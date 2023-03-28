U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,004.50
    -2.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,608.00
    -23.00 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,785.75
    -2.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,762.50
    -4.80 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.57
    -0.24 (-0.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,959.80
    +6.00 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0840
    +0.0036 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.74
    -1.00 (-4.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    +0.0045 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.7100
    -0.8450 (-0.64%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,102.12
    -783.16 (-2.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    592.99
    -14.46 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,475.65
    +3.88 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Alibaba Splits Into Six, Plans New IPOs in Historic Overhaul

Jane Zhang
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. plans to split its $220 billion empire into six units that will individually raise funds and explore initial public offerings, the biggest overhaul of China’s online commerce leader since its inception more than two decades ago.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The move frees up the Chinese company’s main divisions from e-commerce and media to the cloud to operate with far more autonomy, laying the foundation for future spinoffs and market debuts. Its shares climbed 8% in pre-market trading in New York.

The shift to a holding company structure is rare for major Chinese tech firms and could present a template for Alibaba’s peers. Decentralizing the company’s business lines and decision-making power addresses one of Beijing’s primary goals during its sweeping crackdown on the technology sector.

The government had criticized the influence of online platforms, particularly those of Alibaba and WeChat operator Tencent Holdings Ltd. That will likely mean the restructuring would draw support from government regulators who have been concerned that concentrated power in tech suppressed innovation. Alibaba and Tencent invested in hundreds of startups over the years, often helping to craft strategy as they grew.

“It is one step in the direction with China’s policy to reduce the monopolistic nature of the tech giants,” said Marvin Chen, an analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. “While China tech spinoffs are not uncommon, the move looks to be more encompassing, including core businesses, that may serve as a blueprint for the industry going forward.”

Alibaba’s announcement Tuesday coincided with the return of its billionaire co-founder Jack Ma to China after more than a year abroad.

It marks a departure from the internet company’s traditional preference for keeping most of its operations under one roof, running everything from supermarkets to datacenters under the main Alibaba umbrella. It’s also a strong signal that Alibaba is ready to tap investors and public markets, after the Xi Jinping administration’s clampdown on internet spheres wiped out more than $500 billion of its value.

Group Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang will head up the cloud intelligence division, a nod to the growing role that AI will play in the e-commerce leader’s portfolio in the long run. He will continue to run the parent company.

International commerce chief Jiang Fan will head up the global digital business unit, while longtime executive Trudy Dai takes up the main Taobao Tmall online shopping division. Its other divisions include local services such as meal delivery, the Cainiao logistics group and digital media and entertainment.

“At 24 years of age, Alibaba is welcoming a new opportunity for growth,” Zhang said in a statement. “The market is the best litmus test, and each business group and company can pursue independent fundraising and IPOs when they are ready.”

Read more: Jack Ma’s Retreat Undercuts China Pitch to Private Business

Alibaba has had previous success with spinoffs. It hived off Alipay in 2010, an unpopular move at the time that nonetheless lead to the creation of Ant Group Co. The fintech affiliate controlled by Ma was on the verge of pulling off the world’s largest IPO before Beijing pulled the plug, and has said it would consider a second run at the market.

Despite the creation of a half-dozen business lines, Alibaba on Tuesday reaffirmed the cost-cutting it had pledged to shore up the bottom line. That was a conservative shift for a tech conglomerate that once spent aggressively to dominate swaths of the economy, reflecting the dissipation of growth since Xi’s crackdown ensued in 2020.

Beijing has cracked down on the country’s tech giants over the last two years, forcing fundamental changes in the business models of companies including Alibaba. The e-commerce pioneer is also navigating increasingly tough competition from arch-rival JD.com Inc. as well as up-and-comers such as PDD Holdings Inc. and ByteDance Ltd.

“The innovative plan to split up its businesses, we assume has had some kind of blessing from the authorities,” said Gary Dugan, chief executive officer at the Global CIO Office. “In which case it will be seen as an elegant solution for unlocking the value inside the business.”

Read more: Billionaire Jack Ma Gives Up Control on Ant Group

--With assistance from Lulu Yilun Chen, Peter Elstrom, Zheping Huang, Jeanny Yu and Charlotte Yang.

(Updates with analyst’s comments from the fifth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • What We Learned from China's Tech Earnings, From Alibaba to Tencent

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.’s announcement of a six-way split is just the latest reason for bulls of China’s tech sector to be more optimistic.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkA raft of sales beats and signs of a more relaxed regulatory environment had already provided a more

  • Instant view: Alibaba to split into six units

    Alibaba's U.S.-listed shares rose 7% in pre-market trading. After the businesses are spun off from Alibaba, the regulatory risks they face may actually decrease, rather than being subject to Jack Ma's personal risk.

