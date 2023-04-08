Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.'s (TSE:ATD) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 25% Above Its Share Price

Key Insights

The projected fair value for Alimentation Couche-Tard is CA$84.18 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

Current share price of CA$67.10 suggests Alimentation Couche-Tard is potentially 20% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 16% higher than Alimentation Couche-Tard's analyst price target of US$72.45

How far off is Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Model

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$2.67b US$2.54b US$2.75b US$2.83b US$3.00b US$3.12b US$3.23b US$3.32b US$3.41b US$3.49b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x3 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 4.19% Est @ 3.46% Est @ 2.95% Est @ 2.59% Est @ 2.34% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5% US$2.5k US$2.2k US$2.3k US$2.2k US$2.2k US$2.1k US$2.1k US$2.0k US$1.9k US$1.9k

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$21b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$3.5b× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (6.5%– 1.8%) = US$75b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$75b÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= US$40b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$61b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$67.1, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 20% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Alimentation Couche-Tard as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Alimentation Couche-Tard

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Weakness

Earnings growth over the past year is below its 5-year average.

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Consumer Retailing market.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow for the next 3 years.

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to grow slower than the Canadian market.

Moving On:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Why is the intrinsic value higher than the current share price? For Alimentation Couche-Tard, we've put together three additional elements you should further research:

Risks: To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Alimentation Couche-Tard . Future Earnings: How does ATD's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

