Alibaba quarterly revenue in line with expectations

Nov 16 (Reuters) — China's Alibaba Group Holding reported second-quarter revenue on Thursday that was in line with analysts' estimates as the country's retail sector recovers from the effects of pandemic-fueled lockdowns.

The Chinese e-commerce giant posted revenue of 224.79 billion yuan ($31.01 billion) in the quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of 224.32 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

