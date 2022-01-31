U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.55
    +83.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,131.86
    +406.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,239.88
    +469.31 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.45
    +59.94 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.15
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.08 (+0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1235
    +0.0083 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3445
    +0.0045 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1380
    -0.0520 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,446.86
    +637.07 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.66
    +41.48 (+4.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD UPSIZES CURRENT SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AND ANNOUNCES ITS INTENTION TO RENEW UPON EXPIRY

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ANCTF

LAVAL, QC, Jan. 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada – January 31, 2022 – Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("Couche‑Tard" or the "Corporation") (TSX: ATD) announced today that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") to amend its current share repurchase program (the "Program") in order to increase the maximum number of Class A Multiple Voting Shares (the "Shares") that may be repurchased from 32,056,988 Shares, or 4% of the Corporation's public float (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) as at April 19, 2021, to 46,806,328 Shares representing 5.8% of the Corporation's public float as at April 19, 2021 (the maximum annual limit permissible for repurchase under the TSX rules taking into account the 33,336,141 shares repurchased under the prior Program that commenced on November 27, 2020 and terminated on April 21, 2021).

Logo: Alimentation Couche-Tard inc. (CNW Group/Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.)

During the period from April 26, 2021 to January 20, 2022, under the Program, a total of 26,503,124 shares were repurchased for cancellation at a weighted average price of US $37.57, for a total cash consideration of US $995,727,375. Consequently, following the amendment and looking back at the January 20, 2022 repurchased amounts, a total of 20,303,204 shares, representing approximately US $800,000,000 based on current market conditions, will remain available for repurchase until April 25, 2022 at the latest. The Corporation also announced its intention to renew its share repurchase program for 2022-2023 for a number of shares equal to 10% of the then-prevailing public float upon expiry of the current Program, representing approximately US $3,200,000,000 based on current market conditions. No other terms of the Program have been amended.

« We are confident in our ability to generate substantial discretionary free cash flow well above our operational needs. Given the strength of our balance sheet, as evidenced by our current leverage ratio of 1.23x, we have the opportunity to increase shareholder value while retaining our financial flexibility and staying true to our disciplined capital allocation. This amendment to upsize our 2021-2022 Program combined with our intention to renew our Program for 2022-2023 will provide us with the opportunity to deploy approximately US $4,000,000,000 between now and the end of fiscal 2023, which would have the effect of increasing our leverage ratio to a level that is closer to our long-term comfort zone of 2.25x. Our M&A strategy remains a priority to deploy excess capital and therefore, we preserve the option to reduce or pause share repurchases in the future should sizable M&A opportunities become actionable, » said Claude Tessier, Chief Financial Officer of Alimentation Couche-Tard.

In accordance with TSX requirements, Couche‑Tard is entitled to repurchase, on any trading day, up to a total of 651,108 Shares representing 25% of this average daily trading volume. Couche-Tard may repurchase on the open market through the facilities of the TSX as well as through other alternative Canadian trading systems, from time to time, ending at the latest on April 25, 2022.

The actual number of Shares purchased under the Program, the timing of purchases and the price at which the Shares are bought will depend upon management discretion based on factors such as market conditions. All Shares repurchased under the Program are cancelled upon their repurchase.

In connection with this amendment, Couche-Tard will also amend the existing terms of its automatic securities purchase plan and so as to take into account the increase of maximum Shares that may be repurchased. Pursuant to the automatic securities purchase plan, Shares may be repurchased through a designated broker at times when such purchases would otherwise be prohibited pursuant to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Under the automatic securities purchase plan, before entering a self-imposed blackout period, Couche-Tard may, but is not required to, ask the designated broker to make purchases under the Program. Such purchases will be made at the discretion of the designated broker, within parameters established by Couche-Tard prior to the blackout periods. Outside the blackout periods, purchases will be made at the discretion of Couche-Tard's management. The automatic securities purchase plan constitutes an "automatic plan" for purposes of applicable Canadian securities legislation and has been pre-cleared by the TSX.

Couche-Tard believes that the purchase of up to 46,806,328 Shares is an appropriate and desirable use of its funds and, therefore, would be in the best interests of shareholders of Couche-Tard. By making such repurchases, the number of Shares in circulation will be reduced and the proportionate interest of all remaining shareholders in the share capital of Couche-Tard will be increased on a pro rata basis.

Finally, Couche-Tard today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding CDN $250 million principal amount of 3.899% Senior Notes due November 1, 2022 (the "Notes"). As set forth in the Redemption Notice, the redemption date is March 3, 2022, and the redemption price will be calculated in accordance with the applicable indenture.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 26 countries and territories, with close to 14,200 stores, of which approximately 10,800 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operator in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 124,000 people are employed throughout its network.

For more information on Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. or to consult its quarterly Consolidated Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis, please visit: https://corpo.couche-tard.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation, including those with respect to the Conversion Event. Positive or negative verbs such as "believe", "can", "shall", "intend", "expect", "estimate", "assume" and other related expressions are used to identify such statements. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Couche-Tard and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties outside of Couche-Tard's control. Couche-Tard would like to point out that, by their very nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties such that its results, or the measures it adopts, could differ materially from those indicated in or underlying these statements, or could have an impact on the degree of realization of a particular projection. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Couche-Tard disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information in this release is based on information available as of the date of the release.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alimentation-couche-tard-upsizes-current-share-repurchase-program-and-announces-its-intention-to-renew-upon-expiry-301472028.html

SOURCE Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/31/c3229.html

Recommended Stories

  • BRP announces expansion and new Design Studio in Europe

    BRP Inc. (TSX: DOO) (NASDAQ: DOOO) has a long standing history of putting Design & Innovation at the core of its strategies. ln September 2008, it opened the Laurent Beaudoin Design & Innovation Centre in Valcourt Québec, which enabled the company to attract more than 100 top design professionals from around the globe. Today, BRP reaffirms the central role of design and innovation as engines for growth and proudly confirms its expansion in Europe with the implementation of a Design Studio in Sop

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Why Twilio, Sea Limited, and Pinterest Stocks Popped Monday

    With the Nasdaq stock index up 2.4% as of 1:45 p.m. ET, it looks like Wall Street has decided that Monday will be a risk-on day for the stock market. It's no great surprise then that some of the riskiest stocks around -- tech stocks -- are flying higher. Cloud communication company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is up 7.5%.

  • NXP Semiconductors tops earnings estimates, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details NXP Semiconductors' earnings beat across sectors.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.1% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the big drugmaker announced that it is discontinuing the clinical development of vupanorsen.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • AT&T and 4 more unloved dividend stocks to buy in a ‘risk-off’ era

    With stocks off to one of their worst starts to the year since the 2008-2009 financial crisis, it’s no longer crazy to talk about a sustained period of market volatility or a prolonged “risk off” environment on Wall Street. If ever there was a time to consider sleepy but stable dividend stocks, now is the time. The following five stocks are all names that, frankly, haven’t done so well over the last 12 months.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 3 Stocks That Can Plunge 42% to 92% in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Based on the lowest published price target from Wall Street, the following three stocks are expected to plunge between 42% and 92% in 2022. It likely comes as no surprise that electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a highly polarizing stock among Wall Street analysts. While some believe the company could nearly double in value from the $829 a share it closed at on Jan. 27, Gordon Johnson at GLJ Research foresees Tesla falling more than 90%, based on his price target of $67 for the company.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • Mobile shopping company Wish’s stock gains as Foot Locker exec is named as new CEO

    Wish parent company Contextlogic Inc. announced Monday that it found its new chief executive at Foot Locker Inc., and shares gained in late trading.

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • Could The Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful?

    Every investor in Geron Corporation ( NASDAQ:GERN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large...

  • Why Space Stocks Blasted Off Today

    With the tech-heavy Nasdaq stock index up 2.5% as of 1:20 p.m. ET, it looks like investors have decided that Monday will be a "risk-on" day for the stock market. It's no great surprise, then, that some of the riskiest stocks around -- space stocks -- are flying higher. Astra Space (NASDAQ: ASTR) was up 9.3%.

  • Here's what 7 rate hikes from the Fed may do to the stock market

    The bulls may want to brace for muted stock market returns if we get a series of interest rate hikes from Federal Reserve. warns one top strategist.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 10.8% Today

    The company didn't announce any new service, but said installers "have seen an increase in deployments" of Enphase microinverters and batteries as extreme weather and power outages hit the state over the weekend. This follows an announcement late last week that Enphase was partnering with Semper Solaris, an installer of solar and battery systems in California, to expand offerings across that state. It hasn't hurt that the stock market overall is up today, and solar energy stocks in particular are rising sharply.