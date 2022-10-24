U.S. markets open in 6 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,779.00
    +15.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,234.00
    +111.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,414.00
    +55.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,754.00
    +7.10 (+0.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.39
    -0.66 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.60
    +6.30 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    19.31
    +0.24 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9850
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.69
    -0.29 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1345
    +0.0043 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2120
    +1.5820 (+1.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,332.61
    +159.54 (+0.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.32
    +9.56 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,973.68
    +3.95 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

AliExpress Elevates Customer Experience with Logistics Upgrades and Themed Shopping Pages ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

·3 min read

X-day delivery guarantee, free shipping, and free returns for selected international orders

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AliExpress, global retail online marketplace part of Alibaba Group, announced new measures to enhance customers' experience on the platform ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. The new measures include a series of logistical upgrades and curated retail pages to enhance the customer shopping experience.

"This year's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival is an important milestone for AliExpress and an opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to continually improve the customer experience. Through our ongoing efforts in logistics infrastructure, AliExpress has upgraded its delivery guarantee, introduced free shipping and free returns for the first time, providing our customers with more flexibility" said Gary Topp, European Commercial and Marketing Director, AliExpress. "With shifting consumer demands, we want to prioritize what matters to our customers by creating dedicated themed shopping pages and extending product offerings."

AliExpress Elevates Customer Experience ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival
AliExpress Elevates Customer Experience ahead of 11.11 Global Shopping Festival

X-day Delivery Guarantee

AliExpress, currently available in over 200 countries and regions, continues to offer X-day delivery across key local markets including Spain, France, UK, and South Korea during 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. AliExpress now offers two-day local delivery in Spain and France with local warehouses. For selected cross-border orders, AliExpress supports 10 working days delivery for Spain and France, 12 working days for the UK and three working days for South Korea. More than 5 million products on the platform supports X-day delivery in this year's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, with an increase of 100% year-over-year in Europe.

Additionally, AliExpress will introduce "On-time Guarantee" for selected products. This service will be applicable for products labelled with "X-day delivery", which AliExpress will automatically reimburse USD$1 coupon per order if packages arrive late.

Enjoy Free Shipping for All Orders 

For any orders made during 11.11 Global Shopping Festival in Spain, France, Poland, the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, and South Korea, AliExpress will offer free shipping for all 11.11 products.

AliExpress continues expanding its capability of last-mile delivery in Europe. With a total of more than 36,000 AliExpress-branded pickup points currently available in Europe, AliExpress formed a new partnership with InPost in Spain to further improve the e-commerce shopping experience.

Introduce Free Returns for the First Time during 11.11 Global Shopping Festival 

To further enhance flexibility in their shopping, AliExpress will introduce free returns for all products marked with a "free return" label. 15-day free return is offered to customers in Europe including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Portugal, and in South Korea when they purchase products with a "free return" label. Customers can return unused or brand-new items within 15 days after purchase without any additional shipping surcharges. They will receive a full refund once merchants confirm the items are undamaged.

A Themed Shopping Experience: AliExpress’ Keeping-warm Selection
A Themed Shopping Experience: AliExpress’ Keeping-warm Selection

A Themed Shopping Experience: AliExpress' Keeping-warm Selection

AliExpress stays ahead of customers' needs by offering a dedicated themed shopping page comprised of a carefully selected range of energy-saving and cost-effective warming products to help customers stay warm and shed financial burdens this winter.

The shopping page features a wide range of high-quality products to keep customers warm, including low-voltage products with less power consumption such as heaters, electric blankets, electric heating lamps and electric hot water bottles. This product category gained popularity across the European regions that electric appliances increased by 130% in the past week year-over-year and thermal underwear have increased by more than 300% over the past few months year-over-year. Special discounts and flash sales will be offered during the 11.11 Global Shopping Festival.

About AliExpress 

Launched in 2010, AliExpress (www.aliexpress.com) is a global marketplace serving consumers from around the world and enabling them to buy directly from manufacturers and distributors in China and around the world. In addition to the global English-language version, the AliExpress platform is also available in 17 other languages. AliExpress is a business of Alibaba Group.

AliExpress Logo (PRNewsfoto/AliExpress)
AliExpress Logo (PRNewsfoto/AliExpress)

 

SOURCE AliExpress

Recommended Stories

  • Target CEO Sees End to One Problem, Keeps Practice Customers Hate

    The retail chain has done something many customers don't like (and it does not appear to be changing that policy).

