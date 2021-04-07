U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,081.58
    +7.64 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,459.11
    +28.87 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,725.78
    +27.40 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.28
    -13.87 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.03
    -0.30 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.40
    -3.60 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    25.16
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1908
    +0.0033 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6530
    -0.0030 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3774
    -0.0050 (-0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7100
    -0.0560 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,000.98
    -1,723.52 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,197.05
    -29.72 (-2.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,890.30
    +66.75 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,730.79
    +34.16 (+0.12%)
     

Alienware's M15 and Dell's G15 gaming laptops are getting AMD Ryzen CPUs

Devindra Hardawar
·Senior Editor
·3 min read

AMD chips are finally headed back to Dell's gaming laptops. Today, the company announced Ryzen 5000 editions of its G15 notebook and Alienware's slim M15, giving gamers a solid alternative to Intel's CPUs. The timing makes sense: AMD's hardware made a strong showing in notebooks like ASUS's Zephyrus G14 last year, and its latest batch of chips seem incredibly compelling. (How does potentially 20 hours of battery life sound?) The news is also another knock against Intel, which hasn't announced 11th-gen chips for beefy gaming laptops yet (the current H-series CPUs top out at 4 cores). Consequently, Alienware's latest M15 Intel models only feature 10th-gen processors.

Both "Ryzen Editions" of the Alienware M15 and Dell G15 will feature NVIDIA's RTX 30-series GPUs, as you'd expect. They'll also look a bit different than their Intel counterparts. The Ryzen M15 features a sleek black design with a "silky-smooth high-endurance paint formula," which Dell says makes it more stain resistant and feel more "premium" (that sounds like a strange knock against the Intel models, to be honest). It'll also be able to darken its interior a bit with a feature called "Dark Core," which will supposedly help you focus more on your gameplay. The G15 (below) sports a new paint job and case that looks a bit more classy than the previous models.

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition R5
Dell G15 Ryzen Edition R5

Just like the Intel version of the Alienware M15, the Ryzen version will also have an optional Cherry MX mechanical keyboard. There are several screen choices too, including up to a quad-HD (1440p) 240Hz panel or a 360Hz 1080p screen. Dell says it's also the first Alienware notebook to feature user-upgradeable DDR4 3,200MHz, which could be helpful as memory prices fall over the next few years. The G15, due to its budget nature, only has 120Hz and 165Hz 1080p screen options.

While I'm most excited about seeing the new Ryzen-equipped Alienware M15 in action, it won't be cheap, starting at an (oddly specific) $1793.98 when it launches on April 20th. The G15 should be more appealing to gamers aiming for value, starting at $900 on May 4th. Dell unceremoniously revealed there will also be updated G15 models with 10th-gen Intel processors for the same price on April 13th.

Dell 34 gaming monitor
Dell 34 gaming monitor

You can also expect to see some new gaming monitors later this year: The Dell 25 features a 24.5-inch 1080p screen with a fast 240hz refresh rate, as well as NVIDIA GSYNC and AMD FreeSync support. That'll be the ideal model for twitch gamers, with its low 2ms response time. The Dell 27 and 32, meanwhile, are QHD screens running up to 165Hz. Most intriguing is the Dell 34 Curved Gaming Monitor, with an ultrawide WQHD resolution, DisplayHDR 400 support and 144Hz refresh rate. We don't have any pricing details yet, but you can expect the Dell 25 to arrive on May 27th, the QHD models on June 22nd, and the 34 ultrawide on May 27th.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla takes to Chinese social media to ease local spying fears

    Tesla is using its Chinese social media page to assuage local spying fears after its cars were banned from the country's military facilities and select state-owned companies.

  • The best wireless headphones you can buy right now

    Here's a list of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • THX's Onyx is a tiny USB-C headphone DAC that supports master-quality audio

    THX's first consumer hardware is a portable USB-C DAC that gives wired headphones a powerful audio upgrade for $200.

  • This browser game shows the limits of AI emotion recognition software

    As you play the game, what you’ll notice is that it’s easy to fool the software. You can fake a smile to trick it into thinking that you’re happy. Ultimately, that’s the point of the experience.

  • Ring brings its radar-scanning tech to a floodlight camera

    The new floodlight camera lets you see a breadcrumb trail of someone's path to your door.

  • Feds allege actor's $690 million Ponzi scheme lied about selling movies to Netflix

    A small-time actor has been arrested and charged with fraud for allegedly stealing hundreds of millions from investors by claiming he could sell film rights to Netflix and HBO.

