ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD TO RELEASE ITS RESULTS FOR ITS FIRST QUARTER OF ITS FISCAL YEAR 2023 ON AUGUST 30, 2022

  • ANCTF

LAVAL, QC, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche-Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) will release its financial results for its first quarter of its fiscal year 2023 on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, after the closing of the TSX. Couche‑Tard will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. (EDT) to present its financial results for its first quarter of its fiscal year 2023. As such, Brian Hannasch, President and Chief Executive Officer, as well as Claude Tessier, Chief Financial Officer, will be the speakers and will answer questions from analysts asked live during the conference call.

Financial analysts, investors, media and any individuals interested in listening to the webcast on Couche-Tard's results, which will take place online on Wednesday, August 31st, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. (EDT), can do so by either accessing the Corporation's website at https://corpo.couche-tard.com/en/ and by clicking on the "Investors/Events presentations" section, or by dialing 1‑888‑390-0549 or the international number 1‑416-764-8682, followed by the access code 35419650#.

Rebroadcast: For individuals who will not be able to listen to the live webcast, a recording of the webcast will be available on the Corporation's website for a period of 90 days.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,000 stores, of which approximately 10,700 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alimentation-couche-tard-to-release-its-results-for-its-first-quarter-of-its-fiscal-year-2023-on-august-30-2022-301607046.html

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

