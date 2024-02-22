Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 21, 2024

Operator: Good morning, and thank you for holding. My name is Ryan and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to Alight’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all parties are in listen-only mode. As a reminder, today's call is being recorded and a replay of the call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. And now, I would now like to turn it over to Jeremy Cohen, Vice President of Investor Relations at Alight. Please go ahead.

Jeremy Cohen: Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Earlier today, the Company issued a press release with fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. A copy of the release can be found in the Investor Relations section of the company's website at investor.alight.com. Before we get started, please note that some of the Company's discussion today will include forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These factors are discussed in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the company's most recent Form 10-K, as such factors may be updated from time-to-time in the Company's periodic filings.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements. Also, during this conference call, the Company will be presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of the Company's historical non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures appear in today's earnings press release. On the call from management today are Stephan Scholl, CEO; Katie Rooney, Global CFO and COO; and Jeremy Heaton, Operating CFO. After their prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions. I will now hand the call over to Stephan.

Stephan Scholl: Thanks, Jeremy, and good morning. Today marks the end of our initial three year plan. Our aggressive technology and product transformation is delivering a first-of-its-kind integrated HR platform capability that supports employees staying healthy and financially secure. We have upgraded all of our clients from over 6,000 custom solutions to a common SaaS-based platform and taken over 200 million interactions a year out of a private data center and into the cloud. Because of this, we were able to deliver a better experience for 10 million people by tripling the mobile usage through annual enrollment. This capability did not exist 18 months ago. Within the platform, we have built over a thousand AI content modules, which have taken our engagement rates from 10% to over 50% This means employees are engaging with us on average 22 times per year and because of this our AI decision support is driving $500 in savings on average per participant.

This is the foundation for the future of that has allowed us to add millions of people, while reducing calls per participant by 20% and still achieving record customer satisfaction, all attributable to our product enhancements and better AI capabilities. It is these investments that have allowed us to enter 2024 with a record backlog of revenue under contract of $3 billion, which is up $900 million from three years ago. This is being driven by our high-growth BPaaS solutions that have delivered over 2.2 billion of cumulative bookings and included win such as Nielsen IQ, MasterBrand and Siemens Health and Ears to name a few this year, and has also generated a 30% BPaaS revenue CAGR over our three-year plan. Our strategy has enabled Alight to move from a low single-digit grower to mid-single-digits and we've added hundreds of millions of dollars in profit, while increasing our operating cash flow conversion from 19% in 2021 to 52% 2023.

It is this Track record that gives us the confidence to reaffirm our midterm financial outlook. In fact, we believe there are opportunities to advance our platform and well-being strategy. We have hired financial advisers who have been conducting a strategic portfolio review to accelerate our midterm financial and strategic objectives of becoming a higher margin and more recurring revenue business. In doing this review, we believe we can move even faster to deliver value for our clients, colleagues and shareholders. As you can see, while we're excited about the long-term, we also have to deliver in the short-term. In late December, we experienced an isolated impact from a significant retiree health client, which resulted in revenue growth of 9% for the year short of our expectations.

Mitigation efforts in this business and renewal activity of Medicare plans did not offset this impact and represented the majority of our revenue shortfall for the quarter and for the year. This is a specific non-recurring event. Absent the retiree business, Alight’s annual growth was nearly 11%. For the quarter, both adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margins expanded over 200 basis points with double-digit adjusted EBITDA growth. We also grew BPaaS revenues nearly 30%. Sales momentum continued with BPaaS bookings of 261 million and combined with 3Q, the second half of 2023. Re finished ahead of the comparable period in 2022, even without the benefit of an extraordinary new win like GE. Turning to our 2024 financial outlook, we expect BPaaS revenue growth of over 15% and adjusted EBITDA growth between 8% and 10%.

Revenue growth of 4% to 6% reflects the impacts from the timing of our 2023 bookings, the exit of the hosted business and the year-over-year Comparative Federal Thrift. As Katie and Jeremy will discuss, with our record backlog and strong pipeline, we are on track to achieve our midterm revenue growth guidance of 6% to 8%. All told, I'm incredibly proud of the way our team has executed on our transformation, not just in 2023, but over the past few years. To become the leader in this space, it took us 40 years to build the infrastructure to support the most complex organizations globally and in less than four years we have extended our leadership position by building a cloud-based platform with the most comprehensive collection of content to transform the HR function.

