U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,714.65
    +2,793.12 (+6.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Alignment Health Plan Offers More Choices, Flexible Health Coverage for Nevada Seniors in Clark, Nye and Washoe Counties in 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alignment Healthcare USA, LLC
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAS VEGAS and ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, a Medicare Advantage plan from Alignment Healthcare, will offer two new plan options to the nearly 500,000 Medicare-eligible Nevada seniors in Clark, Nye and Washoe counties1 to provide seniors more flexibility and choice in coverage. The company currently serves seniors in Clark County, offering its award-winning health plans, 24/7 concierge services and monthly benefits card. Medicare’s annual enrollment period begins Oct. 15, 2021.

Nevada has one of the fastest-growing senior populations in the United States. According to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, the 65 and older population increased by 40 percent and the 85 and older population increased by 25 percent between 2011 and 2018.2

“The Medicare enrollment period is important time for seniors to sift through and determine the right plan for their health and lifestyle needs,” said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare. “We’re proud of our portfolio of innovative products, which are a direct result of member feedback and a keen understanding of the evolving demographics of our senior communities. And we’re excited to extend our services to more seniors in Nevada with the addition of Nye and Washoe counties, and to offer a distinctly unique plan with el ÚNICO for seniors in Hispanic communities.”

Compared to Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans offers a host of additional benefits, including low or no cost premiums, more services such as hearing aids, eyeglasses and gym memberships, and high-quality, coordinated care.

Special Needs Plans New for 2022
New for 2022 are two Alignment plan options that will be available in all three counties. With more than one-quarter of U.S. adults over 65 who have diabetes, the Heart & Diabetes (HMO C-SNP) plan offers eligible members with chronic heart conditions and diabetes specialized coverage to help manage their chronic conditions. Alignment is also introducing the ONE, or “el ÚNICO” in Spanish, a dual-eligible special needs (D-SNP) plan for a growing number of Hispanic community members enrolled in both Medicare and Medicaid in Nevada. Both plans offer $0 monthly premium, $0 primary care doctor visits, $0 vision and hearing exam visits, and a monthly over-the-counter (OTC) allowance. The OTC benefit is loaded onto a member’s ACCESS On-Demand Concierge “black card,” which works as a debit card and is redeemable at Walmart, Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid and other retailers in the state.

While the Medicare enrollment period, Oct. 15 – Dec. 17, is usually the time to make these health care coverage decisions, Alignment’s new C-SNP and D-SNP plans will be available for enrollment all year long.

Affordable and Accessible Plans
Other Alignment Health Plan options in Nevada include Platinum and AVA®, both HMOs that offer $0 monthly premium, $0 virtual physician visits, a $20 monthly grocery allowance as well as optional enhanced dental benefits. AVA® (HMO) members have a dedicated virtual primary care physician and specialists accessible by phone or video on Alignment’s proprietary AVA® data and technology platform.

Medicare beneficiaries who enroll with Alignment will have access to an expanded network of providers, which include P3 Health Partners, CareMore Health, HCA, Saint Mary’s Health Network, and greater access to the lowest cost prescription medications at any in-network pharmacy.

The Alignment Difference
While benefits vary by plans, all plans include access to the company’s ACCESS On-Demand Concierge team, who can connect Alignment Health Plan members with a board-certified doctor by phone or video, schedule medical appointments, arrange transportation and answer health care questions⁠ 24 hours a day, seven days a week – all with a single phone number. In select plans, Alignment also provides socially conscious benefits for eligible members such as companion care, grocery benefits, pest control, pet care, non-emergency transportation to address ongoing, everyday challenges seniors face.

For more information, please visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com.

ABOUT ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact:
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
alignment@mpublicrelations.com

Y0141_22244EN_M

1 490,808 as of September 2021, https://www.cms.gov/research-statistics-data-and-systemsstatistics-trends-and-reportsmcradvpartdenroldatama-state-county/ma-statecounty-penetration-2021-09
2 https://adsd.nv.gov/uploadedFiles/adsdnvgov/content/About/Reports2/Remediated%20Elders%20Count%202021%20-%20FINAL.pdf


Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 11.4% on Friday after rival drugmaker Merck (NYSE: MRK) released positive data for a new oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Merck said an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed its drug, known as molnupiravir, cut the risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50% for patients with mild or moderate cases of the disease. The healthcare giant intends to request Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment from the Food and Drug Administration based on its encouraging clinical trials results.

  • Here's Why Omeros Stock Is Tanking Today

    Shares of Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER), a biopharmaceutical company, are falling today after the company made a disclosure regarding narsoplimab, an experimental treatment to address side effects of stem cell transplants. Omeros has just one revenue stream at the moment, Omidria, an expensive eye-drop solution that gets added to the bill when Medicare patients go under the knife for lens replacements and cataract removals.

