U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,714.65
    +2,793.12 (+6.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

With Alignment Health Plan, Arizona Residents in Pima and Maricopa Counties Can Access More $0 Premium, Benefits-Rich Medicare Health Coverage in 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alignment Healthcare USA, LLC
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PHOENIX and ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time, Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Healthcare, is offering HMO and PPO plan options, 24/7 concierge services and a benefits “black card” to nearly 1 million Medicare-eligible seniors in Maricopa and Pima counties1 during Medicare’s annual enrollment period, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the population of 65 and older is increasing at a faster clip than the state’s general population. By 2050, Arizona’s older adult population is projected to be 2,422,186, a 174 percent increase from the 883,014 measured in 2010. And the proportion of the older Hispanic population will increase by 17 percent while White non-Hispanic group is expected to decrease 23 percent from 2010 to 2050.2

“We’re excited to expand our services and benefits to the fast-growing population of seniors in Arizona,” said Rajesh Shrestha, president, new markets and chief business officer, Alignment Healthcare. “We believe seniors who join Alignment Health Plan for the first time will find our plans to not only be rich in benefits, but that our top-notch coordinated care and services will improve both their health experience and outcomes.”

Affordable and Accessible Plans for 2022
Medicare-eligible residents of Maricopa and Pima counties can choose from three Alignment plan options, including the ONE, or “el ÚNICO” in Spanish, a $0 premium HMO designed to serve the Hispanic community with $0 copays for primary care and specialist visits, as well as a $25 monthly over-the-counter (OTC) credit, redeemable at participating retailers across the country.

Alignment is also offering its Heart & Diabetes chronic condition special needs plan (C-SNP) for Pima and Maricopa residents who have a qualifying chronic condition. While the special needs plan shares some similar benefits to the ONE, it also offers differentiated ones, such as $0 copays for acute hospital stays, greater coverage for durable medical equipment, a $0 personal emergency response system and a $40 monthly OTC allowance.

Rounding out Alignment’s new offerings in Arizona, the AVA® (PPO) plan is powered by Alignment’s proprietary AVA® data and technology platform, offering the flexibility and convenience of seeing a doctor out of network or a specialist without a referral with access to virtual care. The plan includes $0 monthly premium and $0 vision and hearing exam visits.

Medicare beneficiaries who enroll with Alignment Health Plan will have access to its top-tier, broad network of providers, which include Abrazo Health, Arizona Care Network, Arizona Priority Care, CareMore Health, Carondelet Health Network and Dignity Health.

The Alignment Difference
Alignment Health Plan members will also have access to supplemental benefits that go beyond traditional Medicare coverage by addressing everyday social needs that directly affect health, such as food insecurity, loneliness and lack of transportation. To support seniors who may be facing these challenges, Alignment Health Plan offers companion care, grocery allowances, pet care, pest control and non-emergency clinical transportation in select plans to eligible members. While these benefits vary by plan, all Alignment members have access to a concierge support team that can connect them to a board-certified doctor by phone or video, schedule medical appointments, arrange transportation and answer health care questions⁠ 24 hours a day, seven days a week – all with a single phone number.

For more information about the company’s plans and offerings, please visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com.

ABOUT ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact:
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
aligntment@mpublicrelations.com

Y0141_22242EN_M

1 970,050 as of September 2021, https://www.cms.gov/research-statistics-data-and-systemsstatistics-trends-and-reportsmcradvpartdenroldatama-state-county/ma-statecounty-penetration-2021-09
2 https://pub.azdhs.gov/health-stats/report/aging/aia-report.pdf



Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 11.4% on Friday after rival drugmaker Merck (NYSE: MRK) released positive data for a new oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Merck said an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed its drug, known as molnupiravir, cut the risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50% for patients with mild or moderate cases of the disease. The healthcare giant intends to request Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment from the Food and Drug Administration based on its encouraging clinical trials results.

  • Here's Why Omeros Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER), a biopharmaceutical company, are falling today after the company made a disclosure regarding narsoplimab, an experimental treatment to address side effects of stem cell transplants. Omeros has just one revenue stream at the moment, Omidria, an expensive eye-drop solution that gets added to the bill when Medicare patients go under the knife for lens replacements and cataract removals.

  • Moderna and Novavax Stocks Are Tumbling Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Merck’s new Covid-19 drug could be one of the most lucrative drugs ever

    American pharmaceutical company Merck is ready to seek approval for what would be the first antiviral drug against Covid-19, the company announced today. The drug, named molnupiravir, reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 50% in Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms compared with placebo, Merck said. After the positive results of its clinical trials, Merck plans to submit the data for review and obtain emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as soon as possible.

