U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.35
    -4.17 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,101.85
    -106.66 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,860.18
    +24.42 (+0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.81
    -12.95 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.85
    -1.43 (-2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.20
    -31.90 (-1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.89 (-3.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1743
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    +0.0270 (+2.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3847
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3500
    +0.1170 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,408.09
    +2,318.38 (+5.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,134.53
    +75.20 (+7.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.30
    +9.35 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Alignment Healthcare Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alignment Healthcare USA, LLC
·14 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ORANGE, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (“Alignment Healthcare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALHC), a mission-based, tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Our results in the second quarter exceeded our expectations across the board including our membership, revenue, adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA, leading us to raise our outlook for the full year of 2021,” said John Kao, founder and CEO. “During the quarter, the team made notable progress on our growth strategy by entering new states, expanding to contiguous markets, and developing new, innovative customer-focused plans – all of which put us in a solid position for 2022. We also expanded our provider network to support our growth in these new markets by signing several partnerships with high-quality providers. The power of our AVA technology and our expertise in Medicare Advantage offers a compelling value proposition for providers, helping them grow and gain market share.”

“The positive feedback we are receiving from our members gives me increased confidence that we are on the right track, and I believe the action we took in the second quarter should set us up to deliver sustainable long-term growth,” Kao added.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended June 30, 2020.

  • Health plan membership at the end of the quarter was approximately 84,700, up 32% year over year

  • Total revenue was $309.0 million, up 26% year over year

  • Health plan premium revenue of $293.4 million represented 32% growth year over year

  • Adjusted gross profit was $37.1 million, which excludes depreciation of $0.05 million and equity-based compensation of $2.5 million from medical expense

    • Medical benefits ratio based on adjusted gross profit was 88%

Adjusted Gross Profit is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(dollars in thousands)

Revenues

$

308,951

$

244,313

$

576,033

$

468,946

Medical expenses

274,385

194,502

525,480

387,898

Gross profit

34,566

49,811

50,553

81,048

Gross profit %

11.2

%

20.4

%

8.8

%

17.3

%

Add back:

Equity-based compensation (medical expenses)

2,457

9,023

Depreciation

54

88

106

193

Total add back

2,511

88

9,129

193

Adjusted gross profit

$

37,077

$

49,899

$

59,682

$

81,241

Adjusted gross profit %

12.0

%

20.4

%

10.4

%

17.3

%

Medical benefits ratio

88.0

%

79.6

%

89.6

%

82.7

%

  • Adjusted EBITDA was ($4.7) million and net loss was ($44.8) million

Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

(dollars in thousands)

Net income (loss)

$

(44,762

)

$

8,365

$

(101,636

)

$

(1,707

)

Add back:

Interest expense

4,329

4,192

8,577

8,352

Depreciation and amortization

3,962

3,614

7,751

7,284

EBITDA

(36,471

)

16,171

(85,308

)

13,929

Equity-based compensation(1)

30,887

350

62,674

676

Reorganization and transaction-related expenses(2)

593

3,601

Acquisition expenses(3)

301

301

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(4,690

)

$

16,521

$

(18,732

)

$

14,605


(1)

2021 represents equity-based compensation related to the timing of the IPO, including the previously issued SARs liability awards, modifications related to transaction vesting units, and new grants made in conjunction with the IPO. 2020 represents equity-based compensation related to the Incentive Units.

(2)

Represents legal, professional, accounting and other advisory fees related to the Reorganization and the IPO that are considered non-recurring and non-capitalizable.

(3)

Represents acquisition-related fees, such as legal and advisory fees, that are non-recurring and non-capitalizable.

  • As of June 30, 2021, total cash was $494.6 million and debt was $152.0 million (excluding unamortized debt issuance costs)

Outlook for Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021


Three Months Ending
September 30, 2021

Twelve Months Ending
December 31, 2021

$ Millions

Low

High

Low

High

Health Plan Membership

84,800

85,200

85,000

85,800

Revenue

$270

$275

$1,105

$1,120

Adjusted Gross Profit1

$30

$32

$117

$123

Adjusted EBITDA2

($19)

($17)

($55)

($50)

_______________________

  1. Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as revenue less medical expenses before depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation expense. We cannot reconcile our estimated ranges for adjusted gross profit to gross profit, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and cannot provide estimated ranges for gross profit, without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact gross profit, including equity-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

  2. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, reorganization and transaction-related expenses and equity-based compensation expense. We cannot reconcile our estimated ranges for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and cannot provide estimated ranges for net loss, without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact net loss, including equity-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted.

