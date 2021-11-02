U.S. markets open in 1 hour 35 minutes

Alithya And Frequency Foundry Announce Preferred Partnership For Higher Education

·5 min read
In this article:
Frequency Foundry's CRM solution, greymatter©, to become Alithya's platform of choice when implementing CRM solutions for Higher Education customers

MONTREAL, Nov. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya"), a leader in strategy and digital transformation offering enterprise cloud solutions, is proud to announce a preferred partnership with Frequency Foundry Inc. ("The Foundry"), a Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) firm developing solutions for Higher Education, Government, and the Not-for-Profit sectors.

Managing interactions and relationships during and after the academic journey
Alithya has selected the greymatter© solution, powered by distinguished Microsoft partner Frequency Foundry, to provide its software platform of choice when implementing CRM solutions for Higher Education customers. The greymatter© solution is built by The Foundry on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 cloud business application platform to provide student lifecycle functionality in support of Recruiting, Admissions, Retention and Advancement for the Higher Education institutions.

Initiated in 2020, Alithya's Higher Education practice has been embraced by Canadian universities seeking a trusted advisor to accompany them in the digital transformation of their unique organizational processes. Alithya will help universities implement and adopt greymatter© to manage recruitment and interaction with students during their academic journeys, and to keep graduates and donors engaged through fundraising and booster campaigns.

greymatter©: An incentive for the digital transition of universities
With a reach spanning over a million students at client institutions across Canada and the United States, The Foundry's award winning, best-in-class CRM solution, along with Alithya's visionary Higher Education practice, will inject value-added expertise to empower institutions to overcome the unique challenges of digital transformation in University and College environments.

Quote by Damien Dumas, Senior Manager, Higher Education at Alithya:
"Alithya welcomes the opportunity to extend its expertise to universities with a new and emerging offering that enables them to leverage their data in unprecedented ways. We are confident that Frequency Foundry's greymatter© solution will lead the way and help our institutional clients to empower every student on the planet to achieve more."

Quote by Shekar Kadaba, Chief Experience Officer at Frequency Foundry:
"The Foundry's focus remains on continuously innovating so that our products lead the pack of CRM solutions. We were eager to find a solution integrator like Alithya to work with Universities and Colleges to plan, implement, and adopt greymatter©. With a dedicated Higher Education practice, and value-added strengths including data and analytics, Alithya was a logical choice for preferred partner status. Additionally, Alithya's extensive presence in North America and Europe provides Frequency Foundry with growth opportunities that are aligned with our long-term goals."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable U.S. safe harbours (collectively "forward-looking statements"), including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the anticipated benefits of customer contracts. Statements that do not exclusively relate to historical facts, as well as statements relating to management's expectations regarding the future growth, results of operations, performance and business prospects of Alithya, and other information related to Alithya's business strategy and future plans or which refer to the characterizations of future events or circumstances represent forward-looking statements. Such statements often contain the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "could," "would," "will," "may," "can," "continue," "potential," "should," "project," "target," and similar expressions and variations thereof, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Forward-looking statements are presented for the sole purpose of assisting investors and others in understanding Alithya's objectives, strategies and business outlook and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Although management believes the expectations reflected in Alithya's forward-looking statements were reasonable as at the date they were made, forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management and, as such, are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Alithya's control, and which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those discussed in Alithya's annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis and other materials made public, including documents filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities from time to time and which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to Alithya or that Alithya currently deems to be immaterial could also have a material adverse effect on its financial position, financial performance, cash flows, business or reputation.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and are made only as of the date of this press release. Alithya expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since actual results may vary materially from them.

About Alithya
Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,300 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

About Frequency Foundry
Frequency Foundry is a Constituent Relationship Management (CRM) firm developing solutions for Higher Education, Government, and the Not-for-Profit sector. Based in Calgary, Alberta, and with a US headquarters in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Foundry is an award-winning CRM firm that empowers organizations to create resonant customer experiences through the use of solutions, which provide effective data capture and management, process automation, compelling engagement, and insightful reporting and analytics. Frequency Foundry values and embraces an inclusive culture and prides itself on maintaining a diverse, international staff of professionals.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-and-frequency-foundry-announce-preferred-partnership-for-higher-education-301413771.html

SOURCE Alithya

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/02/c8146.html

