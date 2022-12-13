U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.65
    +29.09 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,108.64
    +103.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,256.81
    +113.08 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.36
    +13.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.17
    +2.00 (+2.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.20
    +29.90 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.55 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    +0.0099 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    -0.1100 (-3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2363
    +0.0097 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5900
    -2.0250 (-1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,761.89
    +580.91 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.35
    +13.30 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Alico, Inc. Provides Second Sustainability Report Summary and Highlights Improvements

Alico, Inc.
·2 min read
Alico, Inc.
Alico, Inc.

FORT MYERS, Fla., Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced the publication of the Company’s second Sustainability Report.

The Company released its inaugural Sustainability Report last year, which documents the actions Alico undertook prior to and during 2021. Alico publicly committed to improve transparency regarding its sustainability actions and activities, and its Director of Sustainability and her team have made improvements which positively impact the Company’s culture, industry, operations, and the environment.

John Kiernan, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I’m pleased to introduce Alico’s 2022 Sustainability Report. Although enthusiasm for ESG seems to have waned within the investment community over the past year while every company struggles to compete in the difficult global economic environment, Alico continues to focus on being the best steward for our land, as we have done for approximately 124 years, and a responsible corporate citizen while maintaining our leadership role within the agriculture industry.

“2022 saw Alico continue to be challenged by weather from a freeze event in January and a hurricane in September, but our Company remains focused on delivering the highest quality citrus fruit possible to Florida orange juice processors for years to come.

“Consistent with the commitments we made in our inaugural Sustainability Report in 2021, over the past year Alico has delivered on our Environmental, Social, and Governance promises. Some of our notable accomplishments include:

  • Beginning trials for slow-release fertilizer, which have the potential to significantly reduce our carbon footprint over the long-term.

  • Providing human rights training to all employees, reinforcing our commitment to labor and human rights in our operations and across our value chain.

  • Launching the Alico Hispanic Council Committee, a business resource group dedicated to supporting our Hispanic and Latinx employees.

  • Reinstituting (after a two-year COVID-19 delay) the requirement for all harvesting crew leaders to complete a Farm Management Certification Program, which provides an extra layer of assurance on food safety and workplace safety practices.

  • Continuing our membership in the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and aligning our sustainability efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) for Zero Hunger, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and Life on Land.

“Our goal with this report is to make it easier for our stakeholders—investors, employees, customers, suppliers, industry groups and academic institutions—to identify where our interests align and explore opportunities for partnership and collaboration.”

Mr. Kiernan concluded, “We look forward to keeping you informed about our continued progress on these important issues.”

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Alico Land Management and Other Operations, which include environmental services, land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

ESG Contact:

Director of Sustainability
alicoesg@alicoinc.com

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Coinbase Stock Plunged to an All-Time Low Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) hit all-time lows on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. EST, Coinbase stock was down almost 9% and still falling. Here's a tangible example of how high fear is running for Coinbase investors: According to data from Morningstar, Coinbase's bonds are currently trading for $0.52 on the dollar.

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit a New 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has dropped almost 50% in just the past three months, with the slide continuing today. Investors have also been bothered by reports that Tesla may be experiencing a drop in demand for its electric cars produced at its Shanghai, China plant. Fears around Chinese demand have been exacerbated by lockdowns and other measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

  • 1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock Keeps Getting More Interesting

    In this video, I talk about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), the partnerships it keeps announcing, and why things might look a whole lot more interesting in 2023 for long-term investors.  For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 10 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 penny stocks that can grow big in 2023. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, go to the 5 Penny Stocks That Can Grow Big in 2023. Numerous speculative asset classes, including cryptocurrency and penny stocks, have suffered at the hands […]

  • Here's Why Pinterest Stock Popped More Than the Market Today

    The market surged on investor optimism toward macroeconomic data on Tuesday but shares of social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) popped even more than the market. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Pinterest stock was up 12%. Analyst Thomas Champion of Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest stock today, raising his price target from $25 per share to $30 per share, according to The Fly.

  • Why Fluence Energy Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) rocketed nearly 29% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Powering the energy storage company's stock surge was its fourth-quarter report. Fluence Energy delivered the highest revenue in its history during the fourth quarter.

  • KeyBanc issues limited revenue warning for Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Coinbase's stock after KeyBanc issued a revenue warning for the crypto exchange.

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • Investors Heavily Search ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Here is What You Need to Know

    ZIM (ZIM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Tesla stock is trading at its ‘cheapest valuation’ in years, Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Tesla's stock has never been cheaper, based on some valuation measures. Here are the numbers.

  • 3 of the Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

    All three stocks trade at attractive forward earnings multiples and are among the best-priced stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Rallied Today

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) were rising on Tuesday, at one point up 5%, before reverting to a 1.9% gain as of 2:28 p.m. ET. Like many stocks, Lumen rose on the back of this morning's cooler-than-expected inflation report; however, unlike other stocks that made above-market gains, Lumen isn't a high-growth stock. Rather, it has another quality that would also benefit from lower-than-expected interest rates.

  • Why Intel, Broadcom, and AMD Stocks Popped This Morning

    Believe it or not, semiconductor subsidies could be bad news for semiconductor stocks' profit margins.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing Again Today

    When the markets opened this morning, it appeared Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock was headed for a bumper day. Rivian stock plunged yesterday after the EV maker called off a potential deal with German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz to make large commercial vans in Europe barely three months after signing a non-binding agreement. Jonas believes Rivian's move to pause its deal with Mercedes-Benz demonstrates capital discipline and could not only help Rivian conserve cash for existing projects but also help it avoid raising funds amid the current uncertain macroeconomic environment.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Devon Energy (DVN) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Devon Energy (DVN) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Inflation at 7.1%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    The official CPI report, released this morning, came in at 7.1% for the month of November, compared to the 7.3% expectations. The beat will give confidence to investors, and the major indexes are showing solid gains in reaction. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s decision makers are convened for the final FOMC meeting of the year, and are widely expected to institute another interest rate hike – Chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated that we need to see more pain from high rates before inflatio

  • Investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have made a fantastic return of 476% over the past five years

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped...

  • Oracle stock soars on earnings beat, bullish outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest earnings results from Oracle.

  • GE HealthCare Is About to Be Independent. This Is Where the Stock Should Trade.

    GE HealthCare management is meeting with investors before it separates from General Electric in early January.

  • Why ChargePoint, Blink, and Lithium Americas Stocks Popped This Morning

    The U.S. Department of Labor announced that inflation in November rose 7.1%, versus the expected 7.3%, over 2021, setting off a stock market rally. Shares of stocks tied to the EV industry, including electric car charging stocks ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) -- up 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. EST -- are among the biggest beneficiaries, and start-up lithium miner Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) is doing quite well also -- up 3.4%. If inflation isn't running as hot as feared, then that gives extra ammunition to the Federal Reserve at tomorrow's rate hike meeting, if it wants to argue it's time to start ratcheting down the rate of interest rate hikes.