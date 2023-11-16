Alibaba Recovery Falters at Pivotal Hurdle Ahead of Earnings
(Bloomberg) -- Investors in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are showing little signs of optimism ahead of the Internet giant’s third-quarter results later today.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Biden, Xi Declare Progress After Concluding Four-Hour Summit
Israel Latest: Biden Defends Hospital Raid, Says Hamas Unbowed
Trudeau Faces Calls to Exit With His Party Trailing in Polls
The stock slid immediately after the opening bell on Thursday, retreating from an area of resistance marked by the 50-day average and the upper end of a falling channel that has been in place since the August peak at HK$100.
Block activity in options — with a minimum size of 100 contracts traded — comprised mainly calls that were mostly executed at the bid, suggesting a bearish bias.
For bulls, prices will need to climb above November’s high of about HK$85 before the near-term bearish bias can be allayed.
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Sequoia Icon Michael Moritz Bets $300 Million on Reshaping San Francisco
At REI, a Progressive Company Warns That Unionization Is Bad for Vibes
How SnapChat and TikTok Became Recruiting Tools for Cartel-Backed Smugglers
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.