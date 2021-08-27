U.S. markets close in 2 hours 44 minutes

Align Wealth Management, LLC named Winner of The Oklahoman's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards

·2 min read

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Align Wealth Management, LLC has been named Winner of The Oklahoman's 2021 Readers' Choice Awards for Best Local Financial Advisor. The Readers' Choice Awards celebrate and recognize the best businesses serving Oklahoma.

Team Align 2021. From left: Brian Puckett, Debbie Stanley, Darlene Eisel, Dennis Packard
Team Align 2021. From left: Brian Puckett, Debbie Stanley, Darlene Eisel, Dennis Packard

Brian Puckett, Align's managing partner, said: "This recognition is a direct result of our client-focused culture. Our team of talented and caring people shows up every day dedicated to helping our clients make the most of their financial lives. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to serve great clients."

Align Wealth Management has more than $420 million in assets under management (as of August 2021) and each advisor holds one or more of the following credentials: CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER, CPA, Personal Financial Specialist, Juris Doctor.

For more information, visit www.alignmywealth.com

Align Wealth Management, LLC is a federally registered investment advisor. The home office is located at 13921 Quail Pointe Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73134. The firm also maintains an office at 125 5th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701. Before making an investment decision, please contact us at 800-401-6477 to receive a copy of our advisory agreement and Form ADV Part 2A, which includes our fee schedule. Web: www.alignmywealth.com

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the firm's future performance. Neither Align nor its employees pay a fee to The Oklahoman in exchange for inclusion in the Readers' Choice Awards.

Media Contact:
Brian Puckett
brian@alignmywealth.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/align-wealth-management-llc-named-winner-of-the-oklahomans-2021-readers-choice-awards-301364437.html

SOURCE Align Wealth Management, LLC

