Alico, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

Alico, Inc.
·1 min read
Alico, Inc.
Alico, Inc.

Company to Host Conference Call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended September 30, 2022, on Tuesday, December 6, before the market open.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on December 6, 2022, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-866-365-6878 in the United States and 1-412-542-4149 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is 10170365.

A telephone replay will be available on December 6, 2022, approximately two hours after the call concludes, and will be available through December 20, 2022. Listeners in the United States may dial 1-844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 10170365.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Land Management and Other Operations, which include environmental services, land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations
(646) 277-1254
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Perry Del Vecchio
Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
pdelvecchio@alicoinc.com


