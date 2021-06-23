U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

Co-op shooter 'Aliens: Fireteam Elite' heads to consoles and PC on August 24th

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

After nearly six years in development, Aliens: Fireteam finally has a release date. Now known as Aliens: Fireteam Elite, it’s coming out on August 24th on Steam, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. 20th Century Games will sell the game for $40, though you can pay extra for the deluxe edition to get various in-game items.  

If you’re not familiar with the game, it’s essentially the Aliens to Isolation’s Alien. Fireteam Elite downplays the horror elements of the franchise in favor of crafting a tight team-based shooter. Like in Valve’s Left 4 Dead series, you’ll embark on a variety of repeatable missions where you’ll need to use teamwork and communication to take on the challenges before you. In all, there'll be 20 different Xenomorphs, Weyland-Yutani synthetics and other enemies, each with their own AI systems, for you and your friends to take on. Each time you jump into a mission, two other Colonial Marines will support you, and they can be played by both humans and AI bots.

