International Capital Corp. are the joint sponsors of the share sale. Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley are also arranging the deal.

