U.S. markets open in 1 hour 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,445.50
    -17.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,280.00
    -140.00 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,067.50
    -58.25 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,208.70
    -13.50 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.03
    -1.41 (-2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.80
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    -0.30 (-1.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1777
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.23
    +1.64 (+10.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3760
    -0.1940 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,282.91
    +1,312.13 (+2.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,201.34
    +74.85 (+6.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,129.57
    -89.14 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Alignment Health Plan and Rite Aid to Offer Co-Branded Medicare Advantage Plan for Southern California in 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alignment Healthcare USA, LLC
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, a national Medicare Advantage health plan from Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), and Rite Aid (NYSE: RAD) has signed an agreement to offer a new co-branded Medicare Advantage product that will be available in six Southern California markets1 beginning Jan. 1, 2022, reaching approximately 3.6 million Medicare-eligible residents, pending regulatory approvals.

“Alignment Healthcare is committed to finding partners who will put our seniors’ needs first, and we’re proud to join forces with Rite Aid, one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains, to allow us to continue delivering on that commitment,” said Dawn Maroney, president, markets, Alignment Healthcare.

Members who enroll in this Medicare Advantage product will also receive Alignment’s ACCESS On-Demand Concierge “black card,” which can be used as a pre-paid credit card to purchase eligible over-the-counter items at Rite Aid. Other black card perks include access to a dedicated concierge team available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to answer health-related questions, schedule medical appointments and arrange transportation.

“At Rite Aid, we want to connect patients to the care they need to help them achieve whole health and thrive,” said Jim Peters, chief operating officer, Rite Aid. “Providing easy, convenient access and ultimately lowering health care costs is a key part of our strategy, and we are excited to offer this new option with Alignment Health Plan to our Medicare-eligible customers in Southern California.”

Rite Aid has more than 2,500 locations across 17 states.

“Today’s seniors need – and deserve – immediate and easy access to care,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “As we continue to expand our offerings to seniors nationwide, we are looking forward to working with Rite Aid to provide our members with more choices because, in health care, we know one size doesn’t fit all.”

For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact

Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
alignment@mpublicrelations.com

1 Service area includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Santa Clara counties in California


Recommended Stories

  • General Dynamics Corporation's (NYSE:GD) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 39% Above Its Share Price

    Does the August share price for General Dynamics Corporation ( NYSE:GD ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Expiration of Rights Offering

    Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WHLR) today announced that its previously announced rights offering to stockholders (the “Rights Offering”) expired at 5:00 p.m.,...

  • U.S. could offer COVID vaccine boosters for elderly as soon as this fall

    Warning of tough days ahead with surging COVID-19 infections, the director of the National Institutes of Health said Sunday the U.S. could decide in the next couple weeks whether to offer coronavirus booster shots to Americans this fall.

  • UK vaccine mega-factory working on combined flu and Covid jab

    Britain’s vaccine mega-factory will seek to combine flu and Covid jabs into a single shot, in an attempt to speed up booster programmes, its boss has said, adding that the UK’s vaccine stockpile is so big that its services will not be needed until 2022.

  • Student, 24, found guilty of exposing others to COVID risk

    Esther Tan Ling Ying, who had returned from London, went to a food court and a clinic despite being on SHN.

  • Delta COVID Surge in Iceland Is Very Bad News for the U.S.

    Sigga Ella/Bloomberg via GettyIceland is one of the most vaccinated countries in the world. But that didn’t stop the tiny island nation from catching a whole lot of COVID in recent weeks.Although the natural, immediate response to this news might be panic, experts who spoke to The Daily Beast said that Iceland’s recent surge in infections—fueled by the new Delta variant of the novel coronavirus—is probably a sign that herd immunity is within reach over there.What’s happening in Iceland right now

  • Dr. Fauci Just Said He's Worried About This State

    With the help of the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID cases have soared in several states across the nation in recent weeks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new coronavirus cases in the U.S. have risen by roughly 100,000 per day since one month ago. The health authority's most recent data from Aug. 13 puts new daily cases at 141,397, compared with 42,399 new daily cases recorded on Jul. 15. Unfortunately, there's no sign that the trend will slow down or r

  • BrainQ raises $40M to transform stroke patient rehabilitation with its home therapy device

    It should be said at the outset that doubting the efficacy of some brainwave-emitting miracle device is natural. Strokes can result in various obvious impairments, such as grip strength or coordination, but of course the injury is not to the hand or leg itself, it is to the networks in the brain that govern those parts. To aid this, regular physical therapy and brain health checkups, sometimes for years on end, are used to in essence make sure the brain is still working on it and that the parts of the body don't themselves fall into disrepair.

