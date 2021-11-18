U.S. markets close in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,699.16
    +10.49 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,854.04
    -77.01 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,973.15
    +51.58 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,364.85
    -12.15 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.53
    +0.17 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,863.60
    -6.60 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.23 (-0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1356
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0240 (-1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3485
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2720
    +0.1320 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,542.62
    -2,803.25 (-4.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,401.37
    -66.57 (-4.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,256.90
    -34.30 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,598.66
    -89.67 (-0.30%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alibaba stock tanks 10% on revenue miss, lower guidance

·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba's (BABA) stock opened 10% lower on Thursday after missing on the top and bottom line for its latest quarterly results. The company also lowered its guidance for fiscal 2022 revenue. 

In a conference call with analysts, Alibaba's chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang cited "economic headwinds coupled by intensifying market competition" affecting the company's core commerce business in China.

The company posted second quarter fiscal 2022 revenue of 200.7 yuan, or $31.4 billion, a 29% year-over-year jump. The results still came in below Street expectations of 206.17 yuan, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

The company also missed earnings expectations. Adjusted earnings per share came in at 11.20 yuan, or $1.74, also below expected estimates. 

The company is forecasting revenue growth for fiscal 2022 in the range of 20% to 23%. Analysts had been projecting a rise of 27% for the year.

Alibaba's cloud revenue grew 34% year-over-year, coming in just slightly above expectations. 

“This quarter, Alibaba continued to firmly invest into our three strategic pillars of domestic consumption, globalization, and cloud computing to establish solid foundations for our long-term goal of sustainable growth in the future,” Zhang said in the company's quarterly statement.

The company's CEO said management would share more details regarding its outlook at its annual investor event on December 16.

Alibaba's American depository shares (ADRs) have been on a decline since March of this year as Chinese regulators have cracked down on big tech and internet companies under President Xi Jinping's administration. 

The stock had rebounded in early October. Year-to-date the stock is down about $36%. 

Yahoo Finance +
Yahoo Finance +

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings: Cisco stock falls on sales forecast miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Cisco falling short in sales due to supply chain issues.

  • Is C3.ai Stock a Buy?

    C3.ai (NYSE: AI) has burned a lot of investors since its initial public offering (IPO) last December. The artificial intelligence software company went public at $42 per share, started trading at $100, and hit an all-time high of $183.90 right before Christmas.

  • Why PayPal Stock Slumped Today

    Shares of e-payments specialist PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) fell 5.2% in 2:10 p.m. EST trading Wednesday afternoon. You can blame Bernstein for that. In a note out this morning, investment banker Bernstein cut its rating on PayPal stock from outperform (i.e., buy) to market perform (i.e., don't buy), and cut its price target on the stock more than 15% to $220 per share.

  • NVIDIA rises after reporting earnings

    The computer component and GPU specialists report Q3 2022 earnings amid a worldwide chip shortage. Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre goes in depth with the company's earnings and their moves in the omniverse.

  • Better Buy: Lucid vs. Nio

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has taken the stock market by storm as investors flock to electric vehicle (EV) companies in search of growth. Here, we'll compare luxury sedan automaker, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and electric sedan and SUV maker, Nio (NYSE: NIO) to determine which is the better buy now. Daniel Foelber (Lucid Group): Lucid reported its first quarter as a public company on Monday.

  • Roblox Stock Surges After Q3 Earnings: Is It Too Late to Buy?

    It is essentially a place on the Internet where individuals can interact with each other in a virtual environment. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is one of the field's pioneers, having been in the business for 16 years. Note that Roblox is free to join, and most of the experiences on the platform are accessible to players.

  • Why Sundial Growers Is Still Absurdly Overvalued

    First, the good news: The Canadian cannabis producer plans to buy back up to 100 million Canadian dollars' worth of its shares. The bad news, though, is that even with the bounce, Sundial's shares are down nearly 70% year to date. You might think that the combination of a solid stock repurchase and a beaten-down share price would give Sundial an attractive valuation.

  • 2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    Growth stock investing has proven to be a profitable strategy since the Great Recession of 2007-09. Worries about rising inflation, supply chain difficulties, and labor shortages seem to be weighing down many of these stocks. One such tailwind is the digital transformation of the global economy, especially as the ongoing pandemic begins to wane.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Tumbling After a Bad Earnings Miss and Slashed Sales Outlook

    Sales and earnings at the Chinese e-commerce giant fall well short of Wall Street's expectations. Full-year sales will be far lower than previously guided.

  • 3 Risky Pot Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Growth Potential

    These three Canadian pot companies sport key features that should allow them to reward patient shareholders.

  • Nvidia stock soars after blowout earnings, metaverse advances

    Nvidia's stock price shot up in early Thursday trading following its huge earnings report.

  • 3 Financial Stocks Buffett Recently Trimmed

    Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway continued to cut their positions in several financial stocks.

  • Should You Buy Novavax Before Its U.S. Regulatory Filing?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares have gained about 50% so far this year. Investors frowned as Novavax delayed the submission of its coronavirus vaccine candidate to regulators more than once. Now, it looks like things are back on track for the biotech company.

  • Why StoneCo Stock Is Sinking 34% Today

    Shares of Brazil's digital payments technologist StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) sank 34% Wednesday as of 12:40 p.m. ET. Revenue of 1.47 billion Brazilian reais ($270 million) was up 57% year over year, but the fintech company reported a 1.26 billion reais ($230 million) net loss due to a write-down on fair value of investments. Stone's investment write-down is due to its investment in Banco Inter.

  • Warren Buffett scored 3,000% gains on this electric car maker way before the Rivian frenzy — here are 3 EV stocks still flying under Wall Street's radar

    The Oracle of Omaha turned millions into billions without relying on Tesla or Rivian.

  • Nvidia acquiring ARM ‘is an unjustified and unnecessary deal’: Analyst

    Bank of America Securities Senior Semiconductor Analyst Vivek Arya joins Yahoo Finance Live to review Nvidia's future against its competitors as the technology manufacturer beats earnings estimates this past quarter.

  • Mark Mahaney explains how to pick the best tech stocks, the future of Amazon, and Uber's value

    Mark Mahaney of Evercore ISI joins Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi to discuss his new book "Nothing But Net," his bias for founder-led companies, the outlook for Big Tech companies like Amazon and Uber, and tips for the next generation of investors

  • 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) are two top stocks that fit the bill. Shares of telehealth specialist Teladoc soared last year as the company's business was ideally suited to thrive amid the pandemic. Whatever the case, telehealth is here to stay, and that's why Teladoc remains a buy.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Sea Limited Stock?

    Sea Limited's (NYSE: SE) stock price dipped 4% on Nov. 16 after the Singapore-based gaming and e-commerce giant posted its third-quarter earnings report. Its revenue surged 122% year over year to $2.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Key Downgrade?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?