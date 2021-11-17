'Alien: Isolation' is coming to iOS and Android on December 16th

One of the most memorable survival horror games of recent years is coming to smartphones and tablets. Feral Interactive will bring Alien: Isolation to iOS and Android on December 16th.

Feral, which also handled the Nintendo Switch port of the 2014 game, claims it has replicated the "stunning AAA visuals, arresting narrative and terrifying atmosphere of Creative Assembly’s award-winning sci-fi masterpiece" for mobile devices "without compromise." It added customizable touchscreen controls, though you can connect an external controller. The game, which costs $15, includes all seven DLC packs.

Alien: Isolation is set 15 years after Ridley Scott's classic sci-fi horror film Alien. Players take on the guise of engineer Amanda Ripley, who attempts to get to the bottom of her mother Ellen Ripley's disappearance.

Creative Assembly did a great job of replicating the terrifying atmosphere of the original movie. The first-person perspective certainly adds to the feeling of dread as you try to evade a xenomorph. Whether Alien: Isolation feels as immersive on mobile as it does on consoles and PC remains to be seen, though the Switch port was well-received.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can play another classic survival horror game on their phone. Dead Space is now part of the cloud gaming library, thanks to Microsoft's partnership with EA Play. Alien: Isolation is also available on Game Pass, albeit only on console and PC, not through the cloud.