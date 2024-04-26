Alipay+ is extending the option of digital payment to users of 14 overseas e-wallets from nine countries in Hong Kong.

Local merchants and SMEs can seamlessly accept payments through their existing AlipayHK payment codes. It means they can further expand their businesses without the need of any additional investment.

Specifically, e-wallets and bank apps now available in Hong Kong via Alipay+ include MPay (Macao SAR, China), Changi Pay and OCBC Digital (Singapore), GCash and HelloMoney (The Philippines), Hipay (Mongolia), Kakao Pay, Naver Pay and Toss Pay (South Korea), MyPB by Public Bank Berhad and Touch 'n Go eWallet (Malaysia), TrueMoney (Thailand), and Tinaba (Italy). Similar to Alipay (Chinese mainland), these newly enabled wallets are now accepted at over 90% of the local outlets in Hong Kong.

“Hong Kong is known for its breathtaking sceneries, vibrant city and community life. For the east-meet-west culture, as well as shopping, food, sightseeing, and public services. It is an exciting place that any globetrotters shouldn't miss,” said Venetia Lee, CEO of AlipayHK and Greater China General Manager of Ant International.

“When we pay like locals, we can travel and experience the culture like locals. We are so excited to help users of our 14 wallet partners to expand their presence to over 90% of local merchants through AlipayHK’s network. This allows hassle-free payments, promotes the development of Hong Kong's tourism industry. And it helps local merchants enhance the effectiveness of their promotional activities through digital technology.”

The launch represents the largest number of international payment apps introduced to the city’s offline commercial network through cross-border cooperation at a single time.

"Alipay+ enables digital payment of 14 overseas e-wallets to support Hong Kong’s global travel drive" was originally created and published by Electronic Payments International, a GlobalData owned brand.