  • Moderna and Novavax Stocks Are Tumbling Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Merck’s new Covid-19 drug could be one of the most lucrative drugs ever

    American pharmaceutical company Merck is ready to seek approval for what would be the first antiviral drug against Covid-19, the company announced today. The drug, named molnupiravir, reduces the risk of hospitalization or death by 50% in Covid-19 patients with mild and moderate symptoms compared with placebo, Merck said. After the positive results of its clinical trials, Merck plans to submit the data for review and obtain emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as soon as possible.

  • Why Dynavax Technologies Stock Is Sliding Today

    Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX), a small-cap vaccine and immunotherapy company, is having another volatile day. The biotech's shares are on a wild ride yet again because of news from pharma titan Merck (NYSE: MRK). Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics reported that their oral antiviral pill slashed hospitalization rates in adult COVID-19 patients by half.

  • COVID-19 vaccine makers fall as Merck's pill shines in trial

    Shares of Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc slid on Friday after data from a late-stage study showed a COVID-19 pill from Merck & Co reduced chances of hospitalization or death among patients at risk of severe disease. Merck leads the race in developing the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19, while rivals such as Pfizer Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, and partner Atea Pharmaceuticals are running late-stage trials of their own. Some Wall Street analysts said Merck's positive data and the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19.

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • Americans’ Spending Tracks Covid-19 Once Again

    A peak in the Delta wave coincided with an uptick in consumer spending, though it might not be smooth sailing as temperatures drop.

  • Is Trevena Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    On Thursday, tiny King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based biotech Trevena (TRVN) released the data from an Imperial College London trial involving 30 patients enrolled in the proof-of-concept study of its TRV027 treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. "The results showed that TRV027 was well-tolerated and provided initial evidence of its potential to improve biomarker and clinical endpoints associated with COVID-19 disease severity and progression," reported Trevena, and patients treated with

  • Editas Stock Firestorm Rages On; CRISPR Gene-Editing Stock Flashes Sell Signal

    The firestorm around Editas continued Thursday as investors digested underwhelming data from a CRISPR gene-therapy test.

  • If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

    Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of th

  • ‘This is a profound game changer’: Merck’s antiviral pill cuts risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death in half, data show

    Former FDA head says Merck's oral pill could become a powerful tool in combating COVID in high-risk patients who are already symptomatic.

  • One Major Side Effect of Drinking Almond Milk, Says Dietitian

    Almond milk has quickly become a staple in many households, especially as people continue to turn to dairy-free, plant-based alternatives in place of traditional cow's milk.In fact, almond milk happens to be the most popular non-dairy milk due, in part, to its pleasant texture and subtly nutty flavor. And that's no surprise, considering it's not only super versatile and tasty, but also low in calories, carbs, and fat.Despite all of the beverage's health benefits, though, it had a few drawbacks.

  • EyePoint Sets its Sights on Developing Treatments Improving the Lives of Eye Disease Sufferers

    Photo Credit: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Companies dedicated to improving the lives of the 2.2 billion people suffering from eye diseases are making incredible strides in developing new therapeutics. One of those companies, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), is progressing its pipeline – which is entirely focused on addressing the most serious disorders impacting eyesight – in part through the ongoing Phase 1 DAVIO trial of its proprietary EYP-1901. EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry contains compelling stock choices for investors of all ages and trading styles. One of the things I love about healthcare stocks in particular is the fact that this industry can be highly defensive, meaning that regardless of what's happening with the economy or the rest of the stock market, established companies in this space generally garner a consistent stream of demand. On that note, here are two great healthcare stocks to consider buying right now that you can hold and keep adding to for many years regardless of what the market does.

  • Avalon GloboCare Aims to Revolutionize Cell Therapy Market with a Faster, Safer CAR-T Treatment

    Image Provided by Pexels With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2%, the global CAR-T cell therapy market is projected to hit $15.4 billion by 2028. This hypergrowth is largely driven by the incredible promise of CAR-T cell therapy as an effective, lasting way to fight cancer. Historically, however, that growth has been hindered by obstacles to developing a fast, affordable and low side-effect version of the treatment. Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ: AVCO), a clinical-stage biotech company foc

  • Woman Shares She Leaks Breast Milk from Her Armpit!

    Mom Lindsay went viral on TikTok explaining how she realized breast milk was leaking out of her armpit. Lindsay and lactation consultant Priscilla Medina join The Doctors to discuss this fascinating phenomenon. Are There Dangers to Lactating from Your Armpit?

  • Why Merck Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Pharma giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw its shares rise by a healthy 9% in premarket trading Friday morning. What's juicing Merck's stock price this morning? Ahead of the opening bell, the company announced that its oral antiviral medication molnupiravir -- developed in conjunction with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics -- cut the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 by half.

  • See Why Alzamend Neuro Stock Is Rallying On Thursday

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has received a written response to its meeting request regarding the FDA's Type B Pre‑Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) application. Today's response provides a path for its planned clinical development of AL002, the Company says. AL002 uses a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's. The FDA agreed to Alzamend's proposed combined Phase 1/2 stud

  • Clinical trial for nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine begins this week at Cincinnati Children's Hospital

    Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases Dr. Paul Spearman says Children's is one of three sites to have volunteers. Dr. Spearman says it may help with vaccine hesitancy because there is no needle.