Alignment Healthcare Welcomes Randall Fitzpatrick, Formerly of Optum, as Senior Vice President of Product

Alignment Healthcare USA, LLC

ORANGE, Calif., July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company, today announced that Randall Fitzpatrick has joined its leadership team as senior vice president of product. In this newly created role at Alignment, reporting to Dawn Maroney, the company's president, markets, Fitzpatrick will lead the development of the company’s Medicare Advantage product design.

“Alignment puts the senior first in everything we do, and our product development is no different,” said Maroney. “Randall's long-standing expertise in building successful, sustainable Medicare products will ensure Alignment continues to uphold our senior-first commitment by delivering innovative plans that meet the evolving needs of the Medicare population.”

Fitzpatrick brings nearly two decades of health care industry expertise, largely as an actuary focused on successful Medicare plan design and deployment. He most recently served as vice president of government programs actuarial advisory for Optum, creating tailored solutions to support Medicare and Medicaid clients with financial valuation services, member retention and strategic market analyses, as well as star rating performance management. Fitzpatrick has also served as principal for Oliver Wyman Actuarial Consulting and as actuary for Assurant Health. In addition, he has authored several reports related to Medicare Advantage and holds a bachelor's degree in actuarial science from Carroll University in Wisconsin.

“Together with Dawn and the Alignment team, I look forward to helping the company expand its impact to even more Medicare-eligible Americans,” said Fitzpatrick. “With the company’s growth in existing markets and anticipated expansion into new markets, there is tremendous opportunity to highlight why seniors should choose and trust Alignment with their care needs.”

Since its inception in 2013, Alignment has created a robust portfolio of more than 40 plans, including HMO, PPO, C-SNP and D-SNP options, serving the diverse needs of seniors nationwide. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com .

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. The company provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan, and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

