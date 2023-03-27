U.S. markets open in 3 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,018.25
    +17.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,562.00
    +128.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,920.00
    +29.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.50
    +12.80 (+0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.70
    +0.44 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.90
    -22.90 (-1.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.25 (-1.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0769
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.03
    -0.58 (-2.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2255
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4930
    +0.7920 (+0.61%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,939.85
    +241.33 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.50
    -10.88 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.29
    +47.84 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Alibaba Jumps After SCMP Reports Jack Ma Returned to China

Edwin Chan
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. surged as much as 5.5% after the South China Morning Post reported billionaire co-founder Jack Ma returned to his home country recently after more than a year abroad.

The co-founder of Alibaba and fintech affiliate Ant Group Co. visited a school he founded in his hometown of Hangzhou, the newspaper reported Monday, citing sources familiar with his schedule. Ma met with teachers and students at a private school he helped establish in 2017, discussing issues from education to ChatGPT AI technology, the Post reported.

Ma, one of China’s most recognizable business leaders, all but disappeared from public life after critiquing Chinese regulators in a 2020 public speech in Shanghai.

In the years since, the government has cracked down on sectors from real estate to the internet and online education. While Beijing has said it would support the private sector to revive the economy, the global business community remains skeptical of Beijing’s commitment to enterprise that isn’t state-owned.

But as President Xi Jinping consolidates power and refocuses his attention on the economy, the country’s new leadership team wants to develop a business-friendly image.

Chinese authorities made attempts to persuade Ma — who has been traveling outside the mainland — to return and help showcase government support for the business community, Bloomberg News reported. But Ma had chosen to stay overseas, saying he has retreated from his companies to focus on researching agriculture technology, according to people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be named because the matter is private.

Read more: Jack Ma’s Self-Exile Undercuts China’s Pitch to Private Business

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

