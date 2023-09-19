Alicanto Minerals' Market Cap Up AU$2.5m Following Year Of Insider Stock Buying

Last week, Alicanto Minerals Limited (ASX:AQI) insiders, who had purchased shares in the previous 12 months were rewarded handsomely. The shares increased by 11% last week, resulting in a AU$2.5m increase in the company's market worth. As a result, their original purchase of AU$555k worth of stock is now worth AU$796k.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Alicanto Minerals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Stephen Parsons for AU$309k worth of shares, at about AU$0.055 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.041). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months Alicanto Minerals insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$0.029. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Have Alicanto Minerals Insiders Traded Recently?

There was some insider buying at Alicanto Minerals over the last quarter. MD & Director Robert Sennitt purchased AU$13k worth of shares in that period. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Alicanto Minerals insiders own about AU$2.8m worth of shares (which is 11% of the company). However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Do The Alicanto Minerals Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Alicanto Minerals stock. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Alicanto Minerals (of which 3 are a bit unpleasant!) you should know about.

