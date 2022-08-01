U.S. markets open in 1 hour 17 minutes

Alithya to release first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on August 11

·2 min read
In this article:
  • ALYA

MONTREAL, Aug. 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2023, ended June 30, 2022, on August 11, 2022.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website (https://www.alithya.com/en/investors).

Conference call

Date:

Thursday, August 11, 2022

Time:

9:00 a.m. (Eastern time)

Call-in number: 

>         Toll-free dial-in number: 1 (888) 440-2069

>         Dial-in number: (438) 803-0525

>         Conference ID: 1735627

Live webcast:

https://www.icastpro.ca/hnii6p

Playback

For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until September 11, 2022, by opening a session at https://www.icastpro.ca/hnii6p.

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,700 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Since its founding in 1992, Alithya's capacity, size, and capabilities have continuously evolved, guided by a long-term strategic vision to become the trusted advisor of its clients. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-to-release-first-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-on-august-11-301596451.html

SOURCE Alithya

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/01/c9143.html