  • 'Pac-Man 99' battle royale launches Wednesday on Nintendo Switch

    Nintendo and Bandai are launching a battle royale 'Pac-Man' game for the Switch.

  • European privacy group claims Android's ad-tracking code is illegal

    A privacy campaigner has filed a complaint in France claiming that Google's Android Advertising Identifier violates EU law.

  • Samsung’s new Galaxy A phone lineup includes its cheapest 5G model yet

    Between the Galaxy S21 series and the foldables it plans to release later this year, Samsung is pretty much set with premium smartphones. For anyone who doesn’t want to drop flagship levels of cash, though, Samsung just pulled back the curtain on a bevy of new affordable models for the US, including the company’s cheapest 5G smartphone yet.

  • Season two of 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' hits Paramount+ on August 12th

    Animated comedy 'Star Trek: Lower Decks' gets a second season on Paramount+ this summer.

  • Sonos and IKEA are developing new Symfonisk speakers that hide in plain sight

    According to a new report, one of the new devices IKEA and Sonos are working on is a speaker that will double as an art piece.

  • Facebook banned an Albanian troll farm supporting exiled Iranian militants

    Facebook took down more than 1,000 fake accounts in March, including a few hundred that were tied to a troll farm in Albania.

  • YouTube says it's doing better at removing videos that go against its policies

    Short for Violative View Rate, the stat details the percentage of views on YouTube that come from content that violates the company's community guidelines.

  • 'Overwatch' gets full support for NVIDIA's low-latency Reflex tech

    Landing a headshot should be slightly easier.

  • Test Maker LumiraDx to Go Public in $5 Billion SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- LumiraDx Ltd., a diagnostic company that produces Covid-19 tests, is going public through a reverse merger with a blank-check company.The U.K.-based firm will combine with CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp. in a deal that values LumiraDx’s equity at $5 billion, the companies said in a statement.While there is no equity placement attached to the transaction, LumiraDx has secured a $300 million loan from BioPharma Credit Plc and an additional $100 million asset-based revolving credit facility from Capital One Financial Corp., according to the statement.At $5 billion, LumiraDx’s deal is the largest of the past year by a health-care company with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Covid-19 TestLumiraDx’s machines, roughly the size of a brick, are designed to process about 30 different tests, including for Covid-19, in as little as 12 minutes. The company is also developing a smaller device that will be available for home use.The company has research and development and support offices in Waltham, Massachusetts, and in San Diego. In January, it filed for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.LumiraDx estimates that it will have revenue of $600 million to $1 billion this year, compared with $139 million in 2020, according to the statement. Its clients include CVS Health Corp., the U.K.’s National Health Service and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.Since its founding, LumiraDx has raised $700 million from backers including Morningside Ventures, U.S. Boston Capital Corp. and Petrichor Healthcare Capital Management, as well as from the Gates Foundation and other investors, according to the statement.The global coronavirus pandemic has accelerated the placement of LumiraDx’s machines in a way that exceeded the company’s expectations, according to Chief Executive Officer Ron Zwanziger.“There will be a significant long-term benefit to us for having so many more units in the field much earlier than would have happened without the pandemic,” he said in an interview.Broader FocusWhile LumiraDx expects to see significant growth in demand for its Covid-19 tests as the pandemic persists, the offering is secondary to the company’s broader focus on bringing point-of-care tests to patients, Zwanziger said.“Fundamentally we’re about transforming community-based care,” he said.While the SPAC frenzy has cooled in recent weeks, CA Healthcare Acquisition Chairman Larry Neiterman said this deal should still be well-received.“The market has dampened a little but I think the market will still be excited about it,” Neiterman, a former Deloitte chief operations officer, said in an interview. “We think it’s all about reasonable valuation and we feel good about our valuation.”Evercore Inc. and Raymond James Financial Inc. were financial advisers to LumiraDx, while BTIG advised CA Healthcare Acquisition.CA Healthcare Acquisition raised $115 million in its January IPO. Its shares closed at $9.70 each Tuesday. Shares of the new company are expected to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol LMDX.(Updates with statement in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? Why you might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • What if Biden never cancels your student loan debt? You have an option

    There's talk of forgiving $10,000 or $50,000 per person. But so far, it's just talk.

  • I’m 30. My wife is 34. We saved $350K and I have $325K saved for retirement. Should we pay cash for a home — or take out a mortgage and invest it?