For clients, the output is a one-stop shop that helps them bend the cost curve and deliver a better employee experience with enhanced productivity. Let me give an example of a client where we're helping solve for costs experience and productivity. Siemens has been an Alight client since 1996 and is focused on the health and well-being of its employees. Siemens chose Alight to provide high touch, tech-enabled health navigation services to its employees, helping employees manage and navigate the complexity of the healthcare ecosystem is an opportunity to not only improve health outcomes, but to improve employee satisfaction. Upon rollout, employees and eligible dependents may choose with confidence top doctors and facilities or to receive expert medical opinions, surgery decision support and even medical bill, review all while optimizing the value of Siemens Benefits Program.

I've spoken at length about driving outcomes for companies and their people and believe that the only way to get the results that client seek is through engaging employees at an enterprise platform level. And is the central hub the Alight Worklife platform is leveraging AI-based technology to drive better engagements and decisions. To that end, I am excited to introduce our recently launched next-generation AI engine, Alight LumenAI. LumenAI will merge novel and existing AI capabilities into a new unified ecosystem that deliver product innovation and facilitate an interconnected experience for clients across all our solutions. We believe the tools currently being piloted will be a catalyst that drives value for clients by better engaging their employees across their benefits such as personalized HR campaigns, health guidance, virtual assistant interactions and intelligent document processing.

This will complement the amazing proof points we see today, including helping a large client realized nearly $50 million in verified healthcare savings through our insights and automation engines by directing better health care choices. Coping and other organization realized five point four times lower new higher turnover through our personalization engine and use of financial counselors by creating a personalized digital onboarding experience for all their new hires. And lastly, helping a large retailer reduce overpayment spend in payroll by nearly $200 million. Examples like these are growing everyday and represent real measurable outcomes attributable to our platform strategy. And while great for clients, the outcomes are also great for Alight.

These outcomes only happen if employees trust our platform to guide them and that's why we've been focused on the importance of a mobile-based platform. To give some perspective this quarter, we had nearly 0.5 million monthly average mobile users, an 80% increase over the prior year and 32% sequentially. Total mobile interactions for the entire year nearly doubled to over 19 million. This matters because first it means more product penetration and second it means users are seeing real value when they do engage. That's the foundation to drive these client outcomes I just laid out and is driving value for our company. Developing LumenAi and executing on our product roadmap would not be possible without our cloud migration, which is on track for completion in mid-year.

We will start seeing the benefits of this program financially in the second half. Overall, I'm more excited than ever that the work we've done will continue to support our clients in solving the most complex decisions, impacting their employees health and financial security. With that, I'll turn it over to Katie and Jeremy to discuss the financial performance and our outlook. Katie, over to you.

Katie Rooney: Thank you, Stephan and good morning, everyone. We finished the third year of our plan with robust bookings and a record backlog of revenue under contract of $3 billion. As Stephan noted, we're starting 2024 with a great foundation with a high quality and predictable revenue base, meaningful margin expansion potential and improved cash flow that has strengthened our balance sheet flexibility. This has positioned us to reaffirm our midterm outlook and as discussed, we believe there's great potential to accelerate the achievement of these objectives and the strategic roadmap of the company. Turning to our Q4 consolidated results. Our high-growth category of BPaaS solutions advanced almost 30% and we achieved record revenue from our professional services business.

As Stephan mentioned, employer solutions’ recurring revenue growth was impacted this quarter by a retiree health client. For contact the Alight Retiree Health Exchange is a solution that supports employers and the retirees in securing Medicare coverage. As we said the majority of this revenue occurs in December, and this year's significant client defaulted retirees from the exchange into a group plan, which has a different revenue profile. Our retirees can opt out of the group plan. We also undertook a number of mitigation efforts to drive higher Medicare coverage renewal activity do they fell short of expectations. This is a unique circumstance isolated to 2023 and they remain a significant client. This resulted in total revenue growth for the company of roughly 2%.

In parallel, we continued our productivity efforts to drive margin expansion and offset much of the revenue impact from a profitability perspective. Adjusted gross profit was up nearly 9% with significant margin expansion of 260 basis points to 41.9%. Adjusted EBITDA increased nearly 12% to $270 million with a margin of 28.1% This represents a 240 basis point increase from the prior year. Our increasing level of profitability, coupled with working capital improvements are generating stronger cash flow, even as we simultaneously execute on a restructuring program. We generated operating cash flow of $386 million in 2023, 35% or $100 million more than the prior year. This represents a conversion rate of 52% compared with 43% last year. Spending on a restructuring program resumes in the first quarter of 2024, following the planned slow down during annual enrollment last year.

