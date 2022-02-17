U.S. markets open in 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,447.75
    -22.25 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,722.00
    -129.00 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,506.75
    -93.25 (-0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,065.00
    -12.50 (-0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.07
    -0.59 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,893.40
    +21.90 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.81
    +0.20 (+0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1371
    -0.0012 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.64
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0047 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9860
    -0.4660 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,673.58
    -1,315.47 (-2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    982.49
    -31.90 (-3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.08
    -44.70 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week

Results came in more than expected, reversing 3 straight weeks of decline

Alimera Sciences to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, and Provide Corporate Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alimera Sciences, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ALIM
    Watchlist
Alimera Sciences, Inc.
Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Conference Call to be held Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 9:00am Eastern Time

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (“Alimera”), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announces today that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, 2022, prior to the market open.

Management will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on the same day, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-839-2190 (domestic) or 1-412-717-9583 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Alimera Sciences call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which is also available through the company’s website.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through May 24, 2022. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 2238986. The telephonic replay will be available until March 10, 2022.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.
Alimera Sciences is a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

For press inquiries:
Jules Abraham
for Alimera Sciences
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

For investor inquiries:
Scott Gordon
for Alimera Sciences
scottg@coreir.com


Recommended Stories

  • Himax Technologies, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2021 and Full Year 2021 Financial Results; Provides First Quarter 2022 Guidance

    Q4 2021 Revenues at Upper End of Guidance; Gross Margin and EPS both Beat Guidance. Q4 Revenues, Gross Margin and EPS All Reached All-Time HighsFull Year 2021 Revenues Surpassed $1.5 Billion, along with Record Gross Margin and EPSCompany Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenues to Decrease 5% to 9% QoQ, Non-IFRS Gross Margin is Expected to be 46% to 48%, Non-IFRS Profit per Diluted ADS to be around 67.0 Cents to 73.0 Cents Q4 2021 Revenues, GM and EPS all reached new recordsQ4 2021 revenues were $451.9M, up 7

  • Palantir Stock Falls As Earnings Miss, Revenue Outlook Edges By Estimates

    PLTR stock fell as fourth quarter earnings missed estimates while March quarter revenue guidance edged by expectations.

  • Nvidia posts strong Q4 earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Nvidia's quarterly earnings report.

  • Palantir’s Revenue Topped Estimates. It’s a Shame About the Earnings Miss.

    The data analytics software company also issues first-quarter revenue guidance better than Wall Street estimates.

  • Fastly Earnings Beat Estimates. Why the Stock Is Tumbling.

    The content delivery network operator saw its shares tumble 26% in late trading after its outlook disappointed investors.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Buy These 2 Stocks as They Are Oversold

    2022 has started out with a marked increase in market volatility, accompanied by a sharp reversal of last year’s bullish trend. The sudden correction, and the shift to a more downbeat investor sentiment, are generally attributed to a series of increased risk factors. On the international front, these tensions include geopolitical tensions on the Russia-Ukraine border and around China’s belligerence. Domestically, factors impacting the markets include the inflation that is both high and rising; a

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio Places Bet on 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market appears to be making a transition in these first few months of 2022, from last year’s bullish trend to a slower pace of growth this year. Headwinds are mounting – the pandemic is stubbornly persistent, inflation is high and trending higher, the Fed is getting set to raise interest rates in response, the list goes on – and so it’s natural for retail investors and experts alike to go looking for investing advice. And one source of advice is the circle of market gurus, the hedge fu

  • Nvidia Underwhelms in First Results Since Scrapping Arm Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., which walked away from a $40 billion acquisition of Arm Ltd. earlier this month, failed to impress investors with its latest forecast, a sign of the lofty expectations for the most valuable U.S. chipmaker.Most Read from BloombergHong Kong to Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapMoney That Won Melania Trump NFT Came From Melania Trump WalletJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxF

  • Palantir revenue tops expectations but earnings fall short

    Palantir Technologies Inc. grew revenue more quickly than anticipated in its latest quarter, though earnings per share fell short of expectations. The software company on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $156.2 million, or 8 cents a share, compared with a loss of $148.3 million, or 8 cents a share, in the year-prior quarter. After adjusting for stock-based compensation and other expenses, Palantir earned 2 cents a share, down from 3 cents a share a year earlier, while analysts trac

  • Walmart Tops Earnings Estimates and Boosts Dividend. The Stock Rises.