    ‘We have been cheaply renting for the last three years, and living as if I were still a very poor graduate student. During this time, we paid off all of our debts.’

  • We have $1.6 million but most is locked in our 401(k) plans — how can we retire early without paying so much in taxes?

    I feel we have enough savings and it’ll continue to grow the next two to three years before we decide to call it quits but the challenge is how to get to the money since it’s all in 401(k) plans right now. Is it worth just paying the 10% penalty on early withdrawals versus paying tax and converting a large amount of the former 401(k) plans to a Roth?

  • India Takes Step Down QE Road With $14 Billion Bond-Buy Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s central bank took a step toward formalizing quantitative easing, pledging to buy up to 1 trillion rupees ($14 billion) of bonds this quarter to keep borrowing costs low and support the economy’s recovery.The debt purchases under the program in the secondary market will start from April 15, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das said Wednesday, after policy makers held the benchmark repurchase rate at a record low 4%, a decision predicted by all 30 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.Bonds and stocks rallied, with the 10-year bond yield dropping as much as 7 basis points and the S&P BSE Sensex index extending gains to 1.3%. The rupee slid 1.3% against the dollar.While the RBI has been purchasing government securities in the secondary market, it’s the first time the central bank is committing to an amount upfront, yielding to market pressure to give traders guidance on purchases amid a near-record government borrowing plan. Das had earlier said the bank bought 3.1 trillion rupees worth of bonds in the previous fiscal year to March 31, and planned similar or more purchases this year.The plan, which is in addition to the central bank’s other unconventional policy tools like open market purchases and “Operation Twist” -- where it buys long dated bonds and sells shorter maturities -- adds to more certainty about policy makers’ intentions.“We can definitely see it as a quantitative easing program and markets taking it very positively,” said Naveen Singh, head of fixed-income trading at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership in Mumbai. “Still, it would be a challenge to keep absorbing the huge supply at prevailing prices.”QE in EMsThe RBI joins Indonesia, Poland, and Hungary among other emerging-market central banks that have experimented with some form of quantitative easing amid the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund in October estimated that 20 emerging markets had embarked on asset-purchase programs for the first time, judging them “generally proven effective,” including by providing some stability to local financial markets.“RBI’s endeavor is to ensure orderly evolution of the yield curve, governed by fundamentals as distinct from any specific levels thereof,” Das said.Aside from providing initial market calm, such programs can be used for further financial easing and funding of fiscal stimulus. The dangers -- especially for emerging markets with less credibility than the world’s top central banks -- are that investors lose patience or faith that the programs will be targeted and temporary.Policy makers in India have had a tough balancing act, where a desire to do more to support the economy has met persistent inflation pressure and rising bond yields. A nascent recovery in Asia’s third-largest economy has been disrupted by a jump in virus infections to a record of more than 100,000 this week.“The recent surge in infections has, however, imparted greater uncertainty to the outlook,” Das said, while retaining the 10.5% growth forecast for the fiscal year started April 1. “Localized and regional lockdowns could dampen the recent improvement in demand conditions and delay the return of normalcy.”What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The extra support is aimed at countering risks to growth from multiple fronts -- an exponential rise in coronavirus cases, fresh containment measures in several states and rising yields. We believe these measures will help secure a stronger growth recovery path by 2H fiscal 2022, subject to containment of the second virus wave.”-- Abhishek Gupta, India economistFor the full report, click hereAlthough inflation at 5.03% in February was within the central bank’s 2%-6% target band, sticky underlying price pressures have been a problem for policy makers in resuming policy easing. That’s because higher fuel and volatile food prices, which make up more than 50% of the consumer price index, are causing second round effects.The RBI revised the outlook for prices, with inflation seen at 5% in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. That’s above the 4% midpoint of the central bank’s target band. Deputy Governor and rate panel member Michael Patra told reporters that the MPC had decided to see through sticky underlying price pressures because addressing growth was the need of the hour. He said the RBI wanted to ensure more effective policy transmission through the newly announced bond buying program, even though there were risks attached to it.“The key takeaway in today’s policy announcement has been a step taken to manage long term yields by announcing G-Sec Acquisition Program, which is akin to an OMO calendar,” said Shubhada Rao, founder of QuantEco Research in Mumbai. “It becomes imperative in the context of a large government borrowing program.”(Adds details from press conference, updates market reaction)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.