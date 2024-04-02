Alibaba makes second biggest ever quarterly share repurchase worth $4.8 billion

(Corrects headline and text to say buyback is second biggest, not the biggest)

(Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group said it had bought back $4.8 billion worth of shares in the quarter ended March, its second highest ever since listing, a couple of months after boosting the stock buyback plan by $25 billion through March 2027.