    Retail giant Walmart reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings Thursday and boosted its dividend. The stock was rising 3% in premarket trading to $137.35. Comparable-store sales increased 6.3% year over year for both Sam’s Club, the company’s wholesale retail segment, and Walmart, not including fuel sales.

  • 1 Number That Proves PayPal's Dominance

    You wouldn't be able to tell how strong the business is by looking at just the stock-price performance in recent months.

  • Software firm Palantir boosts revenue view on commercial strength

    Palantir Technologies forecast current-quarter sales above estimates on Thursday, after a steady flow of government contracts and a growing commercial portfolio boosted the data analytics software firm's fourth-quarter revenue. Known for its work with the U.S. Army, the Central Intelligence Agency and other government bodies, Palantir's next leg of growth is widely expected to come from commercial contracts with large businesses.

  • PayPal's User Growth Will Slow: Should Investors Worry?

    Since hitting an all-time high of $308.53 last July, shares of PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have fallen dramatically, losing more than 60% of their value at Wednesday's prices. The company's revenue growth has decelerated, as the pandemic boost seems to be fading away. Investors are now questioning the payments giant's future.

  • Is SoFi Technologies (SOFI) Still a Great Invesment?

    RiverPark Funds, an investment management firm, published its “RiverPark Large Growth Fund” third quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The RiverPark Large Growth Fund (the “Fund”) returned -3.23% for the third quarter of 2021, while its benchmarks, the S&P 500 Total Return Index (“S&P”) advanced 0.58%, the Russell […]

  • This Oil Stock Is Turning Into an Explosive Dividend Growth Stock

    Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is becoming an exceptional dividend growth stock. Devon had a breakout year in 2021, fueled by higher oil prices and its strategic combination with WPX Energy that closed early last year. The combined company generated $4.9 billion of operating cash flow (three times what Devon produced in 2020) and $2.9 billion of free cash flow, the highest in its 50-year history.

  • Cisco stock rises after reporting Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre examines the after-hour action surrounding tech manufacturer Cisco Systems after beating earnings and revenue estimates.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall As U.S. Says Russia Invasion 'Imminent'; Nvidia, Palantir, DASH Stock Are Earnings Movers

    Futures fell with Russia's Ukraine comments in focus. Investors don't have a trading edge while the market rally is rangebound.

  • 21 Stocks That Will Profit From Rising Interest Rates

    The Fed is getting ready to make its move. Prepare your portfolio by buying stocks that benefit from higher rates. Protect it further by using options.

  • Shopify Suffers Biggest Drop Ever on Slowing Growth Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged 17% in Toronto, the most ever, after giving a weaker outlook for growth this year, as online spending resets and consumers face higher inflation. Most Read from BloombergStocks Edge Higher With Fed Hiking Bets Steady: Markets WrapHong Kong to Mass Test Whole City for Covid With Beijing’s HelpJho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxFed Eyes Rate Hike Soon and Faster Tightening Pace If NeededTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?“T

  • Walmart reports earnings beat, raises dividend

    Walmart Inc. shares rose 3% in Thursday premarket trading after the retail giant reported fourth-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations and raised its dividend. Net income totaled $3.56 billion, or $1.28 per share, after a loss of $2.09 billion, or 74 cents per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.53 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.50. Revenue of $152.87 billion was up from $152.08 billion and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $151.72 billion. E-commerce sales were up 1% year-over-ye