Conference Call Details
The company will host a conference call at 5 p.m. E.T. today to discuss these results and management’s outlook for future financial and operational performance. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 607-1669 for U.S. participants, or (914) 987-7881 for international participants, and referencing participant code 8778115. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://ir.alignmenthealthcare.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 and year ended December 31, 2021. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our SEC reports, including our amended registration statement relating to our initial public offering, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 23, 2021 and our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, filed with the SEC on August 9, 2021. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)
(Unaudited)

June 30,
2021

December 31,
2020 (1)

Assets

Current Assets:

Cash

$

494,618

$

207,311

Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $46 at June 30, 2021 and $0 at December 31, 2020, respectively)

66,472

40,140

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

31,801

17,225

Total current assets

592,891

264,676

Property and equipment, net

29,532

27,145

Right of use asset, net

8,876

9,888

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

35,310

34,645

Other assets

3,447

2,148

Total assets

$

670,056

$

338,502

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current Liabilities:

Medical expenses payable

$

136,478

$

112,605

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

14,615

15,675

Accrued compensation

22,643

25,172

Total current liabilities

173,736

153,452

Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs

147,333

144,168

Long-term portion of lease liabilities

8,607

10,271

Total liabilities

329,676

307,891

Commitments and Contingencies (Note 12)

Stockholders' Equity:

Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 100,000,000 and 0 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

Common stock, $.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 164,063,787 shares authorized as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 respectively; 187,273,782 and 164,063,787 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

188

164

Additional paid-in capital

821,384

410,018

Accumulated deficit

(481,207

)

(379,571

)

Total Alignment Healthcare, Inc. stockholders' equity

340,365

30,611

Noncontrolling interest

15

Total stockholders' equity

340,380

30,611

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

670,056

$

338,502


(1)

The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2020 was derived from the audited consolidated financial statements as of that date and was retroactively adjusted, including shares and per share amounts, as a result of the Reorganization. See Form 10-Q for additional details.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues:

Earned premiums

$

308,739

$

243,956

$

575,739

$

468,222

Other

212

357

294

724

Total revenues

308,951

244,313

576,033

468,946

Expenses:

Medical expenses

274,385

194,502

525,480

387,898

Selling, general, and administrative expenses

71,150

33,698

136,064

66,485

Depreciation and amortization

3,908

3,526

7,645

7,091

Total expenses

349,443

231,726

669,189

461,474

Income (loss) from operations

(40,492

)

12,587

(93,156

)

7,472

Other expenses:

Interest expense

4,329

4,192

8,577

8,352

Other (income) expenses

(59

)

30

(97

)

827

Total other expenses

4,270

4,222

8,480

9,179

Income (loss) before income taxes

(44,762

)

8,365

(101,636

)

(1,707

)

Provision for income taxes

Net income (loss) attributable to Alignment Healthcare, Inc.

$

(44,762

)

$

8,365

$

(101,636

)

$

(1,707

)

Total weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted(1)

176,842,122

153,185,039

165,698,982

146,974,618

Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted

$

(0.25

)

$

0.05

$

(0.61

)

$

(0.01

)


(1)

The weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share, basic and diluted were retroactively adjusted as a result of the Reorganization. See Form 10-Q for additional details.



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Operating Activities:

Net loss

$

(101,636

)

$

(1,707

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

Provision for credit loss

46

35

Depreciation and amortization

7,751

7,284

Amortization-debt issuance costs and investment discount

1,110

1,082

Payment-in-kind interest

2,054

1,974

Loss on disposal of property and equipment

990

Equity-based compensation and common stock payments

51,275

676

Non-cash lease expense

1,314

1,151

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(25,503

)

(18,674

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(14,393

)

(6,729

)

Other assets

6

35

Medical expenses payable

23,105

(1,108

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(2,368

)

6,408

Accrued compensation

(2,529

)

1,052

Lease liabilities

(1,788

)

3,140

Noncurrent liabilities

(3,941

)

Net cash used in operating activities

(61,556

)

(8,332

)

Investing Activities:

Asset acquisition, net of cash received

(1,405

)

Purchase of investments

(800

)

(1,000

)

Sale of investments

800

250

Acquisition of property and equipment

(9,462

)

(6,725

)

Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment

100

Net cash used in investing activities

(10,867

)

(7,375

)

Financing Activities:

Purchase of noncontrolling interest

15

Equity repurchase

(1,474

)

(1,023

)

Issuance of common stock

390,600

135,000

Common stock issuance costs

(29,011

)

(3,371

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

360,130

130,606

Net increase in cash

287,707

114,899

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period

207,811

86,484

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$

495,518

$

201,383

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:

Cash paid for interest

$

5,413

$

5,293

Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities:

Acquisition of property in accounts payable

$

418

$

258

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets to the total above

Cash

$

494,618

$

200,883

Restricted cash in other assets

900

500

Total

$

495,518

$

201,383

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of these financial measures are considered “non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors. To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose the following Non-GAAP measures: Medical Benefits Ratio, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit as these are performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because these measures facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, reorganization and transaction-related expenses and equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA in lieu of net income (loss), which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Medical Benefits Ratio (MBR)

We calculate our MBR by dividing total medical expenses excluding depreciation and equity-based compensation by total revenues in a given period.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less medical expenses before depreciation and amortization and equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted Gross Profit should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted Gross Profit in lieu of gross profit, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term Adjusted Gross Profit may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Investor Contact
Bob East
ICR Westwicke for Alignment Healthcare
AlignmentIR@westwicke.com
(443) 213-0500

Media Contact
Maggie Habib
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
alignment@mpublicrelations.com



Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Vaxart Are Soaring Today

    Shares of clinical-stage vaccine developer Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) are up again today, gaining 12.34% to $9.83 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The stock is up 21% over the past five trading days due to greater capital inflows after the company released encouraging second-quarter earnings on Aug. 5. Vaxart managed to raise $36.2 million during the quarter via issuing new stock -- bringing its cash balance to $177.3 million.

