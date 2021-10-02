U.S. markets closed

Alignment Healthcare Announces New 2022 Plans, Empowering 7 Million Seniors With More Choice, Access and Benefits for Their Health Care

Alignment Healthcare USA, LLC
ORANGE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, a leading mission-based Medicare Advantage insurance company, today announced new Alignment Health Plan options designed to give nearly 7 million seniors across the country1 more choices, greater benefits and better access to care this Medicare enrollment season, including low to no premium Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) plans, special needs plans for seniors with multiple chronic diseases, and an ethnicity-focused plan serving the Hispanic community. Medicare-eligible seniors can select one of Alignment’s plans – available in 38 markets across four states – during the annual enrollment period Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2021, for plan benefits starting Jan. 1, 2022.

“Today’s seniors need and deserve more from their health coverage. With a consistent track record of improving clinical outcomes for our members, Alignment Healthcare has proven that its model of care – which puts the interest of the senior first and foremost – can work to the benefit of the entire health care system,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “We have also demonstrated the power of purpose-built technology, when in the hands of a highly engaged care team, to provide the ultimate in personalized and coordinated care. As we expand to serve more seniors across the United States in 2022, this breadth of plan choice, enabling technology and a team driven by a serving heart culture, works together to ensure each senior receives the best care possible.”

More Diversity and Choice in 2022
Among Alignment Health Plan’s 42 plan offerings in 2022 is the ONE, or “el ÚNICO” in Spanish, a $0 premium HMO plan that will serve the unique needs of the growing Hispanic American community age 65 and over, a population projected to grow five-fold to 19.9 million by 2060.2 The plan features a Spanish-speaking provider network, along with Spanish-speaking service agents and in-language member materials. The ONE will be available in Clark, Nye and Washoe counties in Nevada; in Maricopa and Pima counties in Arizona; and as a co-branded plan with Rite Aid in six major California counties including Los Angeles and San Diego.

With a zero to low monthly premium of $22.50, Alignment is also introducing a PPO option of its virtual-first AVA® plan that gives Arizona, North Carolina and California members in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties the flexibility and convenience of seeing a doctor outside of the plan network or a specialist without a referral. Other new plans include Dual-Eligible Special Needs Plans (D-SNP) geared toward underserved and low-income seniors who are eligible to have both Medicare and Medicaid, and Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans (C-SNP) for seniors diagnosed with chronic conditions such as diabetes, end-stage renal disease and heart disease.

More Trusted Partnerships, More Coverage
Through partnerships with locally trusted and nationally recognized health and hospital systems, Alignment ensures that the care of its tens of thousands of members are in the best hands possible. As its membership grows so too does its provider network to ensure more choice, access to care and flexibility. New providers in 2022 include: Cedars-Sinai, Hoag and Scripps Health in Southern California; CareMore Health, P3 Health Partners and Saint Mary’s Health Network in Nevada; and Abrazo Health, Arizona Care Network, Arizona Priority Care, CareMore and Dignity Health in Arizona.

The company doubles its geographic footprint in 2022 with 16 new counties, making its plans available in 38 total markets across California, North Carolina, Nevada and its fourth state, Arizona. The additional markets include Pima and Maricopa counties in Arizona; Nye and Washoe counties in Nevada; and Avery, Buncombe, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Guilford, Henderson, Madison, McDowell, Mitchell, Transylvania and Wilkes counties in North Carolina.

The Alignment Difference
Beyond clinical care, Alignment continues to address social needs of its members such as food insecurity, loneliness and lack of transportation, which have a direct and outsized impact on their health. Each of its health plans includes customized benefits, such as grocery allowances, free non-emergency medical transportation, virtual fitness classes, and pet care that help seniors navigate everyday challenges. Alignment members also have access to the company’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service as well as a special “black card” that can be used as a monthly debit card to buy eligible items at more than 50,000 retailers nationwide.

All the plans are powered by Alignment’s data and technology platform AVA®, which proactively monitors the health of Alignment’s members by identifying any gaps in their care and alerts care providers to medical needs in real time, giving seniors 24/7 access to the best of care.

For more information on the company’s product offerings, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com.

ABOUT ALIGNMENT HEALTHCARE
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact:
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
alignment@mpublicrelations.com

Y0141_22241EN_M

_____________________________
1 6,999,746 as of September 2021, https://www.cms.gov/research-statistics-data-and-systemsstatistics-trends-and-reportsmcradvpartdenroldatama-state-county/ma-statecounty-penetration-2021-09
2 https://acl.gov/sites/default/files/Aging%20and%20Disability%20in%20America/2018HA_OAProfile.pdf


