Alimera Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and Provide Corporate Update

Alimera Sciences, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • ALIM
Alimera Sciences, Inc.
Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Conference Call to be held Wednesday July 27, at 9:00am Eastern Time

ATLANTA, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alimera Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALIM) (Alimera), a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer, announces today that it will report second quarter financial results on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, before the market opens.

Management will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET the same day, to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call.

Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-839-2190 (domestic) or 1-412-717-9583 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the Alimera Sciences call.

The conference call will also be available through a live webcast, which is also available through the company’s website.

A webcast replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through October 27, 2022. The webcast replay can be accessed through the above links or by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 7350037. The telephonic replay will be available until August 10, 2022.

About Alimera Sciences, Inc.
Alimera Sciences a global pharmaceutical company whose mission is to be invaluable to patients, physicians and partners concerned with retinal health and maintaining better vision longer. For more information, please visit www.alimerasciences.com.

For press inquiries:
Jules Abraham
for Alimera Sciences
917-885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

For investor inquiries:
Scott Gordon
for Alimera Sciences
scottg@coreir.com


