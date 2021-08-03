Alithya to release first quarter fiscal 2022 results on August 12

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2022, ended June 30, 2021, on August 12, 2021.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website (https://www.alithya.com/en/investors).

Conference call Date: August 12, 2021 Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time) Call-in number: > 1-800-263-0877 > Conference ID: 6816633 Live webcast: https://www.icastpro.ca/h3zkfp

Playback

For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until September 11, 2021, by dialing 1-888-203-1112, passcode 6816633.

About Alithya

Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. For more information on Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

