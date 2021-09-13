U.S. markets close in 3 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,457.46
    -1.12 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,827.17
    +219.45 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,067.68
    -47.82 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.98
    +9.43 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.37
    +0.65 (+0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    +4.80 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1812
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3230
    -0.0180 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3842
    +0.0005 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9470
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,415.33
    -1,531.51 (-3.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.48
    -10.41 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,068.43
    +39.23 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Aligning Advanced SPM Solutions with Business Objectives Creates High-performing Sales Teams

·2 min read

SPM solutions can aid enterprises in streamlining and improving sales performance, directly impacting the bottom line, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The twin tasks of tracking the performance of sales representatives and ensuring accurate compensation have become more challenging than usual due to remote working. In this scenario, technologies that offer transparent sales performance management (SPM) can be game-changers. Novel SPM software solutions that leverage AI and machine learning to enable administrator and design, executive and finance, and payee and manager functions can directly influence bottom lines.

Frost & Sullivan's latest Executive Brief, SPM/ICM Solution Providers — "What Their Clients Are Saying About Them!" discusses the value of SPM solution capabilities and how solution providers can leverage them to best meet their client's needs. It also explores the productivity gains and pitfalls to avoid when deploying sales technologies.

To download the complimentary Executive Brief, please visit: http://frost.ly/61j.

"Having a top-tier SPM platform is important, but it is even more important to analyze the organization's unique business processes and needs before purchasing and implementing any SPM solution," said John Ruggles, Senior Vice President and Americas Regional Leader, Frost & Sullivan. "Working with a specialist in the field that can guide the organization through the entire process—from selection to implementation to training—can make all the difference in sales success, both internally and externally."

"We work closely with our clients to understand their challenges and goals, and ultimately help develop strategies for optimizing their SPM programs," noted Robert Blohm, Senior Partner at OpenSymmetry. "Our proprietary model helps clients understand where they can make improvements through the use of technology and/or processes to better align their SPM programs with their sales goals."

Some additional benefits of partnering with an SPM expert include:

  • Identifying specific sales platform needs and determining the framework that can be best integrated into the organization.

  • Receiving guidance through the research and vendor selection process and implementing the best-fit tools.

  • Aligning both core and advanced SPM platforms and functional capabilities with the organization's existing infrastructures and tools.

  • Gaining access to the best technology and actionable insights.

  • Achieving greater operational efficiencies and better sales results.

About Frost & Sullivan
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Media Contact:
Priya George,
Corporate Communications, Frost & Sullivan
E: priyag@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

About OpenSymmetry
OpenSymmetry enables clients to achieve greater operational efficiency and get better sales results. OpenSymmetry is a global consulting company specializing in the planning, implementation, and optimization of industry leading technology suppliers of sales performance management solutions.

Media Contact:
Christina Mennen
Marketing Director, OpenSymmetry
E: christina.mennen@opensymmetry.com

www.opensymmetry.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aligning-advanced-spm-solutions-with-business-objectives-creates-high-performing-sales-teams-301375473.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Recommended Stories

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Buyers Are So Hungry for LNG That Tankers Are Lining Up Off Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen liquefied natural gas tankers are waiting their turn to fill up at Qatar’s port of Ras Laffan in a clear sign of how tight the global gas market has become. South Korean and Pakistani buyers are among those seeking to maximize shipments under long-term supply contracts with the Middle Eastern emirate, one of the world’s biggest natural gas exporters, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The cargoes are linked to oil prices and cost about half of the

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Steve Bannon-linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • Some businesses welcome Biden's vaccination mandate while others worry about the costs, effects on worker shortages

    Many larger firms welcome the directive, while smaller businesses with about 100 employees worry about its effect on labor shortages.

  • Block Vectura takeover, Philip Morris investors urged

    The UK’s largest lung disease charity has urged shareholders to block a big tobacco takeover of drug maker Vectura ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

  • Winter weather could send oil to $100 per barrel, Bank of America analysts say

    The rally in crude oil futures has stalled since June, but could resume again and even hit $100 depending how cold it gets

  • Freshworks aims for nearly $9 billion valuation in US IPO

    Freshworks disclosed on Monday that it is aiming for a valuation of up to $9 billion in its US initial public offering in which it is hoping to raise over $800 million. The California-based firm, which started its journey in India and rivals Salesforce, said it plans to sell 28.5 million shares at a price range of $28 to $32. Freshworks had originally filed paperworks for its IPO in late August, but hadn't disclosed several figures.

  • This Tech Stock Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 in 5 Years

    Since going public last September, Unity Software (NYSE: U) has already been a rewarding investment. Its business plays into several key trends -- video games, augment and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence -- and I believe the stock price could easily triple in the next five years. For instance, game developers use the Unity engine to render characters and virtual worlds in real-time, bringing their creative visions to life.

  • 5 key questions to ask yourself about financial preparations for retirement

    When your assumptions about how much you'll have (and spend) in retirement are off base, it can cause anxiety and lead to serious belt-tightening.

  • OPEC raises forecast for 2022 growth in global oil demand

    The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on Monday boosted its forecast for 2022 growth in global oil demand to 4.2 million barrels a day, up 900,000 barrels a day from its August projection. OPEC, in a monthly report, said it now expects 2022 global demand of 100.8 million barrels a day, topping pre-pandemic levels. World oil-demand growth for 2021 was left unchanged at 6 million barrels a day. OPEC said oil demand in the third quarter has been resilient, supported by rising mobili

  • How Amazon Would Be Affected by California’s Warehouse Quotas Bill

    Supporters say, if enacted, the law would allow regulators to assess whether Amazon employees have sufficient time for breaks, or if performance goals are affecting the health and safety of workers in other ways.

  • Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

    While the oil sector has dominated headlines after staging an incredible recovery, natural gas is quietly working its way into the commodity elite, posting 107% year to date gains

  • Rolls-Royce and Babcock sell stakes in Airtanker Holdings

    Engineering firm Rolls Royce said it will sell its 23.1% shareholding for £189m while defence contractor Babcock is offloading its 15.4% stake for £126m.

  • Volkswagen's China partners bristle as carmaker lavishes love on new venture

    Volkswagen is in talks to tighten its grip on a majority-owned joint venture in China, sparking tensions with the German automaker's other Chinese partners who fear they could be sidelined, sources familiar with the matter said. The world's second-biggest carmaker secured a controlling 75% stake in a venture with China's JAC in 2020 after Beijing relaxed rules that had previously barred foreign firms from owning majority stakes in local auto companies. Volkswagen, which took control of one of JAC's plants in the eastern city of Hefei last year, is now in talks to buy another as part of a big expansion in electric vehicles (EV), three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

  • Best Western’s David Kong to retire as CEO after 17 years

    BWH Hotel Group announced Monday that President and CEO David Kong will be retiring at the end of the year.

  • Epic Files Appeal After Loss to Apple in App Store Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. filed a notice of appeal Sunday following a judge’s decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers mostly sided with Apple, rejecting Epic’s claims that the iPhone maker is a monopoly. She also didn’t rule that Apple needs to restore Fortnite, Epic’s hit game at the center of the lawsuit, to the App Store or Epic’s Apple developer account. She also rejected the need for third-party App Stores and didn’t force Apple t

  • Is Google Stock A Buy? Internet Search Giant Tops Among FANG Stocks In 2021

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.