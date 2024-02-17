Alithya Group Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations

Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$120.5m (down 7.9% from 3Q 2023).

Net loss: CA$2.54m (loss narrowed by 54% from 3Q 2023).

CA$0.03 loss per share (improved from CA$0.058 loss in 3Q 2023).

Alithya Group EPS Beats Expectations

Revenue was in line with analyst estimates. Earnings per share (EPS) surpassed analyst estimates by 43%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 3.5% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 4.4% growth forecast for the IT industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian IT industry.

The company's shares are up 25% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

Just as investors must consider earnings, it is also important to take into account the strength of a company's balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Alithya Group's balance sheet health.

