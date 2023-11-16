Advertisement
Alibaba Recovery Falters at Pivotal Hurdle Ahead of Earnings

Akshay Chinchalkar
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Investors in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. are showing little signs of optimism ahead of the Internet giant’s third-quarter results later today.

The stock slid immediately after the opening bell on Thursday, retreating from an area of resistance marked by the 50-day average and the upper end of a falling channel that has been in place since the August peak at HK$100.

Block activity in options — with a minimum size of 100 contracts traded — comprised mainly calls that were mostly executed at the bid, suggesting a bearish bias.

For bulls, prices will need to climb above November’s high of about HK$85 before the near-term bearish bias can be allayed.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