  • Alibaba to Split Into Six Separate Groups in Biggest Shake-Up

    Alibaba Group plans to split its business into six independently run entities, the biggest structural overhaul in its history.

  • For Chip Makers, a Choice Between the U.S. and China Looms

    WASHINGTON—Semiconductor companies seeking federal grants under the Chips Act could face a tough decision: take Washington’s help to expand in the U.S., or preserve their ability to expand in China. The Biden administration last week proposed new rules detailing restrictions chip companies would face on operations in China and other countries of concern if the companies accept taxpayer funding. The restrictions would be particularly onerous for East Asian companies with significant operations in China, where they have already invested billions of dollars.

  • ECB Says Regulators Should Review CDS Market After Bank Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Global financial regulators should take a closer look at credit default swaps after relatively small transactions in the market amplified last week’s banking turmoil, according to the European Central Bank’s top oversight official.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe Financi

  • With a diplomatic flurry, European leaders will push China on peacemaking claim

    European leaders are heading to Beijing in their droves to test for substance in China's self-appointed status as a global peacemaker. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will sit down with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week. Next week, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen will follow suit. Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell will head to Beijing - likely en route to the G7 foreign ministers summit in Japan on April 16 - for "strategic dialogue" with fo

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Alibaba, Lyft, Coinbase, Occidental, Virgin Orbit, and More

    Chinese tech giant Alibaba plans to split itself into six units, and Lyft names a new chief executive.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: First Citizens, First Republic, Coinbase, Blackbaud, Carnival, and More

    First Citizens Bancshares agreed to acquire large parts of failed Silicon Valley Bank, lifting shares of other regional lenders such as First Republic Bank. Blackbaud stock rose after rejecting a takeover bid as too low.

  • Alibaba Stock Surges On Business Shakeup, But Is BABA Stock A Buy Now?

    Alibaba stock surged Tuesday after the Chinese bellwether announced a major business reorganization to unlock shareholder value.

  • BlackRock, Fidelity Lose Out in $1 Trillion China Pension Market

    (Bloomberg) -- In the battle for the biggest prize in China’s trillion-dollar pension market, BlackRock Inc. and other global firms have little chance of attracting clients like Judy Deng.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkOn New Year’s Eve, the logistics executive tapped on her phone to dep

  • Alibaba's Jack Ma returns to mainland China

    Alibaba founder Jack Ma has resurfaced in China after months of overseas travel, visiting a school Monday in the city where his company is headquartered and discussed topics such as artificial intelligence.

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • ‘The End of the Bear Market May Be in Sight,’ Says Morgan Stanley. Here Are 3 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes for Long-Term Growth

    This year started with a strong rally in the markets, but the past month has seen the positive sentiments start to sputter. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank started fears of a contagion and consequent bank runs, which were only partially offset by Federal regulatory actions. But there’s a growing consensus that it was the Federal actions that set the conditions for the bank crisis, when the central bank raised interest rates to fight inflation. Now, investors are trying to cope with the fallou

  • Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Apple (AAPL) closed at $158.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day.

  • Fallen 'Crypto King' Who Owes Millions to Investors Was Kidnapped and Tortured

    Aiden Pleterski led a lavish lifestyle and owned McLaren sports cars and a Lamborghini — and even rented a plush waterfront home for $45,000 a month.

  • Elon Musk Warns a New Financial Crisis Is Knocking at the Door

    Commercial real estate debt and mortgages are a 'serious' threat to the economy, warns the serial entrepreneur and billionaire.

  • Berkshire Just Bought More Occidental Stock. Here’s How Much Buffett Owns Now.

    Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $200 million of stock in the energy company and now holds a 23.5% stake worth about $12.6 billion

  • Should Investors Chase Nvidia or AMD Stock at Current Levels?

    Investors may be wondering if it's still time to buy some of the popular names among semiconductor stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Nvidia (NVDA).

  • Walgreens Stock Rises as Profit Tops Estimates. It’s Seeing Strong Core Growth.

    The retail pharmacy posts second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.16 a share, topping analysts' expectations of $1.10.

  • Gundlach Predicts a US Recession Will Start in a Few Months

    (Bloomberg) -- Doubleline Capital’s Jeffrey Gundlach said on CNBC that he expects a US recession will start in a few months, and that the Federal Reserve will need to respond “very dramatically.”Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse Remark“The economic headwinds are building, we’ve been talking about