U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,342.62
    +407.04 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Alison Haas Named 2021 CPESN® Luminary-of-the-Year

CPESN USA
·3 min read

Cary, N.C., Oct. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPESN USA, a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks created to advance community-based pharmacy practice, announced the winner of the 2021 CPESN® Luminary-of-the-Year Award, sponsored by Upsher-Smith. Alison Haas, Pharm.D., pharmacist and owner of Jackson Pharmacy & Wellness Center in Jackson Center, Ohio and lead luminary for CPESN® Ohio, is the fifth winner of the annual award.

Haas was selected from dozens of nominations for CPESN luminaries across America. CPESN® USA boasts over 280 of the best pharmacy owners from across the country leading its local networks. Nominations were reviewed and voted on by a team of national CPESN luminaries. The finalists were selected based on efforts and results in developing or leading a local CPESN Network. The three finalists were:

  • Haas;

  • Ben McNabb, Pharm.D., pharmacist and owner of Love Oak Pharmacy, in Eastland, Texas and lead luminary with CPESN® Texas; and

  • Bruno Tching, Pharm.D., pharmacist and owner of Inland Pharmacy in Hemet, California and lead luminary with CPESN® California.


“As the CPESN Luminary of the Year Award sponsor, Upsher-Smith is pleased to congratulate this year’s winner, Alison Haas,” said Mike McBride, Vice President, Partner Relations at Upsher-Smith Laboratories. “CPESN Luminaries are distinguished individuals dedicated to advancing community-based pharmacy. We are proud to be a part of supporting CPESN USA’s mission and recognize the important work of its luminaries, like Alison, who work tirelessly to transform healthcare through the clinically integrated networks of community pharmacies they are helping to establish.”

“Our luminaries are the life blood of the CPESN movement. Many of the leaders of local, community pharmacy practice in America have been lighting the way for retail pharmacies as CPESN luminaries. This award celebrates one, but recognizes the volunteerism and hard work of 278 others,” said Joe Moose, Pharm.D., director of strategy and luminary development for CPESN USA. “Congratulations to Alison for being selected as this year’s CPESN Luminary of the Year. Her efforts in recruiting pharmacies, inspiring others, and working with payers to showcase the value of CPESN pharmacies has been exemplary.”

CPESN Networks continue to expand across the country with 48 local networks in 42 states plus the District of Columbia. These pharmacy providers have emerged and joined the movement to provide patients, physicians, and payers with enhanced medication-use and patient-care services that have been proven to improve patient health and lower healthcare costs.

About CPESN® USA
CPESN® USA a clinically integrated, nationwide organization of pharmacy networks structured to advance community-based pharmacy practice. They empower community-based pharmacies that are deeply rooted within their community by fostering their ability to provide high quality, patient-centered enhanced services. CPESN® pharmacies integrate with other healthcare providers on the patient’s care team to coordinate medical treatment. The results are better medication adherence, higher patient satisfaction, and lower healthcare costs. You can find CPESN® Networks of pharmacy providers in 42 states across America. To learn more, please visit www.CPESN.com.


# # #

CONTACT: Jay Williams CPESN USA 614.824.9750 jwilliams@cpesn.com


Recommended Stories

  • El Salvador to use bitcoin gains to fund veterinary hospital, president says

    El Salvador will invest some of the $4 million gains it has obtained from its bitcoin operations to build a veterinary hospital, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday. The Bitcoin Trust, which Congress authorized in August, with a balance of $150 million, now has a "surplus" of $4 million, Bukele said. "So we decided to invest a part of that money in this: a veterinary hospital for our furry friends," Bukele wrote on Twitter.

  • Why charities can’t make ends meet when Americans are giving more than ever

    Commonsense reforms can keep philanthropy from becoming a Wall Street warehouse of tax-deferred money at the expense of creating positive change.

  • Shoppers Drug Mart makes period products more accessible in Ontario schools

    Today, Shoppers Drug Mart announced a new partnership with the Ontario government to make period products more accessible to high school students across Ontario. Over the next three years, Shoppers will donate 18 million period products and 1,200 product dispensers to Ontario's public schools.

  • CNH Industrial Employees Volunteer With Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

    CNH Industrial employees came out to the Hunger Task Force Farm in Franklin, Wisconsin to harvest crops for their local community. Employees harvested over 1,000 pounds of mustard greens and about ...

