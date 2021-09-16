Alithya announces directors' election results

U.S. markets closed

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") today held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") virtually. A total of 48,282,749 Class A subordinate voting shares and 7,321,616 Class B multiple voting shares were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 81.12 % of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding shares as of July 19, 2021, the record date for the Meeting.

Alithya's Board of Directors had fixed at ten the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting. All ten nominee directors proposed for election in Alithya's Management Information Circular dated July 19, 2021 were duly elected by a majority of the votes cast. The votes cast for the election of directors were as follows:


Votes for

(%)

Votes withheld

(%)

Dana Ades-Landy

97.58%

2.42%

Robert Comeau

99.74%

0.26%

Mélissa Gilbert

97.94%

2.06%

Lucie Martel

97.89%

2.11%

Pierre Karl Péladeau

97.91%

2.09%

Paul Raymond

97.94%

2.06%

James B. Renacci

99.74%

0.26%

Ghyslain Rivard

95.54%

4.46%

C. Lee Thomas

99.74%

0.26%

Pierre Turcotte

97.28%

2.72%

Final results on all matters voted at the Meeting have been filed with the securities regulators and are available on SEDAR at ww.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Quote by Paul Raymond, President and Chief Executive Officer

"I am very proud of the progress made this past year towards our objective of becoming a leader in strategy and digital transformation, thereby accelerating the achievement of our clients' vision, goals and business ambitions. As we welcome two newly elected directors today, I wish to thank the members of our Board for their continued leadership, experience and wisdom. We now turn to the future with confidence, building on our ever-expanding customer base and growing team of talented professionals to take full advantage of the gradually recovering IT industry."

Virtual Meeting and Webcast

Out of concern for the safety of its shareholders, employees, directors and other Meeting attendees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, in line with public authority recommendations, Alithya held the Meeting virtually again this year.

The audio webcast will be available shortly after the Meeting in the Investors section of Alithya's website.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,300 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-announces-directors-election-results-301378224.html

SOURCE Alithya Group inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/15/c0820.html

