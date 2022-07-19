U.S. markets close in 5 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,879.56
    +48.71 (+1.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,442.48
    +369.87 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,484.55
    +124.50 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.85
    +36.43 (+2.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.48
    -1.12 (-1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.40
    +0.20 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    18.73
    -0.11 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0252
    +0.0102 (+1.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9860
    +0.0260 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2007
    +0.0055 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7600
    -0.3620 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,194.09
    +148.94 (+0.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.83
    +9.98 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,275.35
    +52.11 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Alienware’s refreshed m17 R5 gaming laptop is getting a super-fast 480Hz display

Sam Rutherford
·Senior Writer, Reviews
·2 min read
Alienware

Alienware's 17-inch laptops have always offered strong performance. But now thanks to an update that's adding support for up to a Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU and a new 480Hz display, Alienware says the refreshed m17 R5 is the most powerful AMD Advantage laptop yet.

Engineered to make use of features like AMD's Smart Access Memory, SmartShift Max and FreeSync Premium, the m17 R5's latest config is meant to wring out every last framerate while keeping Alienware's signature sci-fi aesthetic. Specs include either an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU or a Ryzen 9 6900HX chip, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, 4TB of NVMe storage and a Radeon RX 6850M XT graphics card with 12GB of vRAM. That said, for people who don't care about the AMD Advantage platform or just prefer NVIDIA cards, the m17 R5 can still be configured with up to an RTX 3080 Ti GPU as well.

Despite its sleek appearance, the m17 R5 is still rather hefty weighing in at around seven pounds.
Despite its sleek appearance, the m17 R5 is still rather hefty weighing in at around seven pounds.

As for display options, new for 2022 is a blisteringly fast full HD 480Hz panel (that will also be available on the x17 R2), which is the highest refresh rate you can get on a laptop today. However, if you're not a hardcore competitive gamer, you may want to consider Alienware's UHD display instead, which features a much wider gamut (99 percent of DCI-P3 vs 100 percent sRGB) and significantly better brightness (500 nits for UHD vs 300 nits for FHD).

Another bonus for AMD fans is that systems sporting a Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU will also get Alienware's Cryo-tech cooling, which includes a 3.5x larger vapor chamber compared to older m17 R4 models along with a smaller but more efficient CPU fan. And like all of its recent M-series gaming laptops, the m17 R5 comes with support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos and Alienware's ComfortView Plus blue-light filtering tech.

The m17 R5 uses AMD SmartShift, SmartAccess Graphics, FreeSync and more to maximize performance from its CPU and GPU.
The m17 R5 uses AMD SmartShift, SmartAccess Graphics, FreeSync and more to maximize performance from its CPU and GPU.

However, the one major downside aside from its price is that with a max weight of 7.3 pounds (depending on the exact config), the new m17 R5 definitely ain't light. So regardless of which model you get, you better make sure you have a sturdy bag for taking it on the go.

The refreshed m17 R5 is available today for a starting price of $1,600, or around $2,800 when kitted out with a Ryzen 9 CPU and a RX 8650 M Xt GPU.

Recommended Stories

  • IBM stock slides despite earnings beat, strong tech demand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss IBM stock performance amid strong second-quarter earnings.

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Models wore just body tape to this swimsuit show in Miami Beach. Watch them in action

    He’s back at it.

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Chipmakers may finally get their $52 billion in Chips Act government subsidies—but companies like Intel are not happy about some of the strings attached

    The latest disagreement between chipmakers and lawmakers: whether to prevent those who get CHIPS Act funding from expanding in China.

  • High Tide Announces C$10 Million "Bought Deal" Public Offering

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 4,310,400 units ("Units") from the treasury of the Company, at a price of C$2.32 per U

  • IBM beats expectations in second-quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down IBM's second-quarter earnings results, which was a beat on both the top and bottom line.&nbsp;

  • Charlie Munger Not Worried About Inflation, Economy

    Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger discussed his outlooks on the economy, oil, renewable energy and cryptocurrency after his recent personal investment in an Australian investment company. Billionaire investor Munger who has worked alongside with Warren Buffett for several decades, discussed his views with the Financial Review in Australia. A vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Munger invested in Stonehouse Corporation, a Melbourne-based investment company, because its founder is a "soulmate" to the conglomerate, he said.

  • Senate Votes on Chips Act Today. What It Means for Intel and Other Stocks.

    Semiconductor stocks rose Tuesday ahead of an expected Senate vote on a bill that would authorize more than $50 billion in subsidies and tax credits for U.S. chip makers. The measure, known as the Chips for America Act, is a pared-down version of a broader set of bills designed to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor industry and reduce dependence on Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers. The Chips Act authorizes about $52 billion in grants and loans for chip manufacturers, as well as a new, four-year 25% investment tax credit for chip making.

  • We have $1.5 million we don’t intend to ever use in retirement – how do we invest it if we plan on giving it to our kids one day?

    See: We have 25 years until retirement and are saving 25% of our income – are we doing it right? You’ve clearly thought out your cash flow in retirement and the tax consequences of your decisions, as well as your healthcare and housing situation. Advisers typically suggest investing your assets rather aggressively when they’re intended for the long-term, and considering you and your spouse are still young in retirement years, you could have decades to go until your kids actually get that money.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock Down More Than 90% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 29% from its high, sent into a downward spiral by the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. A combination of weak guidance, runaway inflation, and rising interest rates have left Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) 93% off its high. Here's what you need to keep in mind about this growth stock.

  • Here's How Alphabet's Charts Shape Up After Its Big Stock Split

    Stock splits (and reverse splits) are part of the investing scene. In this daily bar chart of GOOGL, below, we can see that prices declined to a late May low and have made higher lows since that nadir. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways after its low in late May. A sideways move in the OBV line suggests a balance between buyers and sellers and that is a small improvement over a decline.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Air India Mega Deal, Embraer and E-Commerce: Air Show Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE is growing more confident it can secure a landmark purchase of about 50 A350 wide-body jets from Air India Ltd. this week, while Boeing Co. works on a deal for as many as 150 737 Max jetliners for the carrier, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Disputes Report Xi

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions worth of Nvidia stock ahead of chip-manufacturing bill vote

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Released Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, has launched its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties. Seven of the 14 rental homes hit the platform last week on July 13, with the remaining seven being available as of today. So far, five of the properties have been fully funded with a total value of about $1.4 million. The rental property investment platform allows individual investor

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • BofA Survey Shows Full Investor Capitulation Amid Pessimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors slashed their exposure to risk assets to levels not seen even during the global financial crisis in a sign of full capitulation amid a “dire” economic outlook, according to Bank of America Corp.’s monthly fund manager survey.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to

  • Ford unveils F-150 Raptor R starting at $109,000

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out Ford's latest F-150 pickup truck, which features a potential 700 horsepower and starting price tag of $109,000.