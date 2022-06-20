U.S. markets closed

Alison Clarke-DeSouza, MD, FACOG is recognized by Continental Who's Who

·2 min read

PARKLAND, Fla., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alison Clarke-DeSouza, MD, FACOG, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Healthcare Professional for her many years of excellence in the Gynecology field and in acknowledgment of her work in private practice.

A board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr. Alison Clarke-DeSouza has been practicing medicine since 1983. In November 2021, she stepped back from the Obstetrics portion of her practice and began working solely as a Gynecologist. She serves the reproductive health needs of female patients from adolescence through menopause. She prides herself on providing high-quality care to her patients in a friendly, caring environment. Taking the time to listen to her patients' concerns is her highest priority.

Dr. Clarke-DeSouza was born into a family of teachers, but she knew that she wanted to pursue a career in medicine from an early age. She felt led to dedicate her life to helping others as a doctor. She began her career when the medical field consisted of predominantly male physicians, and she's proud that she was able to help blaze a trail for other women to follow in her footsteps.

In pursuit of her medical career, Dr. Clarke-DeSouza earned her medical degree from the University of Florida and completed her internship and residency at the University of Miami and Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Clarke-DeSouza is recognized as a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecologists and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Alongside her clinical practice, she serves as an attending physician with local hospitals and medical centers within the Coral Springs, FL region and as an expert medical lecturer on behalf of Warner Chilcott Pharmaceuticals at events nationwide.

Outside of work, she is very active in her church, where she sings in the choir. She additionally enjoys running and participating in half marathons. She also volunteers with Links Inc to help give back to her community.

For more information, please visit https://www.toplinemd.com/alisonclarke/.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alison-clarke-desouza-md-facog-is-recognized-by-continental-whos-who-301571397.html

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

