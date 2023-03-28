U.S. markets open in 3 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,003.25
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,624.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,766.00
    -22.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,763.70
    -3.60 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.34
    +0.53 (+0.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,955.40
    +1.60 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0826
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5280
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.94
    -0.80 (-3.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2298
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9720
    -0.5830 (-0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,885.55
    -1,020.99 (-3.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    587.52
    -19.93 (-3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.59
    +12.82 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,518.25
    +41.38 (+0.15%)
     

Alibaba to split into six units, explore IPOs

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Alibaba Group is seen at its office in Beijing

(Reuters) -Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning to split its business into six main units covering e-commerce, media and the cloud, the company said on Tuesday, adding that each of the units will explore fundraising or initial public offerings.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba rose 3.5% in trading before the bell.

The six units will include Cloud Intelligence Group, Taobao Tmall Commerce Group, Local Services Group, Cainiao Smart Logistics Group, Global Digital Commerce Group and Digital Media and Entertainment Group.

Each of the six will be managed by its own CEO and board of directors.

Daniel Zhang will continue to serve as chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, which will follow a holding company management model, the company said in a statement.

Zhang will also serve as CEO of Cloud Intelligence Group, as previously announced.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; editing by Arun Koyyur and Jason Neely)

Recommended Stories

  • What We Learned from China's Tech Earnings, From Alibaba to Tencent

    (Bloomberg) -- A raft of sales beats from some of China’s largest tech firms and signs of a more relaxed regulatory environment are giving bulls new reasons to be optimistic.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe nation’s three internet leaders — Baidu Inc., Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Te

  • Alibaba Stock Is Soaring. Brace for a Big Change to the Company—and Spinoffs.

    Alibaba plans to split itself into six units, each of which will explore fundraising including possible IPOs, according to reports.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried, prosecutors reach new bail agreement

    Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried said they reached an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Monday on revised bail conditions, after a judge raised the prospect of sending the indicted FTX cryptocurrency exchange founder to jail pending trial. Under some of the proposed new conditions, Bankman-Fried would have a new phone with no internet capability and a basic laptop with limited functions, but be forbidden from using other electronic communication devices. The laptop will have monitoring software to track user activity and Bankman-Fried won't have administrative access to prevent tampering with the restrictions.

  • Stocks Advance With Banks as US Futures Drift: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose as concern over broader contagion from the banking turmoil eased. US futures drifted and the dollar traded lower.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkBanks and commodity stocks led gains in European equities. Contracts on the S&P 500 were little changed, while those

  • Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Returns to China After a Year Away

    The billionaire’s trip home after a year away comes as Beijing winds down a tech crackdown that hit entrepreneurs’ confidence.

  • A bank crisis brings an old favorite back for traders: Morning Brief

    After a tough 2022, Big Tech has somehow become a safety trade as other parts of the market stumble.

  • Is Zoom A Buy Amid Fierce Competition In Corporate Market?

    The pandemic-driven growth of Zoom Video is long over. Corporate clients could boost Zoom stock but Microsoft looms.

  • Southwest Airlines Tries Another Fix For a Big Boarding Problem

    When you check into your flight, Southwest assigns you to the A, B, or C boarding groups and gives you a number 1-60. If, for example, you are traveling with a friend who has a much later boarding number, is it okay to save a middle seat for that person? Generally, that's okay because middle seats are less desirable, but technically it's not allowed.

  • Rolex stuns with 'emoji' watch debut

    Hodinkee reporter Malaika Crawford summed up the latest offering from the famed Swiss watch manufacturer: “Rolex just made an emoji watch. What a time to be alive.”

  • ‘The End of the Bear Market May Be in Sight,’ Says Morgan Stanley. Here Are 3 Stocks the Banking Giant Likes for Long-Term Growth

    This year started with a strong rally in the markets, but the past month has seen the positive sentiments start to sputter. The failure of Silicon Valley Bank started fears of a contagion and consequent bank runs, which were only partially offset by Federal regulatory actions. But there’s a growing consensus that it was the Federal actions that set the conditions for the bank crisis, when the central bank raised interest rates to fight inflation. Now, investors are trying to cope with the fallou

  • Look: The Brutal Layoff Email Disney CEO Bob Iger Sent Employees Today

    Disney might be the happiest place on earth, but one thing's for sure -- it isn't so happy there today. CEO Bob Iger sent out an email to Disney employees on March 27 informing them that the layoffs previously announced in February have begin.

  • Markets Are Wrong on US Rate-Cut Bets, BlackRock Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates despite traders betting otherwise as fears of a banking crisis convulse markets, according to BlackRock Inc.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe world’s biggest money manager favors inflation-linked bonds — securities that

  • EU Aims to Give Members Option to Block Russian LNG Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union is targeting a way for member states to have the option to effectively ban Russian shipments of liquefied natural gas without implementing new energy sanctions. Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe bloc’s energy ministers are poised to endorse a proposal t

  • Where have all the sacked tech workers gone?

    Employment in the technology industry has reached an inflection point

  • Lithium Giant Albemarle Spurned in $3.7 Billion Liontown Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Albemarle Corp., the world’s top lithium producer, has had its A$5.5 billion ($3.7 billion) cash offer for Liontown Resources Ltd rejected by the Australian developer, sending shares in the target up almost 70% and fueling expectations of wider consolidation.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Cre

  • Apple (AAPL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Apple (AAPL) closed at $158.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day.

  • Berkshire Just Bought More Occidental Stock. Here’s How Much Buffett Owns Now.

    Berkshire Hathaway bought more than $200 million of stock in the energy company and now holds a 23.5% stake worth about $12.6 billion

  • Altria’s CEO Explains Why the Dividend Is Big and Getting Bigger

    The maker of Marlboro cigarettes is spending big on smoke-free products, but is committed to its payout.

  • Carnival Guidance Sinks Shares

    Carnival Corporation (CCL) was the worst-performing stock in the S&P 500 after the cruise line operator predicted much bigger losses than expected in the current quarter and full year.

  • 3 Unduly Punished High-Yield Bank Stocks to Buy

    These names offer investors sustainable dividend yields of 5%+ alongside attractive share price upside potential.