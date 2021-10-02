U.S. markets closed

Alignment Health Plan to Launch New PPO, C-SNP and D-SNP Options to Meet Growing, Diverse Needs of 5 Million Seniors in California

Alignment Healthcare USA, LLC
ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, a Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Healthcare, will offer expanded product options to seniors across the state in 2022, including new Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans, Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNP) and Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP) to nearly 5 million Medicare-eligible seniors across 18 counties in California.1 Seniors who select a plan from Alignment will also have access to the company’s exclusive 24/7 concierge-level member services and a benefits “black card.”

Medicare beneficiaries can make changes to their health plan coverage during the annual enrollment period, Oct. 15-Dec. 7, for benefits starting Jan. 1, 2022.

With more than 6.3 million total Medicare enrollees, California has the highest number of beneficiaries in the country. According to the California Department of Aging, the 60+ population will grow 166 percent between 2010 to 2060, the influence of which will emerge most strongly between 2010 to 2030.2

“Our health changes over time, so it’s always a good idea to make sure that you have coverage that gives you peace of mind. Alignment Health Plan is proud to offer a wide variety of products and services to serve the diverse needs of seniors in our home state of California,” said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare. “As we listen to our members and provider networks, we are excited to offer truly personalized care and service – for the tech-savvy or tech averse, healthy or chronically ill – and deliver on our promise of always putting seniors first.”

Affordable and Accessible Plans Top 2022
In Los Angeles, Alignment Health Plan’s $0 premium smartHMO plan with $109 Part B premium rebate will have an optional monthly $30 cash debit benefit as part of Medicare’s Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) program. The VBID model provides participating Medicare Advantage plans ways to improve health outcomes and lower costs.

Building on its virtual-first HMO, new for 2022 is the AVA® (PPO) plan for Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego counties that includes a 24/7 virtual care team and tech support, $22.50 monthly premium, $0 hearing and vision exam visits and access to an expanded provider network, including Cedars-Sinai, PIH Health and Scripps Health. The plan also offers the flexibility and convenience to see a doctor out of network or a specialist without a referral.

To meet the growing number of seniors in the Hispanic community, Alignment is debuting the ONE + Rite Aid (HMO) plan, known as “el ÚNICO” + Rite Aid” in Spanish, as a co-branded product with Rite Aid across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Santa Clara counties. The plan offers $0 monthly premium, $0 primary care doctor and specialist visits, $0 emergency and urgent care visits, $0 vision and hearing exam visits as well as a monthly $75 over-the-counter (OTC) allowance that is loaded onto Alignment’s exclusive ACCESS On-Demand Concierge “black card,” redeemable at Rite Aid or online.

More Options for Special Needs
Alignment is also expanding its C-SNP coverage, adding ESRD Balance (HMO C-SNP) for Los Angeles and Orange county residents with end-stage renal disease and extending its Heart & Diabetes (HMO C-SNP) from Los Angeles and Orange to include San Diego, San Bernardino, San Francisco and Stanislaus counties for eligible residents with chronic heart conditions and diabetes. The plans offer $0 monthly premium, $0 primary care doctor and specialist visits, $0 vision and hearing exam visits, $0 personal emergency response system and a $40 monthly OTC allowance.

In addition, Alignment is expanding its CalPlusDuals (D-SNP) plan, which is geared toward underserved and low-income seniors who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, to San Francisco, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. The plan – also offered in Marin, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties – includes $0 monthly premium, $0 vision and hearing exam visits, $0 personal emergency response system as well as a monthly $100 OTC credit.

The Alignment Difference
Beyond these plan offerings, the company’s ACCESS On-Demand Concierge program will be available at no additional cost to all members, providing a dedicated 24/7 concierge team who can connect them to a board-certified doctor by phone or video, schedule medical appointments, arrange transportation and answer health care questions. Popular Alignment benefits remain available to qualifying members of select plans such as companion care, grocery allowances, pest control, pet care and non-emergency transportation to address ongoing, everyday challenges seniors face.

For more information, visit alignmenthealthplan.com.

ABOUT ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact:
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
alignment@mpublicrelations.com

1 4,949,636 as of September 2021 in Los Angeles, Marin, Orange, Placer, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Ventura and Yolo, https://www.cms.gov/research-statistics-data-and-systemsstatistics-trends-and-reportsmcradvpartdenroldatama-state-county/ma-statecounty-penetration-2021-09

2 https://aging.ca.gov/Data_and_Reports/Facts_About_California's_Elderly/

Y0141_22243EN_M


