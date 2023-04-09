Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Alithya Group Inc.'s (TSE:ALYA) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The CA$251m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$16m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$17m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Alithya Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Alithya Group is bordering on breakeven, according to the 9 Canadian IT analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of CA$534k in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 112% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Alithya Group given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Alithya Group is its relatively high level of debt. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Alithya Group's case is 64%. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Alithya Group which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Alithya Group, take a look at Alithya Group's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of key aspects you should look at:

