Alipay+ elevates seamless travel experience for overseas travellers visiting Jeju

Alipay+, the global cross-border mobile payment platform operated by Ant International, has signed a business agreement with the Korea Easy Payment Foundation (KEPF) and Jeju Tourism Organization (JTO).

The partnership aims to significantly enhance the travel experience for international visitors exploring the island destination of Jeju. Specifically, it provides convenient digital payment services and exclusive offers. This will, in turn, contribute to boosting the local economy.

Through the agreement, users of 11 Alipay+ partner e-wallets including Alipay from the Chinese mainland, will receive exclusive offers of up to 50% off at ZeroPay merchants across Jeju Island. Other participating wallets include MPay (Macao SAR, China), TrueMoney (Thailand), Touch 'n Go eWallet (Malaysia), OCBC Digital (Singapore), Changi Pay (Singapore), and Hipay (Mongolia), HelloMoney and GCash (The Philippines) and Tinaba (Italy).

According to the Jeju Tourism Organisation, 377,734 foreign tourists visited Jeju between January and March this year. That is up 532% from the same period last year. It is also the first time since February 2020 that the number of foreign tourists to Jeju has exceeded 100,000 per month for three consecutive months. About 80% of international travelers to Jeju came from China, followed by those from Taiwan, Singapore and Japan.

Hyung Kwon Chung, General Manager of Alipay+ Korea, Europe, Middle East and Mongolia at Ant International, said: “As the number of overseas travelers visiting Jeju is clearly on the rise, we hope this partnership contributes to a recovery in inbound tourism to Jeju and revitalise local businesses.

Alipay+ will continue to support the Jeju government's efforts to attract international tourists visiting Jeju. It will enhance the overall travel experience, offering the most convenient digital payment services as well as great offers.”

