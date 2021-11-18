Alibaba stock tanks 10% on revenue miss, lower guidance

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's (BABA) stock opened 10% lower on Thursday after missing on the top and bottom line for its latest quarterly results. The company also lowered its guidance for fiscal 2022 revenue.

In a conference call with analysts, Alibaba's chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang cited "economic headwinds coupled by intensifying market competition" affecting the company's core commerce business in China.

The company posted second quarter fiscal 2022 revenue of 200.7 yuan, or $31.4 billion, a 29% year-over-year jump. The results still came in below Street expectations of 206.17 yuan, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The company also missed earnings expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 11.20 yuan, or $1.74, also below expected estimates.

The company is forecasting revenue growth for fiscal 2022 in the range of 20% to 23%. Analysts had been projecting a rise of 27% for the year.

Alibaba's cloud revenue grew 34% year-over-year, coming in just slightly above expectations.

“This quarter, Alibaba continued to firmly invest into our three strategic pillars of domestic consumption, globalization, and cloud computing to establish solid foundations for our long-term goal of sustainable growth in the future,” Zhang said in the company's quarterly statement.

The company's CEO said management would share more details regarding its outlook at its annual investor event on December 16.

Alibaba's American depository shares (ADRs) have been on a decline since March of this year as Chinese regulators have cracked down on big tech and internet companies under President Xi Jinping's administration.

The stock had rebounded in early October. Year-to-date the stock is down about $36%.