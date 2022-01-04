U.S. markets close in 3 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,791.90
    -4.66 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,838.55
    +253.49 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,577.30
    -255.50 (-1.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,269.77
    +24.46 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.31
    +1.23 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.40
    +14.30 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.27 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1299
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6810
    +0.0530 (+3.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3538
    +0.0061 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1780
    +0.8420 (+0.73%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,840.97
    +241.04 (+0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,195.66
    +24.31 (+2.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Alienware's quantum dot OLED monitor promises color-accurate gaming

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·2 min read

A gaming brand probably isn't your first pick for a (mostly) no-compromise PC monitor, but you might want to reconsider after this. Dell has unveiled what it claims is the world's first quantum dot OLED monitor, the Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Di. The ultra-wide panel mates the ultra-high contrast ratio of OLED with the improved brightness, color range and uniformity of a quantum dot pixel layer. In theory, you won't have to compromise on either image quality or gaming performance — you'll get 99.3 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and wide viewing angles, but you'll still have up to a 175Hz refresh rate and an 0.1ms gray-to-gray pixel response time.

The bid for a no-compromise panel extends to the software. A Creator mode makes it easier to tweak gamma settings and even flip between DCI-P3 and sRGB color spaces. While there are only so many creators who'll consider curved displays (the panels can introduce reflections and distortion), this could be helpful if you moonlight as a photo editor.

This isn't quite a dream display. HDR brightness is limited to a modest DisplayHDR 400, and the 3,440 x 1,440 resolution won't thrill anyone used to 4K or beyond. You might still like the abundance of ports (four USB 3.2 Gen 1 downstream ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 upstream, two HDMI 2.0 and one DisplayPort 1.4), and Alienware is promising to fight OLED's burn-in risk with "improved" reliability and a three-year warranty that covers burn-in artifacts.

The 34 QD-OLED reaches North America on March 29th. Dell said it would only share pricing closer to the release date, but it's safe to presume you'll pay a premium. The Alienware team is clearly courting enthusiasts who want do-it-all monitors, and OLED doesn't come cheap at these sizes.

Follow all of the latest news from CES 2022 right here!

Recommended Stories