  • Warning Signs You're Getting Cancer, According to Doctors

    The dreaded "C" word is something no one wants to hear their doctor say. While cancer is terrifying, it's crucial to catch this disease early to increase chances of survival and stop the growth or spread in its tracks. Learning about a few signs that you've developed cancer is one way to be proactive about catching this disease early. Review these 8 signs you have cancer so you can take them seriously and catch this dreaded disease early. As for our current pandemic: Read on—and to ensure your h

  • If You Got Pfizer, This Is When You're More Likely to Get Breakthrough COVID

    There have been increasing reports of breakthrough COVID-19 infections among vaccinated populations as we get further and further from the initial rounds of shots. Just over 50 percent of the country is fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), but as new strains of the virus—including the highly infectious Delta variant—continue to spread and mutate, there's increasing concern that breakthrough infections will persist.Though breakt

  • As Delta spreads, some travelers double up on COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.

    Alison Toni felt lucky to get Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine in Chile earlier this year. Toni, an American living in Chile, was visiting her parents in Minneapolis in April when she got her first Pfizer shot at a CVS pharmacy. Toni is among the group of people coming from abroad who have been vaccinated a second time, or plan to do so, in the United States.

  • Some Bay Area residents now eligible for 3rd COVID vaccine doses

    "This is not something that everyone needs right now. We are really trying to focus on those who, despite having been vaccinated, are still extremely high risk for hospitalization and death from COVID-19," said Dr. Tong.

  • This Popular Supplement Can Send You to ER, Experts Say

    Supplements are meant to do just that—supplement your diet, so you get all the nutrients you need. But some have harmful effects that can send you to the emergency department, says Susan Farrell, MD, Contributing Editor at Harvard Health. In one 10-year study, "researchers looked at surveillance data from 63 hospital emergency departments to estimate the annual number of ED visits associated with adverse effects from dietary supplements," she writes. "The authors defined 'dietary supplements' as

  • Seniors Could Get a 6.2% Social Security Raise in 2022

    If current estimates are correct, Social Security beneficiaries may get their highest boost in decades.

  • Florida COVID update: Hospitalizations drop for first time in 2 weeks as ICU usage rises

    After breaking a pandemic record with nearly 26,000 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Florida had some good news to share on Sunday: the number of hospitalizations due to the virus fell for the first time in two weeks.

  • Virus Expert Just Issued This "Very Bad" Warning

    The COVID-19 cases are spreading, with some experts predicting we'll soon be back up to more than 200,000 cases a day—a rate we never thought we'd see again since so many people are vaccinated. The problem? So many aren't. So how can you keep yourself and any innocent children safe? Michael Osterholm, the director for the Center for Infectious Disease, research and policy at the University of Minnesota, appeared on Meet the Press to deliver some warnings about this "very, very bad" Delta variant

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations skyrocket across U.S.

    CBS News’ Mark Strassmann reports from Georgia, where 88% of ICU beds are in use and COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise.

  • The Latest: England eases self-isolation guidelines

    The new surge has been fueled by the contagious delta variant. This is the fifth wave of coronavirus infections as the country struggles to vaccinate its people. BERLIN — Germany’s standing committee on vaccination, the Stiko, has given the go-ahead for all young people above the age of 12 to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

  • Get the vaccine or get fired? In Shenandoah Valley, some nurses choose termination.

    They were hard to miss on the corner of a busy four-way intersection at the entrance to Winchester Medical Center: a group of about 20 people - many of them nurses, some in scrubs - protesting the hospital's recent coronavirus vaccine mandate. Some were on a quasi-strike, skipping a day of work to stand on the side of the road in scorching heat, holding signs that demanded, "NO FORCED VACCINATION." Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Wash

  • One Major Effect of Taking Cocoa Supplements, New Study Says

    Putting cocoa powder into your pre-workout smoothie may do more than satisfy your chocolate craving, according to a study in the European Journal of Applied Physiology. Researchers suggest it could help increase blood flow, which not only reduces the risk of blood clots but may also boost exercise performance.That's because there's a bioactive compound in cocoa powder—and dark chocolate, but to a lesser extent—called cocoa flavanols which contribute to better oxygen uptake and blood flow into th