  • Costco vs. Sam's Club vs. Walmart: Where Can You Save the Most?

    Image source: Getty Images As the cost of living continues to increase, one way to reduce your grocery bill is to shop around for the best prices. But sadly, comparing prices can be frustrating. Not only is it time consuming, the results don't always tell you much.

  • Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now

    Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Important: If...

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

    Update your home and tech essentials by shopping these Amazon deals on Beats earbuds, HP computer monitors, Winix air purifiers and more.

  • Cats 'worship' these unique catnip balls—and they're only $13

    Cats “can’t leave them alone,” and they’re on sale for available for only $13.

  • 8 Costco Items To Stock Up on for the End of Summer

    The calendar still says summer, but the start of school -- and football season -- means we're in a time of transition. While we spent the summer stocking up on refreshing juice pops, T-shirts and pool...

  • King Charles's favourite dog breed surges in popularity with public

    Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, the country saw a surge in the number of people purchasing Corgis, as the public searched for ways to keep alive some small connection to their beloved monarch.

  • "It's Saved Me $800 This Year So Far": Grocery Shoppers Are Sharing Their Hacks For Saving Money In 2022, And I'm Taking Notes

    "I avoid using a cart if it's a short list. Hard to impulse shop if your hands are full."View Entire Post ›

  • 9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

    This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products...

  • Why loving your pets too much could be bad for their health

    Treating your dog like a human is bad for its health, vets have warned.

  • Updated daily: Here are today's top Best Buy deals you can get right now

    Add the best tech to your home with today's Best Buy deals on headphones, air fryers and home appliances.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Sunday — save up to 50%

    A bestselling duvet for just $23, comfy-cute slippers at a 40% discount and more: Scoop up stuff on mega-sale while you can!

  • U.S. shoppers plan to cheat inflation this holiday season. Here is their simple strategy.

    In fact, they appear to be quite enthusiastic about the upcoming holiday season, despite stagnant wages, rising inflation and the ever-looming threat of recession, according to a survey by TransUnion (TRU) the consumer credit-reporting agency, released Thursday. Indeed, shoppers told TransUnion they are getting more realistic about their gift-giving in an effort to cope with rising prices. • 13% are turning to more practical gifts such as gas cards.

  • Top 7 Items Purchased From Costco in the US

    Costco is the place to go if you need to stock up on items, from food to household goods, appliances, clothing, and so much more. As we reported recently, a GOBankingRates survey found that 46% of...

  • Pick Up Your Dog's Poop Quickly & Easily With This Mess-Free $15 Tool With Over 6,000 Reviews

    While we adore our furry babies, we don’t adore some parts of being a pet owner. When you’re a pet owner, specifically a dog owner, poop is a big part of the job. We’ve grabbed the poop with a bag, and no matter what, something goes awry. It either gets on our hands, drops, or […]

  • 10 Most Expensive Vinyl Records

    The Wu-Tang Clan created the most valuable music recording in history -- and the story behind it is as outrageous as its price tag. The Staten Island, N.Y., rap group spent six years secretly...

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • China Builder Yango’s Unit Gets Wind-Up Order in First in HK

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court has issued an order that a Chinese developer’s unit that defaulted on offshore debt be wound up, the first such instance against a major builder during the country’s property-debt crisis and opening the door to more such decisions.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRussian Oil Logistics in Chaos Ahead of Looming SanctionsSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadersh

  • Sovereign bond market turmoil to spill well into next year: Reuters poll

    Turmoil in global sovereign bond markets is set to persist for another six months to a year as central banks carry on raising interest rates to bring down inflation, according to a Reuters poll of market strategists. More than a year after inflation started to become a worry and a little over six months since the U.S. Federal Reserve finally made its first interest rate hike from near zero, there is scant sign of price growth becoming less of a threat. Since the Fed first moved, bond markets have been subjected to high levels of volatility and deep sell-offs, jolting many bond investors out of their complacency.

  • Dollar fends off another suspected intervention from Japan

    Suspected Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervention gave only brief respite to the Japanese yen as the dollar stayed strong on Monday, while sterling wavered as former finance minister Rishi Sunak emerged as frontrunner to become Britain's prime minister. The yen hit a low of 149.70 per dollar in early deals before being swept to a high of 145.28 within minutes in a move that suggested the BOJ, acting for Japan's Ministry of Finance (MOF), had stepped in for a second successive day. "The price action should be worrying for the MOF, as it suggests that there is strong demand to buy into dollar/yen dips," said Sean Wallow, a senior currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney.