U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.04
    +49.50 (+1.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,326.46
    +482.54 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,566.70
    +118.12 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,241.63
    +37.26 (+1.69%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.74
    +0.71 (+0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,761.30
    +4.30 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.52 (+2.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1596
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4650
    -0.0640 (-4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3553
    +0.0077 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0500
    -0.2400 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,714.65
    +2,793.12 (+6.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.17
    +100.09 (+9.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,027.07
    -59.35 (-0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Alignment Health Plan Rolls Out New $0 Premium Medicare Advantage HMO, PPO and Dual-Eligible Plans to 600,000 North Carolina Seniors in 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alignment Healthcare USA, LLC
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

RALEIGH, N.C. and ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare today announced that it will offer expanded Alignment Health Plan options in 15 total markets across North Carolina, reaching the region’s nearly 600,000 Medicare-eligible seniors1 this Medicare annual enrollment period, Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. The company has served the greater Raleigh area since 2014 and began offering Alignment Health Plan coverage for the first time in North Carolina in 2021.

North Carolina has become a popular retirement destination for seniors. There are currently more than 2 million Medicare-eligible seniors in the state, and by 2025, one in five residents will be 65 or older. In the next two decades, seniors aged 75-84 will be the state’s fastest-growing segment.2

Starting Jan. 1, 2022, Alignment Health Plan will serve seniors in 12 more counties in the Western region of the state: Avery, Buncombe, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Transylvania and Wilkes. These additional counties join Alignment’s existing coverage area in Wake, Johnston and Chatham.

“We’re pleased to bring more innovative products to almost 600,000 seniors across North Carolina,” said Dawn Maroney, markets president, Alignment Healthcare. “No matter which plan seniors choose, they not only will enjoy rich benefits but will experience how our coordinated care and services can improve their personal health and quality of life.”

New Plan Options for 2022
New for 2022 are three Alignment Health Plan options: the benefits-rich NC Duals, a dual-eligible special needs plan (D-SNP), as well as PPO and HMO with point-of-service (HMO POS) options of Alignment’s virtual-first AVA® plan.

With an estimated 12 million seniors who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, D-SNPs can simplify care for this group. Alignment’s D-SNP plan includes:

  • $0 copay for primary care doctor and specialist visits, and $0 copay for vision and hearing exam visits;

  • unlimited non-emergency transportation within 50 miles; and

  • a $100 monthly over-the-counter (OTC) allowance and a $20 monthly grocery allowance.

In addition, Alignment’s new AVA® (PPO) plan offers low premium with the flexibility to see a doctor out of network, as well as the convenience to see a specialist without a referral. Its new AVA® (HMO POS) plan provides additional flexibility than a typical HMO, allowing members to seek in-person care out of network for certain services, as well as a virtual primary care physician accessible by phone or video on Alignment’s proprietary AVA® data and technology platform.

Medicare beneficiaries who enroll with Alignment Health Plan in North Carolina will have access to a broad network of providers that includes some of the nation’s largest hospital systems, such as Duke Health, UNC Health, Wake Forest Baptist Health, and WakeMed Health.

The Alignment Difference
Members also gain access to the company’s ACCESS On-Demand Concierge program such as companion care, grocery benefits, pet care, non-emergency transportation in select plans as well as a personal concierge team who can connect them to a board-certified doctor by phone or video, schedule medical appointments, arrange transportation and answer health care questions⁠ 24 hours a day, seven days a week – all with a single phone number.

For more information, please visit www.alignmenthealthplan.com.

ABOUT ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact:
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
alignment@mpublicrelations.com

Y0141_22245EN_M

1 589,052 as of September 2021, https://www.cms.gov/research-statistics-data-and-systemsstatistics-trends-and-reportsmcradvpartdenroldatama-state-county/ma-statecounty-penetration-2021-09
2 https://obxcommongood.org/aging-population/


Recommended Stories

  • Noguchi, Barbican, review: The unstoppable optimism of an undersung ‘total artist’

    5/5 Everyone should see this sparkling show encompassing sculpture, theatre, architecture, interiors, gardens and industrial design by the late Japanese-American artist Isamu Noguchi

  • Why Moderna Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) fell 11.4% on Friday after rival drugmaker Merck (NYSE: MRK) released positive data for a new oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19. Merck said an interim analysis of a phase 3 study showed its drug, known as molnupiravir, cut the risk of hospitalization or death by roughly 50% for patients with mild or moderate cases of the disease. The healthcare giant intends to request Emergency Use Authorization for the treatment from the Food and Drug Administration based on its encouraging clinical trials results.

  • Moderna and Novavax Stocks Are Tumbling Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Novavax, and Vaxart Stocks Are Sinking Today

    Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were down by 1.6% as of 11:20 a.m. EDT after having declined by as much as 3.1% earlier in the session. Pfizer's COVID vaccine partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), fared even worse, with its stock sliding by 11.9%. A couple of companies that have COVID-19 vaccine candidates that aren't on the market yet also felt the sting of the news from Merck and Ridgeback.

  • Merck pill seen as 'huge advance,' raises hope of preventing COVID-19 deaths

    (Reuters) -An experimental antiviral pill developed by Merck & Co could halve the chances of dying or being hospitalized for those most at risk of contracting severe COVID-19, according to data that experts hailed as a potential breakthrough in how the virus is treated. If it gets authorization, molnupiravir, which is designed to introduce errors into the genetic code of the virus, would be the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19. Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics said they plan to seek U.S. emergency use authorization for the pill as soon as possible and to make regulatory applications worldwide.

  • Why Dynavax Technologies Stock Is Sliding Today

    Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX), a small-cap vaccine and immunotherapy company, is having another volatile day. The biotech's shares are on a wild ride yet again because of news from pharma titan Merck (NYSE: MRK). Merck and its partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics reported that their oral antiviral pill slashed hospitalization rates in adult COVID-19 patients by half.

  • COVID-19 vaccine makers fall as Merck's pill shines in trial

    Shares of Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc slid on Friday after data from a late-stage study showed a COVID-19 pill from Merck & Co reduced chances of hospitalization or death among patients at risk of severe disease. Merck leads the race in developing the first oral antiviral medication for COVID-19, while rivals such as Pfizer Inc and Swiss pharmaceutical Roche Holding AG, and partner Atea Pharmaceuticals are running late-stage trials of their own. Some Wall Street analysts said Merck's positive data and the promise of an oral drug that can be taken at home could change the public perception of risks associated with COVID-19.

  • Americans’ Spending Tracks Covid-19 Once Again

    A peak in the Delta wave coincided with an uptick in consumer spending, though it might not be smooth sailing as temperatures drop.

  • Is Trevena Stock a Buy Right Now? This Is What You Need to Know

    On Thursday, tiny King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based biotech Trevena (TRVN) released the data from an Imperial College London trial involving 30 patients enrolled in the proof-of-concept study of its TRV027 treatment for hospitalized COVID-19 patients. "The results showed that TRV027 was well-tolerated and provided initial evidence of its potential to improve biomarker and clinical endpoints associated with COVID-19 disease severity and progression," reported Trevena, and patients treated with

  • Editas Stock Firestorm Rages On; CRISPR Gene-Editing Stock Flashes Sell Signal

    The firestorm around Editas continued Thursday as investors digested underwhelming data from a CRISPR gene-therapy test.

  • If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

    Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of th

  • ‘This is a profound game changer’: Merck’s antiviral pill cuts risk of COVID-19 hospitalization and death in half, data show

    Former FDA head says Merck's oral pill could become a powerful tool in combating COVID in high-risk patients who are already symptomatic.

  • One Major Side Effect of Drinking Almond Milk, Says Dietitian

    Almond milk has quickly become a staple in many households, especially as people continue to turn to dairy-free, plant-based alternatives in place of traditional cow's milk.In fact, almond milk happens to be the most popular non-dairy milk due, in part, to its pleasant texture and subtly nutty flavor. And that's no surprise, considering it's not only super versatile and tasty, but also low in calories, carbs, and fat.Despite all of the beverage's health benefits, though, it had a few drawbacks.

  • EyePoint Sets its Sights on Developing Treatments Improving the Lives of Eye Disease Sufferers

    Photo Credit: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Companies dedicated to improving the lives of the 2.2 billion people suffering from eye diseases are making incredible strides in developing new therapeutics. One of those companies, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT), is progressing its pipeline – which is entirely focused on addressing the most serious disorders impacting eyesight – in part through the ongoing Phase 1 DAVIO trial of its proprietary EYP-1901. EYP-1901 is a potential twice-yearly

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry contains compelling stock choices for investors of all ages and trading styles. One of the things I love about healthcare stocks in particular is the fact that this industry can be highly defensive, meaning that regardless of what's happening with the economy or the rest of the stock market, established companies in this space generally garner a consistent stream of demand. On that note, here are two great healthcare stocks to consider buying right now that you can hold and keep adding to for many years regardless of what the market does.

  • Avalon GloboCare Aims to Revolutionize Cell Therapy Market with a Faster, Safer CAR-T Treatment

    Image Provided by Pexels With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.2%, the global CAR-T cell therapy market is projected to hit $15.4 billion by 2028. This hypergrowth is largely driven by the incredible promise of CAR-T cell therapy as an effective, lasting way to fight cancer. Historically, however, that growth has been hindered by obstacles to developing a fast, affordable and low side-effect version of the treatment. Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ: AVCO), a clinical-stage biotech company foc

  • Woman Shares She Leaks Breast Milk from Her Armpit!

    Mom Lindsay went viral on TikTok explaining how she realized breast milk was leaking out of her armpit. Lindsay and lactation consultant Priscilla Medina join The Doctors to discuss this fascinating phenomenon. Are There Dangers to Lactating from Your Armpit?

  • Why Merck Stock Is Heating Up Today

    Pharma giant Merck (NYSE: MRK) saw its shares rise by a healthy 9% in premarket trading Friday morning. What's juicing Merck's stock price this morning? Ahead of the opening bell, the company announced that its oral antiviral medication molnupiravir -- developed in conjunction with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics -- cut the risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 by half.

  • See Why Alzamend Neuro Stock Is Rallying On Thursday

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) has received a written response to its meeting request regarding the FDA's Type B Pre‑Investigational New Drug (Pre-IND) application. Today's response provides a path for its planned clinical development of AL002, the Company says. AL002 uses a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's. The FDA agreed to Alzamend's proposed combined Phase 1/2 stud

  • Clinical trial for nasal spray COVID-19 vaccine begins this week at Cincinnati Children's Hospital

    Director of the Division of Infectious Diseases Dr. Paul Spearman says Children's is one of three sites to have volunteers. Dr. Spearman says it may help with vaccine hesitancy because there is no needle.