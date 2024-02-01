Alibaba Said to Weigh Sale of Mall Chain in Latest Overhaul Step

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is considering selling its InTime department store arm, suggesting the Chinese internet company is rethinking a years-old ambition of dominating physical and online retail as it undergoes a broad restructuring.

Alibaba has reached out to several firms to tap their interest in acquiring the nationwide chain of more than 100 stores and malls, people familiar with the matter said. It initiated discussions around the time Joseph Tsai replaced Daniel Zhang at the helm of the e-commerce company in 2023, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private deal considerations. One potential buyer held talks as recently as last month, one of the people said.

InTime was valued at roughly $4 billion in a 2017 take-private deal led by Alibaba. It’s unclear if the company can drum up enough interest given a severe slump in post-Covid Chinese consumption, and the early, tentative negotiations may fall flat. Yet Alibaba’s renewed efforts suggest Tsai and new Chief Executive Officer Eddie Wu are considering their next steps in a broad-based overhaul of the once-dominant internet company.

An Intime sale would reverse one of the signature acquisitions under former boss Zhang, at a time Alibaba is struggling to grow its core business and resuscitate younger lines such as cloud services in the face of intense competition.

The company is reshuffling top management and considering how to retool a sprawling business that already spans endeavors from cloud services and semiconductors to travel and meal delivery. It is increasingly focusing on its core e-commerce business and the cloud operation. Alibaba representatives didn’t respond to an email seeking comment.

Its retail business in particular has struggled to grow, even before Covid and the subsequent Chinese economic downturn.

During his tenure, Zhang orchestrated the takeover of a plethora of brick-and-mortar chains to try and pioneer a “new retail” model of physical commerce. From hypermart operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd. to electronics retailer Suning, Alibaba invested billions of dollars to try and modernize old-economy retail using data and online services.

Once the centerpiece of Alibaba’s growth strategy, executives have in recent years talked less about that concept, particularly after Beijing from 2020 launched an investigation into the company’s alleged monopolistic behavior.

The focus is now on an internal restructuring it embarked on last year, though progress has been choppy. The company scuppered a spinoff of its $11 billion cloud division, and has yet to make significant progress after filing for an IPO of its Cainiao logistics division.

Intime was once among Alibaba’s biggest bets to revamp China’s retail sector: The company led a deal to take the department store chain private for about $2.6 billion in 2017.

In December 2023, Alibaba set in motion a plan to create a firm to oversee its investments around the world. While the company hasn’t clearly specified which assets might go into that portfolio, analysts have speculated that non-core assets — such as its physical retail operations — might go in that holding company and potentially get put up for sale.

Alibaba’s “All Others” division — which encompasses non-core and retail businesses such as Intime — barely grew revenue to 93.9 billion yuan ($13.1 billion) for the six months ended September. That unit posted an adjusted loss before interest, tax and amortization of about 3 billion yuan, according to Alibaba’s interim report.

--With assistance from Jane Zhang.

