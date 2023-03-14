Alicia Dixon Joins COPILOT Provider Support Services as VP of Strategy Development & Execution

COPILOT Provider Support Services

Cell & Gene, and specialty patient support operations expert joins the company in next stage of accelerated growth

MAITLAND, Fla., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COPILOT Provider Support Services LLC, a leading HUB specialty patient support services portfolio company of QHP Capital, LP—a life science focused private equity firm, announced today that Alicia Dixon joined the company as Vice President of Strategy Development & Execution.



Alicia founded Ignite Patient Access LLC, a boutique consulting firm that advised specialty manufacturers and HUB vendors in assessing and launching innovative end-to-end solutions for improving access and working with local community organizations to address solutions for health disparities. Prior to Ignite, Alicia worked at Gamida Cell as a Senior Director of Cell Therapy Operations and Patient Services. Alicia transitioned to Gamida in a Senior Director role after spending eight years working at Kite Pharma, UBC, The Assistance Fund, and Tricida.

"Alicia's long-standing experience in patient access, cell and gene logistics, combined with deep expertise in developing unique HUB workflows and assessing strategic technology solutions, positions her to best lead the strategy function through this pivotal stage of accelerated growth,” said Chuck Stevens, CEO, COPILOT.

Alicia added, “I am excited to join COPILOT because I believe in the company’s mission of helping patients access therapies, their proprietary and agile technology, over 85% portal utilization by providers and office managers, 95% same day turnaround time, and dedication to sustainability global projects through COPILOT Cares.”



About COPILOT Provider Support Services

COPILOT is dedicated to providing HUB and reimbursement case management services, proprietary technology benefit verification solutions, and real-time actionable data to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics and medical device manufacturers to assist healthcare providers, and patients access medications. COPILOT is headquartered in Maitland, FL and is a portfolio company of QHP Capital LP, a life science focused private equity firm.

