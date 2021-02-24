Alio Completes First Pilot Study of SmartPatch in Intermountain Healthcare Partnership

Alio reaches first milestone of 2021 with promising feedback and an upcoming second pilot

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Alio announced the completion of the first pilot study in the series with partner, Intermountain Healthcare that will look at how chronic kidney disease and dialysis patients might benefit from remote monitoring. This marks a significant step in Alio's journey toward ushering in a new era of remote patient monitoring for vulnerable populations.

Alio is a wearable technology company enabling greater insights through clinical grade real-time data.

"As we continue to develop our value-based kidney care model by moving care further upstream and proactively managing care, technology like Alio's SmartPatch can help us bend the cost curve," said Ray Morales, assistant vice president for kidney services, Intermountain Healthcare. "Alio's SmartPatch gives providers real-time clinical metrics to keep patients stable and realize savings by avoiding costly hospitalizations, missed dialysis treatments and reducing fluid overload in a value-based care model."

The series of pilot studies will focus on remote patient monitoring for cardio-renal metrics within Intermountain's kidney services. Each phase of the study will focus on various aspects of remote patient monitoring and segments of the patient population both Alio and Intermountain Healthcare serve.

"Getting our technology into the hands of those who need it is by far one of the most rewarding parts of working in this space," said David Kuraguntla, Alio's co-founder and CEO. "I entered healthcare because I wanted to help people, but I pursued technology and founded this company because I wanted to make a difference at scale. Technology has created a better path forward for those who face chronic conditions as well as the clinicians who have the opportunity to integrate it into their practice."

With soaring costs associated with the management of chronic kidney disease, Alio aims to create scalable solutions that not only improve insights and care but also reduce costs through avoiding adverse health events. The study showed Alio's solution could easily be implemented into existing Intermountain Healthcare workflows.

Story continues

"The SmartPatch gives nephrologists the ability to continuously monitor relevant clinical metrics even when they are away from the clinic," said Dr. Mark Kraus, nephrologist at Intermountain Healthcare and the principal investigator of the clinical studies with Alio. "It allows us to promote patient health in a value and evidenced-based manner, even when patients are at home. This revolutionary wearable helps bridge the gap between health system and home."

Alio's technology has been honed and advanced through a number of strategic partnerships. Rather than repurposing off-the-shelf sensors and technology, Alio has created their technology with the chronic condition community in mind. Each new application and trial has allowed Alio to better understand the reach, scope and scale of what they can accomplish in the remote patient monitoring world.

"As a nursing professional caring for dialysis patients, this easy-to-use wearable SmartPatch device will provides important data in a real time continuous manner without the requirement of the patient being in the dialysis clinic," said Chenlee Condie, RN and kidney services nurse manager at Intermountain. "Having this data available will help patients and the clinicians caring for them with the information they need to drive improved healthcare outcomes."

The pilot studies with Intermountain Healthcare are slated to run through 2021 with more applications and metrics to follow.

About Alio

Alio is a wearable technology company enabling greater insights through clinical grade real-time data. Whether you're facing chronic conditions, trying to reach peak athletic performance or facing the toughest physical challenges in the military, we believe everyone deserves better insight into their health and vitals. Our primary monitoring platform, powered by the SmartPatch, seamlessly connects other clinical grade sensors through proprietary technology. Performance, even as a clinician or an athlete, relies upon high-quality accurate data and Alio delivers a non-invasive integrated approach.

Media Contact

Amit Rushi

(855) 979-1600

media@alio.ai

About Intermountain Healthcare

Intermountain Healthcare is a not-for-profit system of 24 hospitals, 225 clinics, a Medical Group with 2,600 employed physicians and advanced practice clinicians, a health insurance company called SelectHealth, and other health services in Idaho, Utah, and Nevada. Intermountain is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes and sustainable costs.

Media Contact

Holly Nelson

(801) 971-1896

Holly.Nelson2@imail.org

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alio-completes-first-pilot-study-of-smartpatch-in-intermountain-healthcare-partnership-301234214.html

SOURCE Alio