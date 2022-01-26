U.S. markets open in 1 hour 15 minutes

Alithya launches Alithya GoTest, the newest version of its test automation solution

·2 min read
In this article:
  • ALYA

MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) (« Alithya ») is proud to announce the launch of Alithya GoTest, the newest version of its test automation and continuous testing solution.

Developed entirely by Alithya experts, Alithya GoTest is a software that enables rapid development of automated tests thanks to the construction of tests carried out using keywords. The Alithya intellectual property draws its strength from its expanded ability to perform all types of functional tests, both common and specific, in all software environments and programming languages. The newest version also enhances the overall user experience and scripting approach of the software solution.

Quote from Michel Lacasse, Senior Vice President, Sales:
"Since its first iteration, we have continued to perfect the Alithya GoTest solution for the benefit of our customers. The proven technology powering Alithya GoTest is already in use by multiple and major Alithya customers across all of our industries. Additionally, as our telecommunications and insurance customers prepare to step up their digital shifts towards regulatory compliance, we are seeing a great deal of enthusiasm for Alithya GoTest for themselves and for their customers."

Quality: The driving force behind market growth
According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future, market size for quality assurance software is expected to reach US 14 billion dollars, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 9.6% by 2025.1 Increasing demand to minimize the overall cost of production by improving quality is the driving force responsible for market growth.

Quote from Steeve Duchesne, Senior Vice President, Digital Solutions:
"Alithya GoTest is a collaborative test hub that is easy and quick to master and integrate, ensuring the quality of any professional enterprise digital solutions requiring reliability without compromise. Alithya GoTest is also one of the few solutions on the market that meets the needs of companies to perform automated tests configured in French."

About Alithya
Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,400 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Since its founding in 1992, Alithya's capacity, size, and capabilities have continuously evolved, guided by a long-term strategic vision to become the trusted advisor of its clients. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills as one of the most prominent consulting firms, driving successful digital change as a trusted advisor to customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare, government, and beyond. Alithya strives to be a model of corporate responsibility, professional equity, diversity, and inclusion, with a vibrant business culture that embraces social consciousness at its core. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

1 Market Research Future. January 2022. Software Quality Assurance Market Projected to Garner USD 14.01 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.6%.


Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-launches-alithya-gotest-the-newest-version-of-its-test-automation-solution-301468567.html

SOURCE Alithya

