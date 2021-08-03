U.S. markets open in 1 hour 26 minutes

Alithya to release first quarter fiscal 2022 results on August 12

·1 min read

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. (TSX: ALYA) (NASDAQ: ALYA) ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2022, ended June 30, 2021, on August 12, 2021.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website (https://www.alithya.com/en/investors).

Conference call

Date:

August 12, 2021

Time:

9:00 a.m. (Eastern time)

Call-in number:

> 1-800-263-0877

> Conference ID: 6816633

Live webcast:

https://www.icastpro.ca/h3zkfp

Playback
For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until September 11, 2021, by dialing 1-888-203-1112, passcode 6816633.

About Alithya
Alithya is a North American leader in strategy and digital transformation. The company employs more than 3,000 professionals in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Alithya's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. Alithya deploys leading-edge solutions, services, and skills to develop tools designed to meet the unique needs of customers in a variety of sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, renewable energy, telecommunications, transport and logistics, professional services, healthcare and government. For more information on Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alithya-to-release-first-quarter-fiscal-2022-results-on-august-12-301346695.html

SOURCE Alithya

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/03/c6371.html

    ConocoPhillips shares rose about 2% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the oil major posted better-than-expected profit for the second quarter. The company posted net income of $2.1 billion, or $1.55 a share, for the quarter, up from $300 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.27, well ahead of the $1.10 FactSet consensus, boosted by higher realized prices and volumes. It did not offer a revenue number. Production excluding Libya came to 1