  • Why Dynavax Technologies Stock Is Sliding Today

    Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX), a small-cap vaccine and immunotherapy company, is having another volatile day. The biotech's shares are on a wild ride yet again because of news from pharma titan Merck (NYSE: MRK). Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics reported that their oral antiviral pill slashed hospitalization rates in adult COVID-19 patients by half.

  • COVID-19 vaccine makers fall as Merck's pill shines in trial

    Shares of Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc slid on Friday after data from a late-stage study showed a COVID-19 pill from Merck & Co reduced chances of hospitalization or death among patients at risk of severe disease. Merck leads the race in developing the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19, while rivals such as Pfizer Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, and partner Atea Pharmaceuticals are running late-stage trials of their own. Some Wall Street analysts said Merck's positive data and the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19.

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • Americans’ Spending Tracks Covid-19 Once Again

    A peak in the Delta wave coincided with an uptick in consumer spending, though it might not be smooth sailing as temperatures drop.

  • Is Trevena Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    On Thursday, tiny King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based biotech Trevena (TRVN) released the data from an Imperial College London trial involving 30 patients enrolled in the proof-of-concept study of its TRV027 treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. "The results showed that TRV027 was well-tolerated and provided initial evidence of its potential to improve biomarker and clinical endpoints associated with COVID-19 disease severity and progression," reported Trevena, and patients treated with

  • Editas Stock Firestorm Rages On; CRISPR Gene-Editing Stock Flashes Sell Signal

    The firestorm around Editas continued Thursday as investors digested underwhelming data from a CRISPR gene-therapy test.

  • If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

    Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of th

  • ‘This is a profound game changer’: Merck’s antiviral pill cuts risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death in half, data show

    Former FDA head says Merck's oral pill could become a powerful tool in combating COVID in high-risk patients who are already symptomatic.

  • One Major Side Effect of Drinking Almond Milk, Says Dietitian

    Almond milk has quickly become a staple in many households, especially as people continue to turn to dairy-free, plant-based alternatives in place of traditional cow's milk.In fact, almond milk happens to be the most popular non-dairy milk due, in part, to its pleasant texture and subtly nutty flavor. And that's no surprise, considering it's not only super versatile and tasty, but also low in calories, carbs, and fat.Despite all of the beverage's health benefits, though, it had a few drawbacks.

  • EyePoint Sets its Sights on Developing Treatments Improving the Lives of Eye Disease Sufferers

    Photo Credit: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Companies dedicated to improving the lives of the 2.2 billion people suffering from eye diseases are making incredible strides in developing new therapeutics. One of those companies, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), is progressing its pipeline – which is entirely focused on addressing the most serious disorders impacting eyesight – in part through the ongoing Phase 1 DAVIO trial of its proprietary EYP-1901. EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry contains compelling stock choices for investors of all ages and trading styles. One of the things I love about healthcare stocks in particular is the fact that this industry can be highly defensive, meaning that regardless of what's happening with the economy or the rest of the stock market, established companies in this space generally garner a consistent stream of demand. On that note, here are two great healthcare stocks to consider buying right now that you can hold and keep adding to for many years regardless of what the market does.

  • Avalon GloboCare Aims to Revolutionize Cell Therapy Market with a Faster, Safer CAR-T Treatment

    Image Provided by Pexels With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2%, the global CAR-T cell therapy market is projected to hit $15.4 billion by 2028. This hypergrowth is largely driven by the incredible promise of CAR-T cell therapy as an effective, lasting way to fight cancer. Historically, however, that growth has been hindered by obstacles to developing a fast, affordable and low side-effect version of the treatment. Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ: AVCO), a clinical-stage biotech company foc

  • Woman Shares She Leaks Breast Milk from Her Armpit!

    Mom Lindsay went viral on TikTok explaining how she realized breast milk was leaking out of her armpit. Lindsay and lactation consultant Priscilla Medina join The Doctors to discuss this fascinating phenomenon. Are There Dangers to Lactating from Your Armpit?

  • Why Merck Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Pharma giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw its shares rise by a healthy 9% in premarket trading Friday morning. What's juicing Merck's stock price this morning? Ahead of the opening bell, the company announced that its oral antiviral medication molnupiravir -- developed in conjunction with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics -- cut the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 by half.

  • See Why Alzamend Neuro Stock Is Rallying On Thursday

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has received a written response to its meeting request regarding the FDA's Type B Pre‑Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) application. Today's response provides a path for its planned clinical development of AL002, the Company says. AL002 uses a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's. The FDA agreed to Alzamend's proposed combined Phase 1/2 stud

  • Clinical trial for nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine begins this week at Cincinnati Children's Hospital

    Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases Dr. Paul Spearman says Children's is one of three sites to have volunteers. Dr. Spearman says it may help with vaccine hesitancy because there is no needle.