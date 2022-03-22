Alignvest Student Housing REIT Increases Unit Price and Delivers Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Alignvest Student Housing ("Alignvest") is pleased to announce an increase in the Fair Market Value ("FMV") of the Units of Alignvest Student Housing Real Estate Investment Trust ("ASH REIT") to $121.00 per Class F Unit and $119.48 per Class A Unit (collectively, the "Unit") as at March 31, 2022.

Additionally, ASH REIT's Board of Trustees have approved ASH REIT's Monthly Distribution of $0.50 per Unit ($6.00 per Unit on annual basis), effective March 31, 2022, for unitholders of record as of March 1, 2022. For unitholders participating in ASH REIT's Distribution Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"), new Class F and Class A Units under the DRIP will be issued at FMV less 2%, or $118.58 per Class F Unit and $117.09 per Class A Unit.

We calculate the FMV per Class F and Class A Units in accordance with the valuation guidelines that have been approved by our Board of Trustees and as outlined in our Offering Memorandum. Our FMV per Class A and F Units, are posted on our website at www.alignveststudenthousing.com and investor records will be updated within 15 days following each valuation date. Please refer to the "Valuation Policy" section of our Offering Memorandum for how our FMV is determined. All of our property investments are appraised annually by third-party appraisal firms in accordance with our valuation guidelines and such property values are reviewed quarterly by the Board of Trustees.

Alignvest Student Housing Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust formed under the laws of Ontario pursuant to a Declaration of Trust to own income-producing purpose-built student accommodations located in Canada. ASH REIT offers trust units on a continuous basis pursuant to an offering memorandum on a private placement basis by qualified dealers to investors resident in any province or territory of Canada who qualify as "accredited investors". ASH REIT has made arrangements to offer the units through the investment fund order system, Fundserv.