  • Why Ballard Power, Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Especially FuelCell Energy Stocks Popped Today

    Last week was an important week for the hydrogen fuel cell industry, with Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) reporting earnings. FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) was the odd man out. It reports earnings only next month -- but even FuelCell Energy had some news to report today.

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Is Crashing Today

    Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a mid-cap biotech, are down by a hefty 41.4% as of 10:08 a.m. EDT Monday morning. The drugmaker's shares are tumbling today in response to a disappointing regulatory update for AXS-05 as a potential treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD). Specifically, Axsome revealed during its 2021 second-quarter earnings release this morning that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had notified the company on July 30, 2021 that it has identified deficiencies within the drug's regulatory application that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements at this time.

  • Why NIO Stock Is Higher Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading higher on Monday, after a Wall Street analyst shared an upbeat outlook for the company ahead of its second-quarter earnings report. As of 1 p.m. EDT today, NIO's American depositary shares were up about 3% from Friday's closing price. In a new note released on Monday morning, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said that he expects NIO's second-quarter results to come in above Wall Street's consensus estimate.

  • 10 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best lithium and phosphate stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Lithium and Phosphate Stocks to Buy Now. The global efforts towards decarbonization have accelerated in the past few years with the United States […]

  • AT&T Inc. (T): Were Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Why Elanco Animal Health Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE: ELAN) are under pressure after the company's second-quarter earnings call. Elanco Animal Health reported second-quarter earnings results that exceeded the quarterly guidance management provided in June. Around a year ago, Elanco splashed out on the $7.6 billion acquisition of Bayer Animal Health, and investors are looking for any signs of trouble.

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Square, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The fintech star is still firing on all cylinders -- but its growth strategies might be too volatile for some investors.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, an investment management firm, published its “International Value Fund” second quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A portfolio quarterly return of 5.17% was recorded by the fund for the second quarter of 2021, while its benchmark, the MSCI EAFE Index, by comparison returned 4.94% […]

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Soaring on Monday

    Shares of cryptocurrency mining stocks were soaring on Monday. Among them were BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), Bitfarms (NASDAQ: BITF), Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ: RIOT), and CleanSpark (NASDAQ: CLSK). First, the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continued rising over the weekend and currently sits around $45,900 per bitcoin, according to CoinDesk.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD)?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]

  • Lightspeed Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Public Offering of Subordinate Voting Shares

    Lightspeed Commerce Inc. ("Lightspeed" or the "Company") (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that the size of its previously announced public offering of subordinate voting shares in the United States and Canada has been increased to 7,700,000 subordinate voting shares at a price to the public of US$93 per share for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of US$716,

  • Tyson raises forecast after earnings beat, Sanderson Farms agrees to buyout deal, DraftKings acquires Golden Nugget

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down some trending tickers in the market, which include: Tyson Foods reporting a Q2 earnings beat that resulted in the company raising its 2021 forecast as strong demand in beef persists, DraftKings reaching an agreement to purchase online gaming business Golden Nugget for $1.56 billion, and Sanderson Farms agreeing to a buyout with Cargill and Continental Grain for $4.5 billion as chicken prices soar.

  • Cloudflare's (NYSE:NET) Record Quarter is Paving the Way Towards a Profitable Future

    Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) ended the second quarter on a strong growth note. They acquired new customers and increased the services sold to their existing base. We will take a look at the long-term predictions for the company and put their earnings into perspective.

  • 10 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 energy monthly dividend stocks. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and the energy sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Energy Stocks that Pay Monthly Dividends. The years 2020 and 2021 have been extremely challenging and transformational for the global […]

  • BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Stock Goes Ex-Dividend In Just Three Days

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)?

    Before we spend countless hours researching a company, we like to analyze what insiders, hedge funds and billionaire investors think of the stock first. This is a necessary first step in our investment process because our research has shown that the elite investors’ consensus returns have been exceptional. In the following paragraphs, we find out […]

  • Is Moderna Stock A Buy After Shares Notch Another Record High?

    Is Moderna stock a buy after hitting notching new record highs after inking new supply deals for its Covid vaccine?

  • Buying Pfizer Stock Now Could Double Your Money Within 5 Years: Here's How

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has been an underachiever. Sure, the company launched a successful COVID-19 vaccine and has built a large pipeline. However, its shares have lagged well behind the market for years.