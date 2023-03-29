Alibaba Leads China Tech Gains as Investors Cheer Breakup Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech shares jumped on optimism that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s plan to split up its business will mean the further easing of regulatory constraints for the sector.

Shares of Alibaba surged as much as 16% in Hong Kong on Wednesday, the most since November and tracking gains in its American Depositary Receipts. Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Meituan were up at least 5%. Their gains boosted the benchmark Hang Seng Index, which advanced more than 3%.

Alibaba announced late Tuesday that it would split its $220 billion empire into six business units, a major overhaul that promises to yield several initial public offerings. The plan comes as Chinese regulators vow to boost support for private enterprises after a years-long crackdown, which has burned investors and hurt market sentiment.

“Investors could get hyped on the positive side in the short term,” said Willer Chen, senior research analyst at Forsyth Barr Asia Ltd. “Alibaba’s shakeup plan may also lead investors to think of the potential for other tech firms like Tencent to follow suit.”