  • The solution to poverty could be as "simple as expanding cash"

    Experts in philanthropy are gradually coming around to the idea that simply giving poor people cash — rather than services or in-kind benefits — is the most efficient way to make progress on severe poverty.The big picture: The divergent economic experiences between rich and poor countries during the pandemic has shown the value of directly giving money to those in need.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.With extreme poverty in developing countries spiking

  • Team Depot Partners With Habitat for Humanity to Assemble Special Cleaning Kits for Local Women's Shelter

    Mujeres Unidas/Women Together is a nonprofit organization located in Hidalgo County, Texas that is dedicated to victims of family violence and their children. Their mission is to provide shelter an...

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Morgan Stanley Silvergate Report Sends Crypto-Friendly Bank Up 7%

    Crypto-focused bank Silvergate’s (NYSE: SI) stock climbed 7.6% after Morgan Stanley outlined a bullish thesis for the bank based on the potential for further stablecoin adoption. “As the stablecoin market continues to develop, with more formalized rules around governance, risk management and structure, it could provide sizable upside potential to our Silvergate earnings per share (EPS) estimates, particularly if Silvergate is able to monetize their relationships with the stablecoin issuers,” Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe wrote in a note. The assessment cites a new report from the Bank for International Settlements that could serve as a roadmap for regulating fiat-pegged crypto assets.

  • Stablecoins Added to Agenda of U.S. Financial Stability Watchdog

    (Bloomberg) -- Stablecoins have become official business of the Financial Stability Oversight Council, the U.S. uber regulator responsible for heading off dangers to the financial system.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Tu

  • Central Bankers Are Spooked by Signs That Inflation Is Lingering for Longer

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtMany central banks are sta

  • A Stock Is Going ‘Ex-Dividend.’ How to Make That Work for You.

    Call it the ex-factor for investors: If you get in before a stock’s ex-date, you’re entitled to the upcoming dividend payment. If you get in on or after the ex-date, you’re not. But beware, there’s more to know about ex-dividend dates.

  • Senior Economist on the Jobs Number

    Oct.08 -- "Bloomberg Markets: Americas" with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson welcomed Elise Gould, Economic Policy Institute Senior Economist, to discuss the jobs report which came in well under estimates.

  • Marijuana Stock Movers For October 8, 2021

    GAINERS: Leviathan Natural Prods (OTC:LVCNF) shares closed up 14.86% at $0.52 with an estimated market cap of $43.9M. Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) shares closed up 11.2% at $10.03 with an estimated market cap of $57.2M. Icanic Brands (OTC:ICNAF) shares closed up 5.26% at $0.33 with an estimated market cap of $75.1M. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares closed up 5% at $0.68 with an estimated market cap of $1.4B. Cipher Pharms Inc (OTC:CPHRF) shares closed up 4.4% at $2.0 with an estimated marke

  • Exclusive: IMF board to meet Sunday for more talks on Georgieva's future

    The International Monetary Fund's executive board will meet again on Sunday with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and the law firm that says she pressured World Bank staff to change data to benefit China while serving as the bank's CEO, according to sources familiar with the plan. A decision on Georgieva's future at the global lender is not expected until Monday, at the earliest, as finance ministers and other senior officials from many of the IMF's 190 member countries gather in Washington for the annual IMF and World Bank fall meetings, said one of the sources. The IMF's executive board debated the matter for five hours https://www.reuters.com/business/imf-board-debate-georgievas-future-with-some-backing-europe-sources-2021-10-08 on Friday before adjourning and asking for more "clarifying details".

  • Genesys Owners to Weigh IPO at Up to $20 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- The private equity owners of Genesys are considering an initial public offering for the call-center technology provider and aiming for a valuation as high as $20 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial

  • ‘Bumpitrage’ Is the New M&A Play as Deal Making Surges

    “Bumpitrage” occurs when activists push would-be acquirers to sweeten their offers for targets. It looks to become more prominent in the coming season.

  • Wall Street Week: Investors Get Stark Reminder that Stock Market is Risky

    Oct.08 -- Steve Rattner, Willet Advisers CEO, and JoAnne Feeney, Advisors Capital Management Portfolio Manager, wrap up the week in markets with David Westin on Bloomberg Wall Street Week. Feeney discusses growth areas amid market volality while Rattner comments on why China's market remains opaque.