Align Lenawee to connect students, community at third annual Career Connections job fair

ADRIAN — There is the anticipation among event organizers that 40 employers and more than 250 regional students and job seekers will attend this week’s third annual Career Connections Job Fair held in Adrian.

The Career Connections Job Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at the Christian Family Center in Adrian, 1800 W. U.S. 223. There will be extra time before and after the event for employer set up and tear down, a news release from Align Lenawee, coordinating agency of the job fair, said.

Career connections began in 2022 with a primary focus on the high school students who weren’t interested in pursuing traditional career education. Since then, the event has expanded to include a growing number of college students and community members in search of all kinds of employment including full-time, part-time work, internships and apprenticeship positions.

Local high school students listened to employers pitch various career options, like those at the Frank and Shirley Dick Family YMCA, during the March 22, 2023, Career Connections job fair hosted at the Siena Heights University Fieldhouse in Adrian, and conducted by Lenawee Now and the Align Center for Workforce Development.

In 2023, Career Connections brought in 278 local adults, college students and high school upperclassmen, Align Lenawee — the workforce development arm of Lenawee Now, which is a nonprofit organization dedicated to economic and business expansion throughout Lenawee County said.

“This event brings together students, community members of all backgrounds and employers looking to fill positions across staffing levels,” Kelly McNicol, career education navigator for the Align Center for Workforce Development and one of the planners of the event, said. “We are looking forward to about 40 regional employers at this event.”

Employers will represent diverse industries such as medical, manufacturing, finance, corrections, automotive and education, and will seek candidates of all levels, including professional roles, entry-level positions, apprenticeships and internships.

Ben Negron, director of the Adrian Meijer store, was one of the 2023 attending employers and reported meeting several high-value candidates and highlighted the positive environment of the event.

Story continues

“The one thing that stood out about the Align team was that they were constantly visible and helped the various vendors throughout the event, which means a lot to us,” he said. “I was very impressed with the organizational effort by the Align team to make the space welcoming for all.”

Derek Bycraft of YMCA Storer Camps highlighted the positive impact from last year’s job fair.

“We were able to make connections with folks throughout Lenawee County to hire great staff and network with other organizations,” he added. “Being part of this fair connected us with the Lenawee Now Externship program which greatly benefited us during the summer.”

The Career Connections Job Fair proves to be a valuable resource for students from 11 of the county’s high schools, Adrian College and Siena Heights University.

“The friendly environment allows students to discover available careers and practice networking with employers,” Align said.

Job seekers who were in attendance during the March 22, 2023, Career Connections job fair hosted at the Siena Heights University Fieldhouse and conducted by Lenawee Now and the Align Center for Workforce Development, chat with County National Bank staff about employment opportunities.

This year, Align is predicting its biggest turnout with increased engagement from the county’s adult job seekers and regional colleges.

Registration is not required for job seekers, Align Lenawee said. Attendees are encouraged to drop in anytime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Throughout the day, both students and adults will have multiple opportunities to enter drawings, polish their skills and network with employers.

To participate in the prize drawings, adults should bring copies of their resume. Winners will be announced every 15 minutes from 10 a.m. until noon. Students also are encouraged to bring copies of their resumes with them.

In addition to connecting job seekers with employment opportunities, the event focuses on skill development for success in the workforce. Career education navigators with the Align Center for Workforce Development, along with staff from Michigan Works, will work with job candidates to help them prepare for the event through developing foundational skills, including delivering an elevator pitch, making eye contact, shaking hands and mastering interview techniques.

The event also will offer various seminars throughout the day.

Sean Dennis, CEO and president of the Greater Lenawee Chamber of Commerce, will share insights on “Professionalism in the Workplace” and “Creating a Personal Presence.” Bill Kenyon, a Maxwell-certified coach, speaker and trainer, will present on “Leadership and Taking Risks,” while Ashley Vandenbusche, Lenawee Center service manager of Michigan Works Southeast, will speak on “What Do I Want to Be When I Grow Up: Finding Your Passion at Any Age.”

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

“There are a lot of people seeking meaningful employment to support themselves and their families, but are unaware of the available opportunities, while, at the same time, employers have a hard time filling several important roles. This event connects job seekers of all levels with hiring employees to fill these needs within our community,” Sheila Blair, executive director of the Align Center for Workforce Development said.

For more information about sponsorships and registration, or questions about the event, Blair can be contacted at via email at sheila@alignlenawee.org.

Adult job seekers wanting to receive job training services after Thursday’s job fair should stop into the Michigan Works Business Center inside the Lenawee County Human Services Building in Adrian, 1040 S. Winter St. Students requesting such training services may email Align Lenawee at align@alignlenawee.org.

— Contact reporter Brad Heineman at bheineman@lenconnect.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: twitter.com/LenaweeHeineman.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Align Lenawee to connect students, community at third annual job fair