We continue to target mid-year for completing the cloud migration and expect to start seeing financial benefits in late 2024 with full annual runrate of $100 million of savings in 2025. Turning to our booking performance. We delivered strong results with BPaaS bookings of 261 million. Together with the third quarter, our second half bookings were $523 million, nearly two percent better than the 2022 results that included an outsided client win. We are experiencing broad-based secular demand for our solutions and have a proven ability to win both large and mid-market clients. We are also continuing to invest in building out a world-class commercial team, which combined with our pipeline drives increased confidence in our growth plan. With that, let me now turn to our segments, starting with Employer Solutions.

Fourth quarter revenue was up roughly 1% with recurring revenue nearly flat as a result of the Retiree Health impact. Projects were strengthened and grew 9.9%. Our profitability benefited from our productivity initiatives with quarterly adjusted gross profit of nearly 3% and adjusted gross margin 90 basis points higher at 42.2%. Turning to our Professional Services segment. Quarterly revenue growth accelerated sequentially once again, and was up 24.2% to a record $118 million. This was driven by a 31% increase in project revenue due in part to the implementation of large new deals and a nearly 12% increase in recurring revenue. On a profitability basis, adjusted gross profit was up 88% from the prior year with margins growing 13.5 percentage points.

Turning to our balance sheet, our quarter end cash and cash equivalents balance was $358 million and total debt was $2.8 billion. We continue to actively manage our debt, which is 84% fixed through 2024 and 60% through 2025. Our interest expense came in near the bottom of our range as a result of our prior hedging activity, our opportunistic repricing of the 2028 term loan and higher interest income. Our net leverage ratio improved to 3.3 times, down from 3.6 times at the end of the third quarter. We expect to achieve our net leverage ratio target of less than three times ahead of our midterm outlook. We bought back 40 million of shares in 2023 with no repurchase activity in the fourth quarter, given the strategic portfolio review we discussed earlier.

I'll now turn it over to Jeremy to provide a view of Alight’s financial outlook.

Jeremy Heaton : Thank you, Katie. Good morning. After delivering on our transformation over the past three years, we begin our next three years from a position of strength. We have our highest backlog of revenue under contract at $3 billion with strong commercial momentum, and at the same time, we have expanded both margins and cash flow conversion. This is being driven by our technology-led solutions in infrastructure upgrades that Stephan discussed earlier. And today, we are reaffirming our midterm outlook across all metrics and looking at ways we can accelerate even further through our strategic portfolio review. Now let me share the key factors driving our 2024 outlook. First off, we expect BPaaS will continue to be our high revenue growth category at over 15% and the driver of our overall trajectory as it continues to become a larger proportion of Alight, while total annual revenue growth is expected to be 6% to 8% through the midterm, we expect 2024 to be slightly lower at 4% to 6% that ramps throughout the year driven by the timing of our 2023 bookings, our exit from the hosted business and our first half, compared with the Federal Thrift.

Our initial three-year plan is now successfully complete, providing an opportune time to relook at our disclosures on revenue growth moving forward. We believe our revenue under contracts captures a more complete view of all aspects to our growth model over the midterm versus a BPaaS ECB bookings metric which created volatility that did not reflect the stability of the overall business and as such, we will no longer disclose. In addition to our record 2024 revenue under contract, we will now share a longer-term, three-year view and updated quarterly to provide a greater level of transparency to our book of revenue. We will also continue to disclose BPaaS revenue to demonstrate progress our transformation. As we begin 2024, the business has $3 billion of revenue under contract, for 2025, we have $2.1 billion and for 2026 we have 1.5 billion.

Next we had a successful first year executing on our restructuring program and are well on our way to a more efficient infrastructure that drives over $100 million of annual run rate savings. We expect to complete the program later this year with some margin benefit in the second half. As this program winds down, there is also a cash flow benefit that is factored into our increased operating cash flow conversion guidance. We expect the seasonality profile in 2024 to be second half weighted as new deals go live and we see the efficiency benefits from the restructuring program. Our 2024 outlook includes, BPaaS revenue of at least $870 million or growth of over 15%. Total revenue of $3.55 billion to $3.61 billion or growth of 4% to 6%, adjusted EBITDA of $800 million to $815 million or 8% to 10% growth with an adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 50 to 100 basis points.

Adjusted EPS of $0.72 to $0.77, operating cash flow conversion of 55% to 65%, and finally, as Katie mentioned, we expect to achieve our net leverage ratio target of lower than three times, well ahead of the midterm outlook. After three years, we are confident that our transformation journey has created a strong Foundation that will enable us to sustainably deliver value for all of our stakeholders. This concludes our prepared remarks and we will now move into the question and answer session. Operator, would you please instruct participants on how to ask questions?

